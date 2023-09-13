AROUND TOWN
History hike
HUBBARDTON — A guided hike up part of the evacuation route American soldiers took up Pittsford Ridge after the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Hubbardton, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Meet at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site, 5696 Monument Hill Road, 6 miles off Route 30 in Hubbardton or 7 miles off Exit 5 from Route 4 in Castleton.
Learn about history and natural resources with tour leaders Jim Rowe, historian of Crown Point Road Association, and Travis Hart, biologist with Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The event is part of September’s Vermont Archaeology Month. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes or boots, and bring water. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 ages 6 to 14, and younger than 6 free. It includes visiting the museum and battlefield. Call 802-273-2282 for more information.
Historic building
EAST CLARENDON — East Clarendon Chapel will hold a service at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at 1358 Airport Road, East Clarendon. Featured are old-time music, the history of this chapel built in 1891, old stained-glass, wood stoves and pump organ. Free will offering.
AROUND VT
9/11 anniversary
Gov. Phil Scott issued the following statement on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.
“Twenty-two years ago, our nation would change forever, as we lost nearly 3,000 innocent American lives to heinous acts of terror. Today, we honor and remember those we lost, and the loved ones who were left behind with a void that can never be filled.
“We also remember the brave first responders who rushed towards danger to save lives. There were countless acts of heroism that day from those who put others before themselves. They embodied what it means to be an American. In the years that followed, many more, including thousands of Vermonters, answered the call to serve their nation and defend the values we hold dear. They are the best of us, and we will forever be in their debt.”
Posthumous award
Emerge Vermont, an organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced that former Rep. Louvenia Dorsey Bright is the recipient of the 2023 Governor Madeleine M. Kunin Achievement Award.
Louvenia Dorsey Bright was the first Black woman to be elected to the Vermont Legislature. She represented South Burlington and served in the House from 1988-1994. The award will be presented to her family by former Rep. Kiah Morris and current Rep. Saudia LaMont, who are the second and third Black women ever to serve in the Vermont Legislature.
The award, in honor of Governor Kunin, is given annually to a Democratic woman in Vermont with significant political achievements. The Kunin Achievement Award will be presented to the family of Representative Bright at Emerge Vermont’s upcoming 10th anniversary celebration at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Barn at Lang Farm in Essex Junction and tickets are now available. Visit emergevt.org for more information.
NAMI class
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont (NAMI Vermont) is offering two virtual NAMI Family-to-Family educational classes for family members and close friends of individuals living with a mental health condition.
The first class will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Thursday starting Sept. 28, through Nov. 16; registration closes Sept. 21. The second class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday starting Oct. 3, through Nov. 21; registration closes Sept. 26.
Participants must register in advance to ensure the class is an appropriate fit and to receive the Zoom link. Visit namivt.org/f2f to register.
Suicide prevention
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide facts include:
— In 2021, there were 142 deaths by suicide in Vermont; Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Vermonters age 10-34.
— Suicide death rate is four times higher for men than women.
— Hospital rates for intentional self-harm are more than twice as high for women as for men.
— LGBTQ students are almost five times more likely to attempt suicide than their non-LGBTQ counterparts.
— In 2019, more than half of all deaths by suicide were by firearms.
— 88% of firearm deaths were suicides in 2019.
— Transgender adults are nearly nine times more likely to attempt suicide than cisgender adults.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health, suicide or substance use crisis or emotional distress, reach out 24/7 to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect to a trained crisis counselor. You can also get crisis text support via the Crisis Text Line by texting VT to 741741. Visit namivt.org/resources to find a comprehensive list of resources available for those in crisis and other non-crisis mental health resources.
September is also National Recovery Month to honor and celebrate the people who have experienced and are in recovery from substance abuse and addiction.
Medicaid coverage
To improve Vermonters’ health and well-being, the Department of Vermont Health Access has been approved to lengthen the automatic Medicaid coverage period from 60 days to 12 months for members after their pregnancy ends. Medicaid will continue for 12 months following the end of a pregnancy regardless of most changes in circumstances, such as an increase in income. The change was recently approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Visit bit.ly/ExtendedCoverageVt for more information.
Vaccine trial
The University of Vermont Medical Center and the Vaccine Testing Center at UVM’s Larner College of Medicine will operate as a study site for a worldwide Phase 3 clinical study to investigate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of an investigational Lyme disease vaccine candidate.
The study, known as the Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists (VALOR) trial, is sponsored by Pfizer. Healthy adults and children age 5 and older who live in or often visit outdoor areas that may expose them to ticks, may be eligible to participate. Trial participants cannot have been diagnosed with Lyme disease within three months of enrollment. For more information, visit the UVM LCOM Vaccine Testing Center Current Opportunities webpage at bit.ly/VTCOpportunities or call 802‐656‐0013.
