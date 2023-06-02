YOUTH NEWS
Shooting contest
Vermont will send two teams to the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championship, June 25 to 30, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Seven 4-H’ers qualified for the competition. They will be among the 800 youths from across the country who will participate in the 2023 event.
Representing Vermont on the rifle team are Andrew McReynolds and Abigail McReynolds, both from Danville; Julian Mercy, Barre; and Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield. Andrew, Abigail and Julian are all members of the Green Mountain Shooting Sports 4-H Club in Lyndonville. Isaac belongs to the Green Mountain 4-H Club in Springfield. They will be accompanied by their coach, Shawn Tetreault, of Groton.
Competing on the shotgun team are Colby Butler, Dorset; Robert Harris, Poultney; and Gabriel St. Martin, Wells. Accompanying the team are their coaches Christopher Pritchard, Wells; and Patrick Wilson, West Rupert. The 4-H’ers and their coaches are all part of the Oxbow Mountain Shooting Sports 4-H Club in Pawlet.
For the national competition, 4-H’ers age 14 and older were required to submit an application specifying a team and the reasons why they would like to compete. Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation toward trip expenses may send a check to Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports, c/o Kassity Marckres, 90 Mastin Road, Craftsbury, VT 05826. Checks should be made payable to Vermont 4-H Shooting Sports. A receipt will be provided upon request.
Essay contest
MANCHESTER — Families, teachers, principals, judges and guests statewide gathered in Manchester on May 21 to celebrate the winners of the 17th annual eighth-grade Lincoln Essay Competition hosted by Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home. Students were challenged to give opinion about how a school or library should respond if requested to ban a particular book. A first-, second- and third-place winner was chosen from each of four regions, and four honorable mentions were selected from the combined pool of finalists. First-place winners received $500; second-place, $400; third-place, $300; and honorable mentions, $200.
In Region One (Grand Isle, Franklin, Orleans, Essex, Lamoille, Caledonia and Washington counties): first place went to Harmony Devoe and second place to Emma Aither, both of Harwood Union Middle School in Moretown. James Michelle Shenk of Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury won third place. Honorable mention went to Callie Beyor from Georgia Elementary School in Georgia.
In Region Two (Chittenden County): first and third place went to Oonagh Guyer and Jesse Kim, respectively, both from Vermont Day School in Shelburne. Second place went to Esta Mwibeleca and honorable mention to Bellamy Crehan, both from Edmunds Middle School in Burlington.
In Region Three (Addison, Rutland and Bennington counties): first-place Quinn Loose and third-place Evan Miksis entered from Long Trail School in Dorset; second place went to Aila Malay of Otter Valley Union Middle School in Brandon.
In Region Four (Orange, Windsor and Windham counties): first place went to Lylah Zeitlin of Woodstock Union Middle/High School, and second place to Ella Swett of the Upper Valley Waldorf School in Quechee. Lauren Chute won third place and Eva Lord received honorable mention, both from Putney Central School. Root Rosenberg of Hilltop Montessori School in Brattleboro also earned honorable mention.
COLLEGE NEWS
Logan Kinsman, Health Sci/Pre-PT major, of Rutland, has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Springfield College in Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Tag sale
RUTLAND — The Gables Activity Department will hold its annual tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at 200 Gables Place, accessible from Gleason Road off either Route 4, Killington Avenue or Town Line Road in Rutland. Proceeds will benefit various activities for Gables residents. For more information, call 802-770-5263.
SlaterDay
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — SlaterDay returns to the Slate Valley Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at 17 Water St. in Granville. The event focuses on slate in historic preservation and includes the unveiling of new additions to the museum’s One Painting, Many Stories exhibition.
The SlaterDay series, scheduled on the second Saturday of each month from June through October, offers on-site demonstrations and opportunities for visitors to interact with slate workers at the museum. Scheduled activities include: 10:30 a.m. Morning Talk, Exploring Historic Preservation in Slate with Shawn Camara and Bob Isherwood; 11:30 a.m. Mini-Tour of One Painting, Many Stories exhibit; 1 to 4 p.m. Slate splitting by Camara Slate. Other all-day highlights include slate-based art demos and hands-on activities for visitors of all ages.
Admission is $5 for ages 12-64, $3 for seniors 65+, and free for kids under age 12, slate workers, and active military and their families.
Community social
BOMOSEEN — The Vermont Council on Rural Development invites community leaders, volunteers and partners to its inaugural “Community Social” June 13 at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom. The event includes a short speaking program with updates on VCRD initiatives and issues vital to towns statewide.
Keynote speaker is Melinda Humphrey, currently serving on the NeighborWorks of Western Vermont Board of Directors, executive committee/assistant treasurer for NAACP, and a foster/respite provider with the Vermont Department of Children & Families. Other speakers include Lyle Jepson, executive director, Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region; Lisa Ryan, associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Vermont Law and Graduate School and VCRD Board member; Brian Lowe, executive director, VCRD; Julie Moore, secretary, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources and VCRD Board chair.
Registration is $25 per person and open at www.vtrural.org/vcrd-community-social online.
VTF&W
Mow later
MONTPELIER — Bobolinks, Savannah sparrows and Eastern meadowlarks have suffered dramatic, long-term declines due to the loss of their grassland habitat. Fish and Wildlife is encouraging landowners to help make a difference by waiting to mow fields preferably after Aug. 1, to give grassland birds a chance to rear their young. Landowners who face a loss of income from delayed mowing can apply for assistance through the Natural Resources Conservation Service or The Bobolink Project.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.