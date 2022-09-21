YOUTH NEWS
‘Fill the Form’In May 2022, Vermont implemented Universal School Meals for the 2022-2023 school year, enabling all schools to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of household income.
The Vermont Agency of Education is encouraging all families with school-aged children to “Fill the Form,” by returning a request for information on household income by Oct. 1.
These data, collected by individual school districts and reported to the agency, are used to administer Vermont’s new universal school meals program, as well as secure funding from the federal government for a broad range of education programs.
The specific methods for gathering this information vary by school, depending on its individual situation. Families received the appropriate form from their school as part of their back-to-school paperwork this year. Schools are providing information, supports and resources directly to families. Families should contact their schools if they have questions.
AROUND TOWN
Photo contest
PITTSFORD — Rutland County Humane Society is holding an online pet photo contest, “Pet Mania,” from now until 7 p.m. on Sept. 26.
The entry fee is $5 for up to five photos, votes are $1 per vote and a guaranteed calendar placement on the day of your choice is $10 (first-come, first-served).
The winning photo will be on the cover of the RCHS 2023 wall calendar; the second through 13th place winners will be the featured photograph for a specific month.
To enter, visit bit.ly/rchs0921
Historical society
POULTNEY — Poultney Historical Society will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the East Poultney Schoolhouse.
The event will feature the World War II presentation “The Things Our Fathers Saw” by local educator and historian Matthew Rozell.
The program is free and open to the public.
SVA exhibits
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts presents THE STORY and NEW DATA/NEW DADA, two open-call exhibitions from now through Nov. 20. The public opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
New exhibit
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The new exhibition, “Made in Castleton: Paintings and Pencils,” will open with a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at Slate Valley Museum, 17 Water St. in Granville.
The price to attend the opening is $10, or free for museum members. The exhibition is an historical overview of manufacturing slate pencils used to write or draw on slate chalkboards.
The installation includes paintings by Tom Kearns, of Castleton, taking inspiration from the early morning nature scenes on Lake Bomoseen and the surrounding area. For more information, call (518) 642-1417 or email mail@slatevalleymuseum.org
SVCOA grants
Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced it is seeking applicants for National Family Caregiver Support grant funds available to local agencies providing supportive programs and services for caregivers, as well as individual caregivers ages 55 and up who are caring full time for children under the age of 18.
To submit grant proposals by Sept. 30, email abrush@svcoa.net or call 802-772-7835.
SVCOA also announced it will be accepting applications from Bennington and Rutland counties’ organizations for grant funding to support the provision of evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention programming to older Vermonters and caregivers in SVCOA’s service area.
To submit an application for funding by Sept. 26, email canderson@svcoa.net or call 802-772-7828.
AROUND VT
Utility bills
Vermont electric utilities are alerting renters who are already receiving help through the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, that their payments will be reduced as of Oct. 1, and no payments will be available past Dec. 31.
Eligible renters who have not yet taken action if they are struggling to pay existing and past bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, need to apply now through VERAP at vtutilityhelp.com or 833-488-3727.
The state has announced the last day to apply for assistance through VERAP is currently set for Dec. 31, and any eligible amounts will only be covered for bills through the end of the year.
In addition, on Oct. 1, assistance will be reduced from 100% to 70% for all VERAP participants, including existing renters and new applicants.
Any customer should also reach out to their utility directly to set up a payment plan, contact information is available at each of the utilities’ websites:
— Vermont Electric Co-Op, www.vermontelectric.coop
— Washington Electric Co-Op, www.washingtonelectric.coop
— Burlington Electric Department, www.burlingtonelectric.com
— Green Mountain Power, www.greenmountainpower.com
— Stowe Electric, www.stoweelectric.com
— Customers of Barton Electric Department, Enosburg Falls Electric Department, Hardwick Electric Department, Jacksonville Electric Co., Johnson Water & Light Department, Ludlow Electric Light Department, Lyndonville Electric Department, Morrisville Water & Light, Northfield Electric Department, Orleans Electric Department, and Swanton Village Electric can visit www.vppsa.com for utility contact information.
VTF&W
Wear orange
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters to wear at least a hat and vest of fluorescent hunter orange.
Deer are most active during the dawn and dusk hours, times of especially low visibility. You can improve your chances of being seen by other hunters by wearing hunter orange, which can be seen even in low-light situations.
Game recovery
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is providing a list of certified leashed tracking dog owners who volunteer during the hunting seasons to help hunters locate deer or bear that have been shot during hunting season but not yet recovered.
This list, which may be updated during hunting seasons, is available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com
BUSINESS
VBSR awards
BURLINGTON — Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility announced the 2022 recipients for awards that encourage and showcase the growth and impact of socially responsible business activity:
— Curtiss Reed Jr., president of CRJ Consulting Group, L3C, and executive director, Vermont Partnership for Fairness & Diversity, with the VBSR Terry Ehrich Award for Lifetime Achievement.
— Mamava, with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award–Large Organization.
— Flexible Capital Fund, L3C, with the VBSR Innovation and Inspiration Award–Small Organization.
— Emiliano Void, nuwave Equity Corp., with the VBSR Young Changemaker Award.
Visit vbsrawards.org to register for the 21st annual VBSR Awards Ceremony, 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Basin Harbor in Vergennes.
