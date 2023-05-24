VTF&W
Fishing and festival
Vermont’s annual Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 10, and will be highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle, as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season.
The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle. Designed for young anglers and families, this event offers basic fishing instruction and the chance for kids to catch big trout in a hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife will be supplying fishing rods, reels and bait for use by participants.
Vermont’s regular bass season also opens June 10. The season runs annually from the second Saturday in June through the last day of November.
YOUTH NEWS
Aviation camp
NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Hartness Airport in North Springfield will again host a FAA-sponsored Aviation Careers Education Camp (“ACE Camp”) for ages 12 to 16 from July 31 to Aug. 4. The camp is co-sponsored by The Vermont Aviation Advisory Council Inc., the Agency of Transportation, and the New England Soaring Association.
ACE Camp is a hands-on day camp program that introduces teens to a variety of aviation- and aerospace-related careers. Last year’s participants flew in a corporate jet, a helicopter, a WWII fighter plane, single-engine airplanes, gliders and a hot-air balloon. There are workshops such as wing-rib construction and sheet metal riveting, a visit to an aircraft maintenance shop, the Lebanon control tower, the TSA, Cape Air, a corporate flight department, the airport management and maintenance operations, as well as a presentation at the DHART hangar of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. In addition, this year the Apprentice Program manager at GE Aerospace’s Rutland plant will speak about career opportunities at GE, and the New York Air National Guard will fly in a C-130, speak about careers in the military, then take camp participants on an hour-long Orientation Flight.
For more information, visit www.flynesa.com/ace online.
MILITARY NEWS
Memorial Day
COLCHESTER — The Vermont National Guard will host a ceremony recognizing Memorial Day and Gold Star Families at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Fallen Heroes Memorial, Camp Johnson, 789 Vermont National Guard Road, Colchester.
Special guests include Gold Star Families: Kathi Stern, Karen Sheehan, Heather Sheehan, Kevin McLaughlin, Vicky McLaughlin, Karleen Cass. The Guard is also honored to welcome Gov. Phil Scott, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, James McNerney from Senator Welch’s office, and Thomas Renner from U.S. Rep. Becca Balint’s office.
The ceremony is intended to honor the fallen from all conflicts and all branches of service. It will include remarks from the keynote speakers, the placing of a wreath at the Fallen Heroes Memorial and other military traditions for rendering honors to fallen service members and their families who have sacrificed so much while serving their country.
USS VERMONT
GROTON, Conn. — With the USS VERMONT (SSN 792), soon to be delivered to the Navy, tour dates of June 3 and 4 are available to all Vermont residents. Sign-ups close May 26. To sign-up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4daea92ba5f9c25-ussvermont online.
When signing up, put the full number of your party in the quantity field, add your own first and last name and those of the rest of your party in the correct input box, read the Information Sheet and check the box that says you understand the restrictions and guidelines provided by the Navy to ensure your readiness to tour our namesake boat.
AROUND TOWN
Audubon events
Saturday, June 3 — Century Count XVIII. The annual attempt to tally 100 species or more in Rutland County. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org to participate.
Saturday, June 3 — Plein Air Art, paint nature out in nature, at Taconic Mountains Ramble State Park. Meet at the park’s Japanese Garden (a short hike from the parking area) at 1 p.m. Register at rutlandcountyaudubon.org or email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Saturday, June 10 — Buckner Preserve Nature Walk in West Haven. Meet at 1 p.m. at H&R Block parking lot on Route 4 in Whitehall (near statue of Sasquatch) for possible carpool or caravan from there.
AROUND VT
Donors needed
The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are age 17 in most states (age 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors age 18 and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now. Blood donation opportunities now through June 15:
Addison County
Bristol — noon to 4:30 p.m., May 25, American Legion Post 19, 56 Airport Drive.
Middlebury — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 24, Parks & Recreation, 154 Creek Road; 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 30, Vermont Hard Cider, 1321 Exchange St.; 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., June 3, Parks & Recreation, 154 Creek Road; 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 13, Co-operative Insurance, 292 Colonial Drive.
Vergennes — noon to 4:30 p.m., May 24, Cross Life Church, 1759 Route 7.
Bennington County
Bennington — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 1, Moose Hall, 916 Main St.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 9, VFW Post 1332, 127 North St.
Manchester Center — noon to 5 p.m., June 14, Zion Episcopal Church, 5167 Main St.
Rutland County
Poultney — 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 27, High School, 154 East Main St.
Rutland — noon to 5 p.m., June 6, Elks Lodge #345, 44-46 Pleasant St.
Windham County
Bellows Falls — 12:30 to 5 p.m., June 15, United Church, 8 School St.
Brattleboro — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 31, Fire Department, 103 Elliot St.; noon to 5 p.m., June 6, Eagles, 54 Chickering Drive, Unit 1.
Windsor County
Bethel — 12:30 to 5 p.m., June 16, White Church, 129 Church St.
South Royalton — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 31, Academy Building, 4266 Route 14.
Springfield — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., June 14, Elks, 49 Park St.
White River Junction — 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., May 30, High School, 37 Highland Ave.
Woodstock — 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 9, Universalist Church, 7 Church St.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.