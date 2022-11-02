AROUND TOWN
Artisan giftsRUTLAND — The second annual Holiday Artisan Gift Show will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St.
Vendors will sell cards, pottery, wood-carved pieces, fine art in all sizes, ornaments, Congolese raffia baskets, photography, jewelry and more. Free admission and hot beverage bar with cocoa, coffee and tea. Call 802-775-0356 or email info@chaffeeartcenter.org for available booth spaces.
Grant funding
BRANDON — Brandon is teaming up with other organizations dedicated to weatherization and energy conservation.
Initial results of working with SolarFest to put on the Nov. 12 Button Up Brandon event indicate 40 households have already registered to receive free weatherization materials and instruction, and now the group has been awarded grants from the Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund of Vermont Council on Rural Development and possible funding from the Grass Roots Fund to expand the Button Up program.
Sign up at www.SolarFest.org/Brandon where you will be able to get more than $300 in free weatherization support.
AROUND VT
Public input
Vermont’s Clean Water Board is asking the public to weigh in on how they would like to prioritize approximately $50.6 million, available through the State Fiscal Year 2024 Clean Water Budget, to clean up water pollution in Vermont’s lakes, streams and wetlands.
The board will review public comment before making its final budget recommendation in December.
To provide feedback on the draft budget, complete an online questionnaire now through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, and/or share your comments at the Clean Water Budget Public Hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
To request assistance participating in the public comment period or to request a printed copy of the questionnaire, email ANR.CleanWaterVT@vermont.gov with subject line “SFY 2024 Clean Water Budget Public Comment.”
Visit the Clean Water Board webpage at dec.vermont.gov/water-investment/cwi/board for more information.
Gardening conference
Doug Tallamy, a University of Delaware professor and author, will give the keynote address at the annual horticulture conference hosted by the University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener program held via Zoom from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 3.
All plenary sessions will be live captioned. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email debra.heleba@uvm.edu or call 802-656-1777 by Nov. 19.
The early bird rate for Extension Master Gardener and Vermont Master Composter volunteers is $25 per person until Nov. 18, $40 after that date. All others pay $40 per person or $55 after Nov. 18.
Registration closes on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. Visit go.uvm.edu/2022gardeningconference for more information or to register.
Dairy deadline
The deadline is Dec. 9 to enroll in the 2023 USDA Dairy Margin Coverage Program.
The Legislature approved $2.6 million to reimburse Vermont dairy farmers enrolled in the program for 2022 and 2023. The reimbursement program is underway and estimates reimbursement allocated to-date for 2022 at $1.5 million. It is estimated there will be $1.1 million remaining to provide reimbursement for the Tier I premiums in calendar year 2023.
All interested dairy farmers should contact their county USDA Farm Service Agency Office as soon as possible.
For more information, email Diane.Bothfeld@vermont.gov or call 802-828-5667.
Memory screening
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America urges everyone to be proactive about their brain health and get a memory screening as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month this November.
The foundation provides free memory screenings every weekday through secure virtual format, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites; appointments can be scheduled by calling 866-232-8484 or visiting online at alzfdn.org/memory-screening-2/virtual-memory-screenings online.
Early detection of memory issues is important. In the case of a treatable or curable underlying condition, such as a vitamin deficiency, thyroid condition, sleep apnea or urinary tract infection, screenings allow the person to begin treatment more quickly. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to start medications and therapeutic interventions sooner, afford greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial, and take a more active role in developing their care plan.
State appointees
Gov. Phil Scott announced he’s appointed the following 33 Vermonters to state boards and commissions during October.
— Green Mountain Care Board: Owen Foster, Jericho; David Murman, Waterbury; Robin Lunge, Berlin.
— Access Board: Sandra Silla, Burlington; Nate Besio, Colchester.
— Vermont Community Development Board: Cynthia Gubb, Londonderry; Lisa Sullivan, Wilmington.
— Vermont Fire Service Training Council: Tom Estey, Starksboro; Aaron Collette, Williston.
— Criminal Justice Council: Bill Sorrell, Burlington; Maira Tungatarova, Brattleboro; Karim Chapman, East Wallingford; Shawn Pratt, Bennington; Christopher Louras, Rutland; Brian Searles, Burlington.
— Board of Nursing: Jennifer Lyon, Barre.
— Board of Health: Brody Brown, Williamstown; Dawn Philibert, South Burlington.
— Plumbers Examining Board: Steve Goodrich, North Bennington; Tom Nesbitt, Waterbury Center; Brian Thomas, Shrewsbury.
— Elevator Safety Review Board: Rob Devillers, Hyde Park; Lon Bullinger, Colchester.
— Vermont Pension Investment Commission: Mary Alice McKenzie, Burlington; Brad Ferland, Hardwick.
— Vermont Veterans’ Home Board of Trustees: Peter Fagan, Rutland; Catherine Tester, Orwell.
— Board of Pharmacy: Olivia Sprague, St. Albans.
— Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports: Dorothy Helling, Montpelier; Pam Chisholm, Duxbury; Laura Medalie, Montpelier; Robert Peterson, Richmond; Greg Wight, Brookfield.
The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving should visit governor.vermont.gov/boards_and_commission to apply.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
VTF&W
Deer teeth
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking hunters for help gathering biological data on the state’s deer population.
Hunters who get a deer during the Nov. 12-27 regular deer season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer. Tooth envelopes are available at all deer reporting stations.
Biologists are collecting middle incisor teeth from all regular-season bucks to evaluate regional differences in ages and antler characteristics as well as to help estimate population size, growth rate, health and mortality rates. Each tooth will be cross-sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted on the Fish and Wildlife website next spring.

