AROUND VT
Extended hoursSelect U.S. Postal Service facilities in the Maine-New Hampshire-Vermont District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.
Customers may visit www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-schedule.htm for the USPS holiday service schedule.
Snowmobiling
With additional snow expected in the coming weeks, the U.S. Forest Service encourages all riders to put safety first out on the trails in the coming months.
Officials remind snowmobile enthusiasts to heed to all gates and signs and to stay off roads and trails that are closed. Weather permitting, snowmobile use is allowed on designated trails within the Green Mountain National Forest for four months beginning Friday, Dec. 16, and ending Saturday, April 15, 2023.
The maximum speed is 35 mph on state and federal land and Vermont has a Snowmobiling While Intoxicated Law that covers alcohol as well as drugs.
Operators must maintain control of their snowmobile while riding, keep to the right at all times, wear helmets and stay on designated trails only. All snowmobiles must be legally registered, have liability insurance, and operators must purchase a Vermont Association of Snow Travelers Trails Maintenance Assessment decal. Officials also encourage winter trail users to pack a flashlight, cellphone, food and extra warm clothing in case of an emergency.
Gift responsibly
The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery announced its commitment as a participant of the 2022 Gift Responsibly Campaign, joining more than 100 lotteries and community organizations across the country and around the world to raise awareness about the risks of buying lottery tickets for children.
Research shows that the earlier a person’s participation in, or exposure to, gambling is in childhood, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Gambling exposure during childhood is often through some kind of lottery product, given by an adult who is likely unaware of the associated risks.
The department is working to raise awareness about the risks of youth gambling by spreading awareness through Facebook, Instagram, both lottery websites, news and media contact and their monthly player newsletter.
BUSINESS
Bergeron honored
KILLINGTON — Vermont’s Killington Resort announced Killington/Pico Snow Sports Operations Manager Dan Bergeron has been named the recipient of the Einar Aas Award from the Eastern Division of the Professional Ski Instructors of America for 2022.
This award recognizes leadership within a Snowsports school while achieving and maintaining the highest standards. Recipients are nominated by members and selected by their peers.
Christmas trees
Gov. Phil Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited White’s Tree Farm in Essex to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Christmas season with the help of Vermont’s farmers. The trees cut during this visit will decorate the Pavilion Building in Montpelier, which houses the Governor’s Office.
According to the 2017 USDA Census, there are 3,650 acres of Christmas tree production in Vermont across 70 farms with a crop worth more than $2.6 million. Many more Vermonters bring to market Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands and other decorator items each year.
A Vermont Christmas tree can be found this time of year in many urban locations. Vermont holiday trees have decorated homes in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia each year, with thousands of Green Mountain trees sold in urban pop-up markets. Vermont’s pick-your-own crop is prepared for the season, with many trees to choose from when you visit your nearest Christmas tree farm. For a full listing of Christmas tree growers open to the public, visit www.nh-vtchristmastree.org/choose.php online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.