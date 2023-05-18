BUSINESS
New board members
MONTPELIER — Chief Transformation Officer of McCormick & Co. Marcos Gabriel was elected to serve on the National Life Group board of directors at its annual meeting. With 25-plus years in multinational companies, including McCormick, Avon, Unilever and Eli Lilly, Gabriel brings experience in all areas of finance, strategy development, business transformation, M&A, risk management and private equity to National Life. He was awarded two outstanding Global CEO Awards by both Unilever and Avon CEOs for his business contributions. An American Brazilian, Gabriel is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.
RANDOLPH — DuBois & King, employee-owned ESOP company, announced the election of Melissa Stephen and Guy Rouelle to serve on its board of directors. Stephen is the firm’s director of Marketing and Business Development and holds a senior management role in the firm’s administration. Rouelle is the director of D&K’s Aviation Division, where he oversees planning and engineering operations for aviation projects from Maine to California. DuBois & King provides multidisciplinary consulting planning and engineering services for clients country-wide.
Apprentices graduate
RANDOLPH — On May 12, the Vermont Department of Labor’s Workforce Development Division participated in a graduation ceremony held by Vermont Technical College, honoring the 164 individuals graduating from the Registered Apprenticeship Program.
The graduates came from all areas of Vermont, with every county represented, ranging from age 20 to nearly 60. Registered Apprentices are paid while they learn and take coursework as a part of their program. The program is an industry-driven, high-quality career path wherein employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain work experience, classroom instruction and the portable, nationally-recognized credential received by graduates.
For more information, email labor.apprenticeship@vermont.gov or visit apprenticeship.gov online.
VTF&W
Fishing access
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is accepting public comments on a new Accessibility Transition Plan that addresses the 2010 Americans with Disabilities Act standards for recreational boating facilities on its more than 200 Fishing Access Area properties. The new plan summarizes ADA standards for recreational boating facilities, evaluates the current status of accessible facilities at fishing access areas, and identifies opportunities for improvement. Public comments can be emailed to ANR.FWADAPlan@vermont.gov with the subject line “fishing access area plan.” The comment period is from now 15 to June 30.
Leave fawns alone
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says deer fawns are being born this time of year and asks that people avoid disturbing or picking them up.
Most deer fawns are born in late May and the first and second weeks of June, according to Vermont deer biologist Nick Fortin. Fortin says it is best to keep your distance because the fawn’s mother is almost always nearby. When people see a small fawn alone, they often mistakenly assume it is helpless, lost or needing to be rescued. For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal in Vermont.
AROUND TOWN
Plant and Bake Sale
RUTLAND — The Rutland Garden Club will hold its Plant and Bake Sale beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at the corner of Main and Center streets in front of the Hull Maynard Hersey building. Bake sale proceeds go to a scholarship to benefit pursuit of a natural environment career.
RCHS events
PITTSFORD — In the fall, the annual Duck Derby will be held at the Pittsford Recreation Area. “Adopted” plastic ducks will be launched into the stream in a race to the finish to raise money for homeless animals. You can adopt a single duck for $3, a Quack 4-pack (four ducks) for $10 or a Quack 6-pack (six ducks) for $15. To adopt a duck, stop by the RCHS shelter in Pittsford or visit rchsvt.org online.
RCHS is also hosting a Kitten Shower from now through Saturday, May 20. To shop online, check out its Amazon “Kitten Shower” wish list and gifts will be shipped directly to RCHS. If you shop locally, you can also bring supplies by the shelter.
AROUND VT
Arts funding
The Vermont Community Foundation has new funding available for projects and events in the visual, performing, musical and literary arts that create opportunities for positive social interaction, engagement and collaboration. Letters of Interest from nonprofits, schools, libraries, museums, and other community and cultural organizations will be accepted from now to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. Organizations will be notified regarding LOI status by June 20. For more information, visit vermontcf.org/art-social-cohesion online.
Outdoor survival
Vermont Outdoor Guide Association and Doe Camp Nation announced the return of MasterClass Wilderness Survival Instructor Jessie Krebs, who will teach women’s outdoor survival skills for two June weekends in Monkton. The June 17 class is a Survival Basics Class “crash course” in basic outdoor survival principles. Sheltercraft Class on June 18 teaches that shelters are a primary survival tool, with a wide variety of styles and building techniques. The June 24-25 Two-Day Navigation Course is designed for beginner to intermediate-skilled students as a refresher. For more information, visit www.voga.org/survival-doe-camp.html online.
