AROUND VT
Executive directors
The Vermont Legal Aid board of trustees has named Yasmin Dwedar as its new executive director, working on behalf of vulnerable Vermonters to address systemic and institutional problems. She will manage all day-to-day operations, lead fundraising programs and advocacy, as well as marketing and community engagement initiatives. Dwedar succeeds Interim Executive Director Wendy Morgan, longtime VLA leadership team member, who assumed the role in October 2022 after the departure of Eric Avildsen.
HomeShare Vermont Executive Director Kirby Dunn is stepping down from the position she’s held for the past 23 years. HomeShare Vermont connects people to share homes for mutual benefit (rent, chores or a combination of the two) and its vetting process creates matches that meet homeowners’ and guests’ needs. Dunn has overseen many changes at the nonprofit since joining in 2000, as the program has grown from serving one county to seven and emerging as a model studied by other states because of its organization and successes. Connor Timmons, former executive director at Common Ground Center in Starksboro, will replace Dunn in the leadership role.
AROUND TOWN
Schmitt anniversary
RUTLAND — Saturday, Sept. 2, is the 110th Anniversary of the Vermont Aviator George Schmitt’s plane crash at Rutland Fairgrounds. TV/movie historical actor Kevin Titus will be in Rutland on Saturday dressed in period attire to tell Schmitt’s story. This event will take place at Schmitt’s burial site at Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland from noon to 3 p.m. Titus will read a proclamation from Gov. Phil Scott and showcase historical displays on Schmitt and aviation history. The event is open to the public.
Art and craft
MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Art and Craft Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, rain or shine, at Hunter Park, Riley Rink Field, 410 Hunter Park Road, Manchester. Admission: Adult $10, children free. Free parking. No pets.
Featured are 125 artists, artisans and specialty food and Vermont spirit makers, live music, food trucks and itinerant food vendors; a craft beer and wine tent will serve daily.
Block party
WEST RUTLAND — The Town of West Rutland presents its annual Community Block Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on the Town Hall Green and Marble Street. Marble Street from Campbell to Main Street will be blocked off to traffic to host the festivities. The day features games, craft vendors, food trucks, live music by West Rutland’s Rock Lab, Tony’s Polka Band and Satin & Steel, and an evening fireworks display. Admission is free. Bring a chair and your dancing shoes.
To reserve a $20 vendor space featuring ethnic food, artisans and/or makers, call 802-438-2263 by Sept. 12. This event is supported with the help of sponsors Fabian Earth Moving, Allen’s Automotive and The Carpet King of Vermont.
Rain management
LUDLOW — The Black River Action Team invites everyone to join the storm water conversation at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in person at 111 Jackson Gore Road in Ludlow. Pre-register at ManageTheRain.eventbrite.com to help plan refreshments. Remote participants can join live via Zoom. Email blackrivercleanup@gmail.com for the link.
Free trees
RUTLAND — Rutland (City and Town) residents are eligible for trees to plant in their yard through Community Canopy, an Arbor Day Foundation program. Residents register for up to two free trees at vtcommunityforestry.org/trees. The online sign-up process guides participants to the best locations to plant trees to help cool their homes, reduce energy usage, and save money. Residents can also sign up by phone at 855-234-3801. Five species are available: basswood, eastern red cedar, red maple, river birch, serviceberry.
The trees must be reserved in advance and will be available for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Vermont Farmers Food Center, 251 West St., Rutland.
VTF&W
Moose in the road
Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. Nineteen people have died in motor vehicle collisions with moose on Vermont highways since 1985. To avoid hitting moose:
Always be aware of the danger — moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings.
Increase your roadside awareness and reduce your speed when you see “moose crossing” signs along the highway. When on secondary roads, the recommended speed is 40 mph or less in these moose crossing areas.
Drive defensively and don’t overdrive your headlights. Moose are more active at night and early morning, and they are difficult to see because of their dark color.
If you see a moose ahead, slow down or stop. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake.
Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose:
— Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield.
— Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan.
— Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury.
— Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights.
— Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier.
— Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore.
— Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Route 109 intersection.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)