Jedi Trails
RUTLAND — Come Alive Outside and its partners are inviting Star Wars fans of all ages and abilities to get out on the trails for their third annual Jedi Trails taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6 in Poultney at River and Rail Trail near ReClaimed; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 in Rutland at Pine Hill Park on the Lower Giorgetti Trail. One thousand Grogus (Baby Yodas) have been lost, and it is up to you to find them. The Jedi Trails are sponsored by Partners for Prevention, and Rutland County Solid Waste, in partnership with Slate Valley Trails, Pine Hill Trust, Rutland Recreation and Parks, and Come Alive Outside. For more information, visit comealiveoutside.com/events online.
History hike
ORWELL — The Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell offers a pre-museum opening, guided hike into history from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, located at 497 Mount Independence Road, 6 miles west of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 intersection near Orwell village. Meet at museum for orientation. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, be prepared for walking on and off the trails, and bring water. The event fee is $5 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 14, free for children age 5 and under, and free for Mount Independence Coalition members. For more information, call 802-759-2412.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The Mat Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 12, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Spaghetti fundraiser
WEST PAWLET — The students and coaches of the Mettawee Community School Girls on the Run program will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Rupert Firehouse on Route 315. Tickets are adult $10 and youth (age 12 and under) $5. Students will be selling tickets in advance, but walk-ins are welcome.
The spaghetti dinner is Mettawee’s Community Service program for the 2023 Girls on the Run season. It will benefit Pawlet Food Pantry, Rupert Food Pantry, Little Food Pantry and Mettawee Girls on the Run. For more information, email KLewis@brsu.org
Audubon event
WEST RUTLAND — Rutland County Audubon will hold a Female Bird Walk on Saturday, May 13, at the West Rutland Marsh, to identify female birds. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the old boardwalk on Marble Street, not the new boardwalk on Whipple Hollow Road. For more information, email jptilley50@gmail.com or call 802-598-2583, evenings 7 to 8 p.m.
Firefighter recruitment
Operation Mayday, Vermont’s first coordinated statewide firefighter recruitment effort aimed at bringing new firefighters into the Vermont Fire Service, is underway. For more information, visit www.MakeMeAFirefighter.org to connect with local fire departments that need help. A statewide recruitment open house will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13, at nearly 70 fire departments listed at firesafety.vermont.gov/mayday online.
Bicycle safety
WALLINGFORD — The Wallingford Rotary Club and GE are sponsoring a Bicycle Safety Day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 13 at Wallingford Rotary Building, 96 North Main St. Featured are a bicycle safety inspection, helmet giveaway and fitting for children from Wallingford, Shrewsbury, Tinmouth and Clarendon, refreshments and raffle prizes.
VTF&W
Public hearings
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold two more public hearings on deer and the department’s 2023 Antlerless Harvest and Youth/Novice Season Recommendation. The hearings are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the following locations:
— Tuesday, May 9: Middlebury Union Middle School, 48 Deerfield Lane, Middlebury.
— Wednesday, May 17: Montpelier High School, 5 High School Drive, Montpelier.
Deer populations in eight wildlife management units, primarily in the Champlain Valley, remain above their respective population objectives, and increased antlerless harvests are recommended in those areas to reduce deer numbers.
In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments must be received by May 19.
Trophy trout
Vermont’s “Trophy Trout” stocking program for 2023 includes nine river sections and 37 lakes and ponds receiving the two-year-old trout, some over 18 inches long. Trout harvest season opened this year on April 8 and will continue through Oct. 31. There is no length limit, and the daily creel limit is two trout for the Trophy Trout stream sections listed below:
— Black River along Route 131 in Weathersfield and Cavendish: from Downers covered bridge, upstream approximately 4 miles to Howard Hill Bridge.
— Deerfield River in Searsburg: from downstream edge of East Branch Trailhead Bridge, upstream 4 miles to downstream edge of bridge on Somerset Road near junction with Forest Road 71.
— East Creek in Rutland City: from confluence with Otter Creek, upstream approximately 2.7 miles to top of Patch Dam in Rutland City.
— Lamoille River in Fairfax: from downstream edge of bridge on Route 104 in the village, upstream approximately 1.6 miles to top of Fairfax Falls Dam.
— Otter Creek in Danby and Mount Tabor: from Vermont Railway Bridge north of the fishing access, upstream approximately 2 miles to Danby-Mount Tabor Forest Road (#10) Bridge.
— Missisquoi River in Enosburg and Sheldon: from downstream edge of Kane Road (TH-3) bridge, upstream approximately 5.7 miles to top of Enosburg Falls Dam.
— Passumpsic River in St. Johnsbury: from top of Gage Dam, upstream to top of Arnold Falls Dam. Includes the Moose River from its confluence with the Passumpsic River upstream to the Concord Avenue bridge.
— Walloomsac River in Bennington: from Vermont/New York border, upstream to top of former Vermont Tissue Plant Dam (downstream of Murphy Road).
— Winooski River, in Duxbury and Waterbury: from top of Bolton Dam, upstream to Route 2 Bridge east of Waterbury Village. Includes the Little River from its confluence with Winooski River, upstream to the Route 2 bridge.
Creative sector
The Vermont Arts Council announced $3,220,000 in awards to 99 creative sector organizations and businesses in its second round of funding through the Creative Futures Grant program.
The deadline for applying in the final round is June 30. Two virtual informational workshops about the grants will be held for potential applicants, from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 11 and from 4 to 5 p.m. on May 23
Registration is available on the grant web page. Applications are evaluated by external review panels for severity of COVID-19 pandemic harm, community and cultural impact, and economic impact.
