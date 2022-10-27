YOUTH NEWS
Grant awardeesThe Children’s Literacy Foundation announced the recipients of the fall 2022 At-Risk grant, awarded to 12 sites across Vermont and New Hampshire.
The grant provides literacy activities, storytelling and new books to children at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills.
Vermont recipients are: The Learning Together Center at Capstone Head Start, Barre; Sara Holbrook Community Center, Baird School, both in Burlington; NorthWoods Stewardship Center, East Charleston; Kingdom East School District Afterschool Program, Lyndon; Northshire Day School, Manchester Center; Evernorth Southview Apartments, Springfield.
For spring 2023 At-Risk grant applications, visit clifonline.org online.
AROUND TOWN
Birdseed sale
BRANDON — The Audubon Brandon birdseed sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Brandon Blue Seal Feeds, Route 7 south of town.
Pork supper
PAWLET — The next pork supper hosted by Pawlet Community Church is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5. Indoor seating starts at 4:30 p.m.
Call ahead to place orders to go at 802-325-3022, for pick up any time after 4:30 p.m. The church is at 38 Route 133 at the junction with Route 30 in Pawlet Village.
Cost of dinner is $12 adults, $6 age 6-12, free age 5 and under.
Community Health
RUTLAND — Community Health is a Health Center Quality Leader, ranking among the top 20% of the Federally Qualified Health Centers in the country.
Community Health has been recognized nationally by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration with these Quality Awards:
— Health Center Quality Leader Silver Awardee for best overall clinical quality performance.
— Access Enhancer Award recognizes the increased total number of patients served and the number of patients receiving comprehensive services. Community Health primary care includes medical, dental and behavioral health services.
— Health Disparities Reducer Award recognizes health centers that meet or exceed benchmarks established for different racial/ethnic groups.
— Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition indicates Community Health meets national standards for primary care that emphasize care coordination and ongoing quality improvement.
Nonprofit grants
RUTLAND — United Way of Rutland County announced $135,874 grant awards have been disbursed to 16 programs, representing 14 different area nonprofits within Rutland County.
Award recipients for the 2022 grant cycle are: Boys & Girls Club, Come Alive Outside, Fair Haven Concerned, NewStory Center, One to One, Reinbow Riding, Rutland County Free Clinic, Rutland Free Library, Slate Valley Unified Union School District, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, The Compassionate Friends, Vermont Catholic Charities, Vermont Farmers Food Center and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
Glebe Mountain
The Nature Conservancy announced its 3,500-acre Glebe Mountain Natural Area will be added to the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, creating the new West River Management Unit for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy worked to fund Silvio O. Conte Refuge land acquisitions. The forested expanse spans the towns of Londonderry and Windham and had been a privately owned hunting preserve, as well as the proposed site of a 27-turbine wind farm.
In 2019, The Nature Conservancy conserved the land after it was put up for sale on the open market. Under The Nature Conservancy’s ownership, the property became protected from all development, public access was expanded, and the organization worked to restore and enhance its forests and waters.
AROUND VT
Halloween safety
As Halloween nears, the National Fire Protection Association encourages everyone to take simple precautions to help ensure the holiday remains festively fun.
— Decorations: Many common decorations like cornstalks, crepe paper and dried flowers are very flammable. Keep these and similar decorations far away from any open flames or heat sources, like candles, heaters and light bulbs.
— Candles: Using candles as decoration can be risky if not done correctly. Keep them in a well-attended area out of the path of potential trick-or-treaters. Remind children of the dangers of open flames, and make sure they are always supervised when candles are lit. Extinguish candles before leaving an area.
— Jack-o-lanterns: Glow sticks or electric candles are the safest choice when it comes to lighting up your jack-o-lantern but if you choose to use a real candle, do so with extreme caution. Light a candle inside a jack-o-lantern using long fireplace matches or a utility lighter and keep it away from other decorations.
— Costumes: Avoid fabric that billows or trails behind you, as these can easily ignite. If you are making your own costume, avoid loosely woven fabrics like linen and cotton, which can be very flammable.
— Visibility: Give children flashlights or glowsticks for lighting, these can even be incorporated into the costume. If your child has a mask, ensure the eye holes are large enough for them to see clearly.
— Smoke alarms: This is a great time to make sure your smoke alarms are functional and up to date.
— Exits: Exits are not an appropriate place for decorations. When decorating, ensure nothing is blocking any escape routes.
Grant applications
Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets requests applications from farmers, producers and organizations for Local Food Purchase Assistance funding.
Approximately $200,000 will be awarded to farms and organizations that demonstrate ability to purchase and distribute local food from socially disadvantaged producers to underserved community members across Vermont. Farmers and producers who fall under USDA’s definition of socially disadvantaged will receive priority for funding.
Applications can be submitted between Nov. 7 and Dec. 12, 2022 for projects starting in early spring 2023.
For more information, visit the VAAFM website, email julia.scheier@vermont.gov or call 802-522-7042.
BUSINESS
New president
MANCHESTER CENTER — Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association appointed Jeremy Baker, r.k. Miles fleet and safety manager, to serve as the next board of directors president.
He has worked at r.k. Miles for more than seven years, where he has been instrumental in creating employee safety and equipment operation protocols for the company’s 10 locations.
Baker also serves as chair of the association’s legislative committee; a director of the boards for National Lumber and Building Materials Foundation and Northeastern Retail Lumber Dealers Association, where he is chair of the safety committee.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.