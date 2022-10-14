AROUND TOWN
Korda honored
KILLINGTON — At the Vermont Emergency Management Conference on Sept. 20 in Killington, Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison and VEM Director Erica Bornemann presented the annual Emergency Management Director of the Year award to Sandy Korda, of Orwell Emergency Management.
Korda is noted for his efforts to communicate with townspeople ahead of, during and after emergencies through social media to ensure they receive the latest hazard information and safety messages.
Moving to Vermont in 1983, he has been a firefighter with the Orwell Fire Department for the past 34 years, and an EMT with the Orwell First Response Squad, Vergennes Area Rescue Squad and most recently, Woodstock Fire and EMS.
Stone Valley ArtsPOULTNEY — On Saturday, Oct. 22, events at Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St. will include Spooktacular Family Mask Making crafting, refreshments and games, from 1-3 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Runnin’ Wild! Dixieland band will perform as part of SVA Jazz Collective Series. Donations are welcome.
For more information, call 802-325-2603.
AROUND VT
Merit awardSen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale recently was honored by the Environmental Protection Agency with a 2022 Environmental Merit Award for her environmental justice leadership.
The virtual awards ceremony included Region 1 EPA Director David Cash, EPA and regional environmental administrators, and other New England recipients. There were two awards given in the “Government” category, one went to Ram Hinsdale and the other to the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
Open seats
The Vermont Senate Committee on Committees and the Speaker of the House are holding a public application process to fill open seats on the newly formed Environmental Justice Advisory Council and the Vermont Commission on Women.
Applications for all openings can be submitted by email to ltgov.vermont.gov/COC-Applications or at speaker@leg.state.vt.us online.
Applications are due Monday, Nov. 14.
Executive branch
Gov. Phil Scott announced three executive branch appointments: Dr. Harry Chen as interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families in the Agency of Human Services; Sean Brown as chief operating officer of the Agency of Administration; and Daniel Batsie as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
Chen served as medical adviser to the state’s response to COVID-19 and opioid epidemic. He was the chair of the Vermont COVID Vaccine Implementation Advisory Board and assisted with the pandemic response, as well as commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health from 2011 through early 2017.
Brown has served as the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families since June 2020. He previously served as deputy commissioner of the Economic Services Division within the DCF since 2014.
Batsie currently serves as director of the Vermont Department of Health’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Injury Prevention. He previously spent four years supervising statewide ambulance and first-responder services as emergency medical services chief.
VTF&W
Keep deer healthy
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department reminds hunters of a regulation to help keep Vermont deer healthy by banning the use of any deer lure containing deer urine or other deer bodily fluids.
The infectious agent of Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal disease of deer, is a mutant protein or “prion” that can be passed in urine. This mutant protein can bind to soils and remain infectious for many years. Nearly all urine-based lures are produced in captive deer facilities, where CWD is most likely to occur. There is no way to test live animals, and infected animals can spread CWD for years before showing any symptoms. No amount of testing or special certification program can eliminate the risk of spreading CWD through urine lures.
For more information, visit www.cwd-info.org or www.vtfishandwildlife.com online.
BUSINESS
Specialty crops
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets announces grants totaling $292,268 for eight projects to benefit Vermont fruit, vegetable and value-added producers and increase consumer access to locally produced food.
These grants, funded through the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, were awarded to five organizations to undertake a range of research, development, outreach and marketing projects. The grants will leverage an additional $148,907 in matching funds. VAAFM selected the following projects:
— Cedar Circle Farm and Education Center to conduct on-farm research on organic, no-till methods and share results with farms in Vermont and across New England ($30,085).
— Food Connects to develop new wholesale customers, new supply chain relationships and marketing materials to bring Vermont specialty crops to new markets in New England ($56,105).
— University of Vermont Fruit Program to develop a UVM Food Systems Digital Media Internship and redesign UVM Fruit digital communications platforms ($13,529).
— University of Vermont Bee Lab to support Vermont bee producers in improving their bee stock through disease testing and diagnostic services ($49,345).
— University of Vermont Department of Plant and Soil Science to assess the potential of overwintering vegetable peas as a dual-use cover crop and new early-season vegetable ($39,207).
— Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association to purchase an industrial labeling machine and providing food-safe labeling and fulfillment services for VMSMA-branded maple containers ($28,000).
— Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to improve producer participation, data collection and reporting for farmers markets, agritourism and sponsored events ($75,997)
Canadian delegation
State and local officials recently hosted a delegation of 50 representatives from Montreal area businesses, industry associations and entrepreneurs exploring an expansion into the U.S. market.
This event represents an effort to develop or retain connections with Vermont’s largest trade partner and foreign direct investment clients by bringing together entities to share best practices, encourage innovation and increase bilateral trade.
Vermont’s economic ties with Canada result in $5 billion in trade annually. Quebec is Vermont’s largest international trading partner, and Vermont is Quebec’s second-largest economic partner in New England. About one-third of the workforce in the Northeast relies on the relationship.
BIRTHS
RRMC
A daughter, Alianna Rose Bellamore, was born Sept. 23, 2022, to Mia Bellamore, of Rutland.
