AROUND TOWN
Volunteer award
RUTLAND — Rutland resident Michael Robilotto is a recipient of the Red Sox Foundation’s 2022 Mike Egan Volunteer of the Year Award given annually to six coaches and administrators, one from each state in New England, who volunteer their time in their local leagues to provide a better youth baseball and softball experience. The Red Sox Foundation recognizes him for his commitment to grow the game.
EV events
Green Mountain Power invites customers to check out electric vehicles at multiple events this fall:
Sept. 24 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Huntington Ride and Drive Event, 4930 Main Road, Huntington; 10 a.m. to noon, Manchester Energy Committee & Earth Matters Electrification Event, Rec Park, Manchester; noon to 4 p.m. Montpelier Fall Festival, State House lawn, Montpelier.
Sept. 25 — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Marshfield Fall Festival plus EV Ride and Drive, Old Schoolhouse Common, 122 School St., Marshfield.
Oct. 1 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Electric Vehicle Show, District Courthouse Parking Lot, 150 Veterans Memorial Drive, Bennington; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., GMP EV Ride and Drive, Bristol Town Green, Bristol; 1 to 4 p.m.; Williston EV Fair, Allen Brook School, Williston.
Hate-Free forum
BENNINGTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in-person at Mount Anthony Union High School cafeteria, 301 Park St. in Bennington, and remotely. All are welcome to join in for a conversation on understanding and addressing bias, discrimination and hate crimes in Vermont.
Registration is required for remote attendance. Visit: bit.ly/3Sm1Deq1 online.
For in-person, masks are requested and the registration link is optional at: bit.ly/3RVUnRY online.
Paint on slate
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum will offer its next Sip & Paint on Slate session from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 17 Water St. in Granville. This early fall event will lead participants through the process of creating a fall painting featuring white birch trees covered in bright autumn foliage, while sipping and enjoying the company of other aspiring painters.
Tickets are $40 per person and include all art materials, one beverage ticket, and light snacks. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic drink options are available; consuming alcoholic beverages requires a valid ID. Pre-registration is required at www.SlateValleyMuseum.org or call 518-642-1417 or email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org.
Vets Town Hall
Vets Town Hall, a community forum to increase communication and understanding between local veterans and the community at large, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Godnick Center in Rutland; 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Moore Community Room, Northern Vermont University–Lyndon; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at McCarthy Arts Center in Colchester. The Vermont Veterans Outreach Program will be present and available to offer peer support at all three events. For more information, email vermont@vetstownhall.org or visit vtvetstownhall.org online.
AROUND Vt
Family support
National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is offering a free, eight-week, virtual NAMI Family-to-Family education program for family members of people diagnosed with mental health conditions. The first class will be Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting via Zoom every following Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 1. There will be no class on Thanksgiving. To receive the Zoom link, participants must register at namivt.org/programs/family-to-family-class/ or call 800-639-6480.
VT PoC members
Vermont Professionals of Color Network (VT PoC) announced the launch of their new database with the goal of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) members being able to access information on other members whom they may need, such as contact and business information, and members can also edit their own member profile. VT PoC advocates for, and increases access to, opportunities for professionals and businesses of color statewide.
VTF&W
Hunters report
Vermont hunters will be able to report turkeys and some deer they harvest this fall online through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Turkeys may be reported online or in-person at a regional big game reporting station. Deer may be reported online or in person during the archery and muzzleloader seasons, but deer must be reported in person during the youth and novice deer hunting weekend on Oct. 22-23 and during the regular deer season on Nov. 12-27. Bears must be reported in person at a regional big game reporting station. Hunters are required to report deer, bear and wild turkeys they harvest during the hunting seasons within 48 hours.
Bat colony
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reported data from the 2022 field season confirm the national significance of a large summer colony of over 700 Indiana bats, a federally endangered species, located on conservation land in Hinesburg. In addition to its size, two other factors make the Hinesburg colony especially important.
First, bats in the Hinesburg colony are making use of bat houses. This is unusual for the species across its range and has not previously been documented in Vermont. In addition, bats were tracked back to large tree roosts on conserved land as evidence that habitat improvement efforts made more than a decade ago may be paying off.
Second, Indiana bats are found in the midwestern to eastern U.S. — Vermont’s Champlain Valley represents the northeastern extreme of their range. The Hinesburg colony is the most northeasterly known population of Indiana bats, which have only been found summering below 1,200 feet in Vermont. However, climate change modeling for this species suggests that, as lower elevations warm, the species may be pushed further northeast and to higher elevations.
BUSINESS
Fundraiser
Throughout September, Price Chopper/Market 32 has teamed up with the American Red Cross to raise funds to support Red Cross disaster relief efforts. During the month, Price Chopper/Market 32 customers will have the opportunity to round up their change to benefit disaster relief. All money raised will be donated to the Red Cross, and Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all donations, up to $5,000.
Grants awarded
Hunger Free Vermont was granted $38,977 from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors program, to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs, such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs. Hunger Free Vermont is a statewide nonprofit organization works with state agencies and community groups to develop sustainable hunger solutions.
RUTLAND — Heritage Family Cares 4 You recently awarded its $10,000 Caring 4 A Cause Grant to Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless. The cause was chosen by Heritage Family Credit Union’s 2021 Employee of the Year, Jody Garrow, who was tasked to pick an issue important to her for the 2022 Caring 4 A Cause grant selection process. HFCares4U was created by credit union leadership seeking to give back to the communities it serves.
BIRTHS
RRMCA daughter, Maeve Amelia Gladding, was born Sept. 9, 2022, to Kylen Hochberg and Jacob Gladding, of Rutland.
A son, John William Travis, was born Sept. 7, 2022, to John and Kim Travis, of Wells.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
