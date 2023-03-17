AROUND TOWN
Pysanky eggs
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Slate Valley Museum will welcome artist Christine Levy to instruct two workshops on the art of Pysanky egg decorating: 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, for adults and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, for children ages 6-12. Each workshop will last approximately three hours.
Pysanky, the ancient art of egg decorating, is a part of cultures throughout Eastern Europe and is most widely associated with Ukraine. These traditional, hand-crafted Easter eggs are created through a process of drawing, or writing, patterns with hot wax onto eggs and dipping them into dyes to create a series of unique, layered designs.
Cost is $40 per person. For the youth workshop, the price is per child and includes an adult chaperone. Pre-registration is required by email to associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or call 518-642-1417.
Fly Tyers meet
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Fly Tyers will hold its next scheduled meeting 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer St. in Rutland. The flies tied for the evening will be donated to the Mad Dog TU for their Women’s Beginning Fly Fishing Weekend held May 20 and 21 at the Seyton Lodge. For more information, call 802-236-2543 or email mroussel01@comcast.net.
Nutrition month
RUTLAND — “Fuel for the Future” is the theme of March as National Nutrition Month 2023, a reminder to be resourceful and pay attention to the environment, reduce food waste, learn to eat on a budget and feed your community.
Community Health Dietician Maria Durkee said one of her goals is to help individuals have a healthy relationship with food in general by identifying trigger and comfort foods and helping patients discover what foods can be added to make a healthier meal or snack choice.
In Vermont, the farming communities provide locally grown produce and agricultural products consumed by local families and used by neighborhood restaurants as part of the food insecurity and education programs sponsored by the Vermont Farmer’s Food Center.
VFFC is launching Spread the Love this month, a program that will address the lapse of COVID-funded benefits for their free meal program Everyone Eats. Rutland County Eats Community Meal Program was created to continue providing prepared meals to home bound individuals. Community Health will help them identify those in need.
VFFC will also initiate year nine of the Farmacy Project, which has supplied free Vermont-raised fruits and vegetables to at-risk individuals in coordination with Community Health. Community Health patients are referred to the program and the food is distributed at Community Health locations throughout the summer months.
AROUND VT
Reynolds rejoins
BURLINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced David Reynolds, his former health policy adviser and longtime health care leader in Vermont, has rejoined the office as Sanders takes up the gavel as chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee. Reynolds will focus on policy to strengthen access to primary health care and address workforce shortages across the country. He founded and led Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) in 1976, Vermont’s first Federally Qualified Health Center.
YOUTH NEWS
STEM event
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Extension 4-H will host STEM Showcase 4.0 for ages 8 to 14 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 15 on the UVM campus in Burlington. The event is free, but advance registration is required by April 12 at go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase online. Location and parking information will be provided upon registration.
Participants may choose two of the five workshop options: Sustainable Plastics, Safe Enough to Eat; Edible Anatomy, Crafting with Candy; Waterworks, How Nature Cleans Our Water; Build a Better Bird, How Animals Adapt to Habitat; and Let’s Make Robots Go, Intro to Scratch Coding.
To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, call 802-656-7634 or email margaret.coan@uvm.edu by March 27.
BUSINESS
Grant applications
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is now accepting applications for the Vermont Produce Improvement Grant program. Produce Safety Improvement Grants (PSIG) can support the costs of implementing on-farm food safety practices to help vegetable and fruit growers transition to compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule, address compliance with new Produce Safety Rule harvest and post-harvest water requirements, or meet market demands for on-farm food safety.
Visit agriculture.vermont.gov/ProduceSafetyGrants to review eligibility requirements, including enrollment in the Vermont Produce Portal, and to download the 2023 PSIG Request for Applications (RFA). Applications will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 9. For more information, call 802-622-4626 or email AGR.Produce@vermont.gov.
Grant awards
The Working Lands Enterprise Board announces 29 awards totaling over $1 million, to businesses and organizations in 2023, to help grow the agricultural and forestry sectors in Vermont. Award recipients are:
Service Provider Investments — Center for Women & Enterprise; Clean Economy Works; Northeast Forests Vermont Forest Business School; Northern Vermont University; Vermont Housing and Conservation Board; Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund; Vermont Woodworking School.
Producer Association Investments — Real Organic Project; Vermont Brewers Association; Vermont Dairy Producers Alliance.
Business Enhancement Grant Investments — Dorset Peak Jerseys, Danby; Fort Waite Holsteins, Corinth; Joe’s Brook Farm, St. Johnsbury; Kalche Wine Cooperative, Fletcher; Sweetland Farm, Norwich; Lemington Maple Farm, Canaan; Laughing Stock Farm Forest Products, Fletcher; Mama’s Farm, Williston; Miller Farm, Vernon; MKVT Farm, Glover; Mureta’s Butcher Shop, Northfield; NOFA-VT (for Vermont organic farmers), Richmond; Old Soul Farm, Barre; Stark Mountain Woodworking, New Haven; Taconic End Farm, Leicester; Tup’s Crossing Farm, Orwell; Walnut Hill Farm, Pawlet; Wooden Hammer, North Ferrisburgh.
Visit www.workinglands.vermont.gov for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News?
