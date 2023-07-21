YOUTH NEWS
Shooting sports
The 2023 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, held June 25-30 in Grand Island, Nebraska, attracted more than 700 competitors from 42 states. Vermont sent two teams, one to compete in smallbore rifle, the other in shotgun.
Members of Vermont’s smallbore rifle team were Abigail and Andrew McReynolds, both from Danville; Julian Mercy, Barre; and Isaac Osinchuk, Springfield. Abigail, Andrew and Julian are all members of the Green Mountain Shooting Sports 4-H Club in Lyndonville. Isaac belongs to the Green Mountain 4-H Club in Springfield. The team captured 18th place. For individual overall scores, Isaac came in 40th; Andrew, 45th; Julian, 70th; and Abigail, 88th, out of 94 competitors.
Colby Butler, Dorset; Robert Harris, Poultney; and Gabriel St. Martin, Wells, comprised the shotgun team. All are members of the Oxbow Mountain Shooting Sports 4-H Club in Pawlet. The team placed 23rd overall. Individual placements were Colby, 41st; Robert, 86th; and Gabriel, 103rd place. A total of 131 competitors took part in this discipline.
Their trip was made possible thanks to donations from many community supporters statewide. Email holly.ferris@uvm.edu for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
University of Maine spring 2023 dean’s list names Mallory Lufkin, of Brandon; Henry Thurber, of Brattleboro; Ciaran Van Ommen Kloeke, of Danby; Patience Hanley, of Middlebury; Kjer Conway, of Rutland; Olivia Rockwood, of Windsor.
AROUND TOWN
Book sale
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library’s annual book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Mettawee Community School, 5788 VT-153, West Pawlet.
AROUND VT
Carbon reduction
Due to the flooding and ongoing recovery work statewide, the Vermont Agency of Transportation is postponing the public meetings that were planned for July 19. The virtual meetings have been rescheduled at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. Zoom links for the revised dates, as well as the online survey, are available at trans.vermont.gov/form/carbon-reduction-strategy online.
Public input is a critical component of the process. After completing an evaluation of the AOT Capital Plan and modeling the impact of potential strategies, the project team will incorporate public feedback to develop a cost-effective and inclusive Carbon Reduction Strategy that aligns with the goals and values of Vermonters.
Arts program
MIDDLEBURY — Vermont Folklife announced the 32nd year of its Vermont Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program. This program supports continued vitality of Vermont’s cultural heritage. Stipends of up to $2,000 to mentor artist and apprentice pairs to cover time, materials and travel expenses. Traditional arts ranging from Abenaki basketmaking to American hand-weaving, blacksmithing, New England style fiddling and Nepali sarangi playing have received support. 2023-24 applications from mentor artist and apprentice pairs will be accepted through Aug. 11. For more information, call 802-388-4964, visit vtfolklife.org/apprenticeship-program or email khaughey@vtfolklife.org.
Compost operators
Registration is now open for the Vermont Compost Operator Certification Training. Hosted by The 131° School of Composting, and presented by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, this daylong, in-person workshop Sept. 15 in Williston, will provide participants with a Compost Operator Certificate, which meets the ANR requirements for small, medium and large compost facility operators. The course is limited to Vermont residents and site operators working in the state. Registration is $30 at Eventbrite.com.
In addition to the training, consulting services are available to eligible food scrap composters on an ongoing basis. Email James@CompostTechnicalServices.com for more information.
Winning writers
Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine announced the winners of the 2023 Vermont Writers’ Prize, a literary award in Vermont that honors local authors for their salutes to the state through poetry and prose. Robert Bernstein, of Bristol, won for the poem “Job Site Repair of Worn Out Glove,” which brings the bitter cold of Vermont winters to life; and Mary Alexandra Peet, of Richmond, won for “Searching for ‘The Donut Man,’” a reflection on the power of childhood memories of family, community and Vermont summers. Each winner receives $1,250 and their work is published in the Summer edition of Vermont Magazine. Entries are now being accepted through Jan. 1 for the 2024 prize; visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit for details.
VTF&W
Permit winners
The winners of Vermont’s 2023 moose hunting permits were determined Wednesday, July 19, at a lottery drawing at the Fish and Wildlife office in Montpelier. The drawing is done by a random sort of applications that were submitted by the June 21 deadline. Winners in this lottery are posted in a searchable database on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).
If your name wasn’t drawn, you can still bid in Vermont’s auction for three moose hunting permits, which is open until Aug. 9. Sealed bids must be received by Vermont Fish and Wildlife by 4:30 p.m. that day. To receive a moose permit bid kit, call 802-828-1190 or email cheri.waters@vermont.gov.
BUSINESS
TD Bank support
BURLINGTON — The TD Charitable Foundation of TD Bank announced a grant of $150,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vermont. The funds will support Vermont Community Foundation for the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund, which will disperse funds to communities and small businesses of greatest need. TD colleagues also can contribute directly to the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund efforts through an internal portal.
TD Cares is a relief program that includes fee refunds and other support for eligible consumer and business customers. Customers who would like assistance through TD Cares may contact the bank with a request. Visit www.td.com/us/en/personal-banking/weather-alert-phase3 for more information. Business customers should contact their relationship manager for assistance.
KeyBank support
BURLINGTON — KeyBank Foundation, the nonprofit charitable foundation of KeyBank, made a $30,000 donation to the American Red Cross-Northern New England Region to support flood relief efforts in Vermont. The funds will be directed by the Vermont Red Cross chapter to assist residents and communities statewide that have been impacted by the heavy rains and flooding.
VP steps down
The UVM Health Network announced Anya Rader Wallack will step down as senior vice president for strategic communications on Sept. 1. Jason Williams will fill Wallack’s role until a permanent replacement is identified. He has worked for the network and its predecessor organizations since 2005, leading the government and community relations function since 2016.
Backpack benefit
Ocean State Job Lot, closeout retailer headquartered in Rhode Island with stores throughout New England, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, announced the return of its “Buy-Give-Get” backpack program to help students prepare for the upcoming school year. Through the promotion, any customer who buys a select backpack at OSJL for $15 and gives it back to the store as a donation to children in need, will get a $15 “Crazy Deal” Gift Card to be used for a future purchase. Backpacks will then be distributed in partnership with the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation, as well as support agencies and state police across the region.
