COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
The following students recently graduated from Castleton University.
Benson — Jeffrey Peltier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Bomoseen — Jacob Henderson, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Biology; Heather Lesure, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Brandon — Molly Fisher, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Timothy Kittler, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Biology; Julia Lee, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Miranda Stoutes, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Castleton — Alyssa Bathalon, Bachelor of Science in Marketing; Dennis Ekeji, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Management, Marketing; Birgit Kinneberg, summa cum laude Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Psychology; Phil Kluge, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Sport Management; Luke McGee, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Media & Communication; Joseph Ouimet, Master of Athletic Training in Athletic Training; Dawson Pierson, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management; Inza Rehlen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Rafael Robles, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Fair Haven — Taylor Cormia, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science; Meg Wasko, Master of Science in Athletic Leadership.
Florence — Christa Wood, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Middletown Springs — Elizabeth Bardin, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Management, Marketing.
Mount Tabor — Gannon Teunissen, Bachelor of Arts in Theater.
North Chittenden — Justin Aker, Bachelor of Science in Health Science.
North Clarendon — Kiera Loomis, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Management.
Pawlet — Leanna Mason, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management; Guillermo Yescas, Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design.
Pittsfield — Maya Johnstone, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science.
Pittsford — Sarah Crossmon, Master of Arts in Education; Katherine Kloss, Master of Arts in Education; Sarah Wallis, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science.
Poultney — Sidney Boni, cum laude Bachelor of Arts in English; Julia Bruno, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Tori Buchter, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Alyssa McMahon, summa cum laude Bachelor of Arts in Art; Bradley Ohlson, Master of Music Education in Music Education; Jaron Rochon, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Archaeology, Geography & Applied Anthropology, Music; Cameron Wescott, summa cum laude Bachelor of Music in Music Education.
Proctor — Stacey Farrington, Master of Arts in Education; Amanda Reynolds, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Management.
Rochester — Troy Walker, Bachelor of Science in Management, Marketing.
Rutland — Mallory Bigelow, magna cum laude Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work, Sociology; Leigha Charron, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science; Martina Comas-Altland, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kimberly Davis, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Biology; Vanessa Dumas, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Meaghan Dunlap, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amy Ferro, summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Matia Gioeli, Bachelor of Science in Health Science; Rachel Hauck, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Accounting; Alphonso Howlett, Master of Science in Athletic Leadership; Conner Ladabouche, Bachelor of Science in Management; Michael Lamarre, Master of Arts in Education; Janae Lamb, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Keeley Lynch, Bachelor of Arts in Art; Sean Lynch, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Eric Maxham, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education; Naomi Merrill, Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies; Jessica Neilson, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Psychology; Ashley Pearo, Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies; Molly Pfenning, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Leah Romano, magna cum laude Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work, Sociology; Grace Russell, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Lauren Schreiber, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Paul Tetreault, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics; Alea Valente, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Susan Vansteemburg, Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science; Mary Weinstein, magna cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Garrett Wilcox, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Amanda Zilski, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Wallingford — Tessa Davenport, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Physical Education; Sandra Welch, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
West Haven — Sarah Ezzo, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.
West Pawlet — Hailey Godette, magna cum laude Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies.
Whiting — Brandi Leno, cum laude Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jocelyn Noble, summa cum laude Bachelor of Music in Music Education.
Clarkson University graduates include Jack Stahura, of Chittenden, bachelor of science degree with distinction in engineering and management, project management minor; and Taylor Manley, of North Clarendon, bachelor of science degree in computer science, psychology minor, mathematics minor.
Academic honors
Castleton University spring 2023 dean’s list also includes Elizabeth Munger, of Benson; Katarina Stevens, of Castleton; Zoe Aigner, of Fair Haven; Madison Gilmore, of Pittsford; Caitlin Hayes, Rhiana Russell, both of Poultney; Ashleah Adams, Michael O’Connor, Evan Pockette, all of Rutland; Ginger Morrigan, of Wells.
Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, spring 2023 includes:
President’s list — Emily Harris, of Bellows Falls, Elementary Education major; William Pratico, of Rutland, Business Administration major.
Dean’s list — Abbigale Hodge, of Bellows Falls, Psychology major; Noah Rawling, of Bellows Falls, Management major; Ashley Carvey, of Fair Haven, Nursing major; Shawn Clark, of Poultney, Criminal Justice major.
The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut spring 2023 president’s honor list includes Olivia Depatie, of Brandon; Amanda Gates, of Proctor; Erin Lapointe, of Rutland.
The University of Maine at Farmington spring 2023 dean’s list includes high honors — Emalyn Remington, of Bennington, Lydia Eastman, of Chelsea, Walker Willey, of East Hardwick, Ayla Bodach-Turner, of Montpelier, Willow Betz, of West Haven; honors — Wilson Krause, of Lyndonville, Lauren Girouard, of North Concord.
Noah Howe, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.
