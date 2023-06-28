AROUND TOWN
Pre-K story time
WOODSTOCK — Pre-K story time returns from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, July 5, 12, 19, 26, to Billings Farm & Museum. This children’s program connects stories to hands-on experiences on the farm; each week will feature a different farm-related book. The stories and themes are: July 5, “Is it Warm Enough for Ice Cream?” July 12, “The Name Quilt;” July 19, “Piney the Goat Nanny;” July 26, “Sunkissed.”
Designed for ages 3-5, an adult companion is required. Registration is $12/child including one adult or $10/member child including one adult. Advance registration recommended at Billingsfarm.org/prekstorytime online.
Fourth of July
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — President Calvin Coolidge is the only U.S. president to be born on Independence Day. This year, the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch will host a day of festivities and events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
Summer concerts
PROCTORSVILLE — The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the town of Cavendish, announces the final lineup of bands that will play at the annual Summer Concert series with music set to begin at 6 p.m. on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville: July 5, Gypsy Reel, Celtic band; July 12, Bill Brink, solo performer; July 19, The Gully Boys band; July 26, Mark Huntley and Friends, rock favorites; Aug. 2, Sammy Blanchette; Aug. 9, Yankee Chank, Cajun/Zydeco music; Aug. 16, The Silverbacks, blues and rock classics.
In case of rain, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for rescheduling. All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, email CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com.
History events
HUBBARDTON — This living history weekend, July 8 and 9, war encampment honors the 246th anniversary of the July 7, 1777, Revolutionary War battle fought at the Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site. The Vermont State Society National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, in conjunction with the state of Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the 250th Anniversary Commission, will dedicate and unveil The NSDAR America 250 Patriot Marker at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8. Main battle tactical is at 8 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 adults and $1 children ages 6 to 14, to benefit the Historic Site and Hubbardton Historical Society.
Call for vendors
POULTNEY — The Poultney Historical Society is planning a special 87th East Poultney Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9-3 p.m. This year’s theme is “Lakes, Mountains, and Summer.” Space is still available for vendors selling crafts, antiques, art and food. Booths are $35 for the perimeter, $30 for the center of the green; nonprofits are $15. Interested vendors should call 802-287-5252 or email info@poultneyhistoricalsociety.org.
WEST RUTLAND — The town of West Rutland is looking for vendors (ethnic food, artisan and/or makers) for the annual Community Block Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on the Town Hall Green and Marble Street. A 10-foot by 10-foot space is $20. To register for a space or for more information, call 802-438-2263 or email mgoulette@westrutlandvt.org or sjagodzinski@westrutlandvt.org before Sept. 11, 2023.
Call for artists
POULTNEY — The Stone Valley Arts artist member in-person show will run from Saturday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Dec. 10, with an artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on opening day. Following the in-person show, the art will go digital for the winter at www.stonevalleyarts.org online. The shows are open to registered artist members only who receive a link to the entry form via email. Artists may submit pieces for consideration from now through Aug. 31.
AROUND VT
History exhibits
MONTPELIER — Vermont Historical Society will host a pair of new exhibits starting Monday, July 3, at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. The two exhibits will explore two different aspects of Vermont history: “A Stitch in Time,” the history of fashion and how garments from the past help inform what we wear today, and “Calvin Coolidge: Vermont’s President,” the legacy of Coolidge on the 100th anniversary of his succession to the presidency. Both exhibits will run through June 2024. The exhibits will join the museum’s permanent exhibit, “Freedom & Unity,” as well as Vermonters at Work, which is currently on display in the Local History Gallery through July. The museum will be open for extended hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and admission will be free for all visitors.
Dowling joins Red Cross
BURLINGTON — The American Red Cross Northern New England Region welcomes Dan Dowling to serve as its region communications manager, supporting the organization’s storytelling and public outreach efforts throughout Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Originally from Rochester, New York, he has lived in Burlington for the past 24 years. Dowling holds bachelor’s degrees in meteorology from Oswego State University, and in mass communications from Plattsburgh State University.
He joined WCAX-TV, Vermont’s CBS affiliate, in 1998 as the weekend meteorologist and became chief meteorologist in 2021. For the past 15 years, Dowling has also served as an adjunct professor at Northern Vermont University–Lyndon.
Fourth of July safety
The American Red Cross has several tips to make sure people can celebrate the Fourth of July safely.
Fireworks safety — Skip fireworks at home; attend a public show or celebrate with glow sticks or noisemakers instead. Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution. Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks. Light only one firework at a time, and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
Grill safety — Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Make sure everyone, including pets, stay away from the grill. Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe. Wash your hands before preparing the food. Don’t leave food out in the hot sun; keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
Visit redcross.org/watersafety for additional tips, including water, beach and water park safety.
BUSINESS
Kids free meal
Applebee’s locations in Berlin, Burlington and Rutland will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid all-day Tuesday, July 4, for one day only. Dine-in only and must mention offer. Must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit two kids, age 12 and under, per adult. Must order from the Kid’s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.
COLLEGE NEWS
Tess Beauchain, of Cuttingsville, graduated with an associate’s degree in Applied Science in Veterinary Science Technology from SUNY Delhi.
Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, awarded degrees to Will Crompton, of Killington, and Dakota Peters, of Rutland.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)