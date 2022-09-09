YOUTH NEWS
High school writers
BENNINGTON — Bennington College is accepting submissions through Nov. 1 from grades 9-12 students worldwide for its 2022-2023 Young Writers Awards. For more information, visit www.bennington.edu/events/young-writers-awards
4-H at CVF
ESSEX JUNCTION — Champlain Valley Fair, which ran from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 in Essex Junction, featured 4-H Day on Aug. 28 with activities, including an opportunity to take part in the evening parade. Tabletop displays, posters, photos and scrapbooks were on display in the 4-H Hall, where one 4-H club also presented an action exhibit.
The first 4-H event was the dairy show, Aug. 27. Results were: Fitting and Showmanship Champion, Ayrshire Grand Champion and Supreme Heifer Champion, Whitney Dunklee, Vernon; Brown Swiss Grand Champion, Emma Edenfield, Shelburne; Holstein Grand Champion and Supreme Cow Champion, Cassidy Dunphy, Franklin; Jersey Grand Champion and Herdsmanship Award, Isabella Wilbur, Orwell; Milking Shorthorn Grand Champion, Caroline Allen, Ferrisburgh; Best Club Display Award, Mount Independence 4-H Club, Orwell.
On 4-H Day, several 4-H members participated in the annual 4-H Judging Jamboree, which includes one livestock species and one Vermont product with instruction on what to look for when judging these classes. The top three scorers were Nick Raley, Fairfax; Noa Soave, Colchester; and Morgan White, Whiting.
The 4-H Poultry Show participating 4-Hers were Josephina Kascha-Hare, Milton; Samuel Luis, Whiting; Claire, James and Lucas Niggle, Nora and Nick Raley, Claire and Isabelle Romano, and Gabrielle Senecal, all from Fairfax. All earned blue ribbons in both fitting and showmanship and general knowledge.
The Best of Show winner for both posters and photos was Sydney Gorton, of Milton, with a poster about Poitou donkeys and a photo of Chloe, her former 4-H project horse. Liam Palmer, Williston, took Best of Show for his tabletop exhibit, “L’Anse aux Meadows,” about the first Viking settlement in North America. The Whispering Pines 4-H Club of Westford captured Best of Show for their club scrapbook, highlighting activities, awards and news clippings from the current 4-H year.
Club members also presented “Corky Creations,” their action exhibit on how to make cork trivets, and will be heading to the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, later this month with this same presentation.
The 4-H Horse Show on Sept. 3 concluded the 4-H activities at the fair. Earning championships were: Senior Champion, Haileigh Demers, Westford; Reserve Senior Champion, Renee Payton, Danville; Junior Champion, Emma Sibley, Milton; Reserve Junior Champion, Autumn Dailey, East Hardwick; Advanced Beginner Champion, Karson Cook, Shelburne; Reserve Advance Beginner Champion, Logan Claypool, Milton; Beginner Champion, Lillian Kascha-Hare, Milton; Reserve Beginner Champion, Kinzi Grindle, St. Albans.
AROUND VT
Voter registration
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos promotes September as National Voter Registration Month and encourages eligible Vermonters to register to vote: “In Vermont, we make it easy for every eligible voter who wishes to register and vote to be able to,” said Condos. “If you’re 18, or will be by the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022, a U.S. citizen, and a Vermont resident, you are eligible to register to vote … during National Voter Registration Month at olvr.vermont.gov or directly with your town clerk.”
Food drive
MONTPELIER — In recognition of September as Hunger Action Month, the Attorney General’s Office, Vermont Bar Association and Vermont Paralegal Organization have partnered with Vermont Foodbank to hold the sixth-annual Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive.
This two-week fundraiser began Sept. 2, and ends Sept. 16. During the drive, participants will host online fundraising pages for Vermont Foodbank and/or collect food items for donations.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
VTF&W
Moose alert
Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. Moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings.
They are difficult to see because of their dark color. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake, officials warn.
Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose: Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield; Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan; Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury; Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights; Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier; Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore; Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Route 109 intersection.
Youth hunting
Vermont’s upcoming youth waterfowl hunting weekend is Sept. 24 and 25.
Youth age 17 or younger may hunt ducks and geese in the Lake Champlain and interior Vermont waterfowl hunting zones. The age requirement is 15 and under in the Connecticut River zone.
The youth hunter must have a Vermont hunting license and must be accompanied by an unarmed adult, age 18 or older, who also has a Vermont hunting license. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com under Hunt – Waterfowl.
Dead Creek
ADDISON — The 20th-annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day will be Saturday, Oct. 1, in Addison at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area on Route 17, west of Route 22A. Dead Creek Wildlife Day activities are especially for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, bird-watching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife and ecosystems.
Beginning with a bird banding demonstration at 7 a.m., two tents at Dead Creek WMA headquarters will open at 9:30 a.m. featuring wildlife-related exhibits and activities such as decoy carving, building bluebird boxes and nature crafts. All events are free, and a free shuttle bus will provide regular access to nearby field events throughout the day.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and check under “Watch Wildlife.”
Agritourism
BURLINGTON — After two postponements because of the pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was able to gather in Burlington this past week.
More than 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and four Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation: 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually.
Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism while making trips to experience the farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
