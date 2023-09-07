YOUTH NEWS
This year’s Key Award recipients at Elmira College in Elmira, New York, include Emilee Higgins, of Fair Haven; Kaitlyn DeBonis, Courtney Ezzo, both of Poultney; Karena Kuehl, Teanah Webster, both of Rutland; and Gabriella Griffith, of West Rutland. The award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school.
COLLEGE NEWS
Lecture series
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University School of Architecture + Art will begin its annual lecture series with guest speakers Mark Palmer and Oluwapelumi Adefarakan. The series’ launch event will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the university’s Chaplin Hall Gallery in Northfield. A reception and the induction of newly licensed alums to the school’s ‘Wall of Fame’ will follow the presentations.
The series is free to the public. This year’s theme is “Materiality: Fabrication for Community.” Presentations from architects and artists include:
— Vermont artists Daryl Burnett and Kate Burnim, 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.
— Zena Howard, FAIA, Perkins and Will, 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.
— Tara Dudley, PhD, Architectural History Griot, 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.
— Danny Sagan, AIA, Norwich University, noon Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
The series will culminate at the 2024 Spring Symposium from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024.
AROUND TOWN
Bluegrass
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts welcomes back the Hermit Hollow String Band from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, as part of its Front Porch Music Series. The old time and traditional bluegrass music is performed by members of the original Poultney Bluegrass Society.
SculptFest23
WEST RUTLAND — SculptFest23 annual outdoor exhibition event opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. Free and open to the public, refreshments will be available and live music provided by The Plumb Bobs. SculptFest23 closes Oct. 22. For more information, email to info@carvingstudio.org or call 802-438-2097.
AROUND VT
Health equity
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont, in collaboration with the Larner College of Medicine, the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the UVM Health Network, announces the 2023 Health Equity Summit, “Closing the Margin: Avenues to Health Equity,” to address health inequities within local and global communities. The event is open to physicians, nurses, health care professionals, medical residents, students, researchers, health care leaders, policymakers, faculty, nonprofit organizations, community members and advocates committed to health equity.
The summit is slated from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, with poster presentations and reception, followed by workshops and sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, at the Dudley H. Davis Center, 590 Main St., in Burlington. In-person and virtual attendance options are offered, ensuring accessibility for participants with diverse backgrounds and geographical locations. visit www.uvm.edu/diversity/2023-health-equity-summit for more information.
Park-and-Ride
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is now accepting grant applications for the SFY 2024 Municipal Park-and-Ride Grant Program, which provides funding for improvements of small park-and-ride facilities in Vermont communities. These facilities will assist in the effort to reduce the number of single occupancy vehicles on the roadway, thereby helping to reduce vehicle pollutants and traffic congestion.
A total of $150,000 is available for this program for the 2024 state fiscal year. Applications via email are due by Nov. 3. Visit vtrans.vermont.gov/highway/parkandrides for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)