No-loan collegeBENNINGTON — Bennington College announced its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents. Bennington will meet up to 100% of demonstrated need, covering any remaining direct costs of tuition, fees, room and board for first year and transfer students whose families live in Vermont and are eligible to receive need-based financial aid.
All Vermont residents who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents pursuing undergraduate education are eligible. Student eligibility includes those students attending secondary school, or college in the case of transfers, in Vermont or outside the state, as long as the custodial parents/guardians and students themselves are Vermont residents one year prior to enrollment. Vermont residency is defined as the family’s primary residence for tax purposes, at least one full year before the student matriculates, fees, room and board.
Interested students can apply for admission through either the Common Application or Bennington’s Dimensional Application, complete FAFSA and CSS Profile financial aid forms, and be admitted to the college.
Woman’s club
CASTLETON — The Castleton Woman’s Club meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, will feature a Vermont Humanities Council program titled “Wolf Peaches, Poisoned Peas and Madame Pompadour’s Underwear: The Surprising History of Common Garden Vegetables.” The event includes buffet lunch at noon, meeting at 12:30 p.m., program at 1 p.m., and will be held at the Old Medical Chapel on the Castleton University Campus. Call 802-468-5691 for more information.
‘Silent Sky’ at CU
CASTLETON — Castleton University Theater Arts Department presents “Silent Sky” at 7 p.m. Nov. 10-12, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, alumni, staff, faculty and seniors. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 802-468-1119 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or purchased at the door.
“Silent Sky” follows the true story of Henrietta Leavitt and the challenges of being a woman in a cutting-edge time of scientific discovery, held back by societal convention.
Climate leaders
Vermont Council on Rural Development graduated 16 local leaders from the third class of its Climate Catalysts Leadership Program: Callie Fishburn, Bennington; Kevin Lambert, Bristol; Emma Wardell, Burlington; Susan Alexander, Cabot; Marissa Green, Charlotte; Tom Roberts, Hartland; Maddison Shropshire, Hinesburg; Rose West, Manchester Center; Ira Shadis, Montpelier; Allie Webster, Peacham; the late Marshall Webb, Shelburne; Steven Isham, Annie McLean, both of St. Johnsbury; Shannon Choquette, West Burke; Dana Clawson, White River Junction; Kevin Geiger, Woodstock.
Applications are now open for the next class which will begin in December. Both seasoned and new local leaders with a project concept addressing climate change in Vermont are encouraged to apply. There is no cost to participate in the program and a small stipend will be provided to participants. Visit www.vtrural.org/climatecatalysts to apply by the Nov. 30 deadline.
Nonprofit program
Common Good Vermont announced the launch of its Fundraising & Development Certificate Program. Applications are now open and will be accepted through Dec. 16. The program runs Feb. 16 through Sept. 21, 2023, and is designed for leaders and staff members of small- to mid-sized nonprofit organizations. Participants will gain knowledge to build a development plan and improve fundraising capacity. Visit commongoodvt.org for more information. Common Good Vermont is dedicated to uniting and strengthening mission-driven organizations serving Vermont.
New executive director
Dr. Jacqueline Kelleher joins Vermont Family Network as the new executive director. Her experience includes the needs of families of children with a disability, special health need or mental health issue. She is also the parent of four now-adult children with developmental disabilities and disorders. Kelleher worked as the state director of special education with the Vermont Agency of Education from 2019-22. Vermont Family Network is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to supporting all Vermont children, youth and families, especially those with disabilities or special health needs.
Grant recipient
The Vermont Program for Quality in Health Care Inc. has received a Congressionally Directed Spending grant from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase access to telemedicine services for rural Vermonters. The program will distribute telemedicine equipment to providers and organizations from across the continuum of care, prioritizing both physical and mental health services. Organizations receiving equipment include free clinics, federally qualified health centers, nursing homes, hospitals, primary care practices, mental health agencies, assisted living facilities, and others. This equipment distribution is estimated to increase access to telemedicine services for over 30,000 Vermonters.
Cancer Center
LEBANON, N.H. — On Oct. 22, Dartmouth Cancer Center celebrated the 50th anniversary of opening its doors, made possible by funds secured through New Hampshire’s then-U.S. Sen. Norris Cotton’s support of the National Cancer Act of 1971. Formerly known as Norris Cotton Cancer Center, it was renamed in 2022 to reflect the unity of the work between Dartmouth College and Dartmouth Health. Its flagship location at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center remains named the Norris Cotton Cancer Care Pavilion in honor of the senator.
It has become a leader in cancer care and research as one of the nation’s 53 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers — one of three in New England and the only one north of Boston. With multiple locations throughout New Hampshire and Vermont, Dartmouth Cancer Center offers patients award-winning clinical care backed by the discoveries of its world-class cancer research scientists.
