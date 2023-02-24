COLLEGE NEWS
The fall 2022 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, includes Peter Sell, of Pittsfield; Caitlin French, of Rutland, performance and communication arts and business in the liberal arts major.
The fall 2022 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, includes Brendan Van Ommen Kloeke, of Danby, electrical engineering major; Stephen Bianchi, of Killington, computer engineering technology major; Gaibrial Nichols, of Orwell, electrical engineering major; Ethan Moore, of Pawlet, mechanical engineering technology major; Eren Cetin, mechanical engineering technology major, Andrew Chacon, software engineering major, Emelia Mccalla, graphic design major, Dylan Moore, electrical engineering major, Sophie Tommola, liberal arts exploration major, all of Rutland.
AROUND TOWN
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
AROUND VT
Earthquake relief
COLCHESTER — The Green Mountain Mahler Festival will present a performance of the Johannes Brahms German Requiem at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel at Saint Michael’s College to raise money for relief efforts related to the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Saint Michael’s College Professor of Music Nathaniel Lew and Castleton University Director of Choral Activities Sherrill Blodget will conduct the orchestra and chorus, with vocal soloists Helen Lyons of Ferrisburgh and Cameron Wescott of Poultney.
Donations for earthquake relief will be accepted at the door and can also be made online. Visit vtmahler.org for more information.
Abenaki heritage
Vermont Abenaki Artists Association presents the 2023 Two-Eyed Seeing Speaker Series. The term “Two-Eyed seeing,” coined by Mi’kmaw Nation Elder Albert Marshall, describes the experience of seeing the strength of Indigenous knowledge with one eye and the strength of Western knowledge with the other.
All programs in the series are at 7 p.m. and presented on Zoom. Admission is free, and donations are welcome. Registration is available at www.Abenakiart.org online.
March 7 — “A Deep Presence and a More Inclusive History,” presented by Rep. Sherry Gould (Nulhegan Abenaki), member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, and Dr. Robert Goodby of Monadnock Archaeological Consulting.
March 22 — “Kwanitekw (Connecticut River): The Sustainer of Life.” In honor of World Water Day, a panel of Indigenous citizens and environmental scientists share multiple perspectives on living in relationship with the Connecticut River watershed.
Grant awards
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announces a second list of grant awards from a new competitive round of Local Food Purchase Assistance funding. Awards include:
$50,000 to SUSU commUNITY Farm to launch an expanded free CSA program to provide locally grown, culturally relevant vegetables for BIPOC families and new refugees.
$37,319 to Conscious Homestead, through fiscal agent Community Resilience Organizations, to expand their Community Care Share Program to distribute locally grown and produced food from BIPOC-operated enterprises to members of the Black and brown communities.
$25,500 to Healthy Roots Collaborative, a program of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission, to purchase and distribute local food to 20 Northwest Farmacy CSA recipients and eight NOTCH Clinic mini-fridges.
$22,279 to Addison County Relocalization Network to expand their “prescription CSA” share program by three weeks and 20 families.
$19,700 to Community Food Project, through fiscal agent Retreat Farm, to provide 25 free CSA shares to families in need through their Farm Share and other food distribution efforts.
$13,500 to Maquam Bay of Missisquoi to increase operational hours and purchase additional food for their Food Shelf.
$10,800 to The People’s Farmstand, through fiscal agent Peace and Justice Center, to connect underserved community members with expanded local, organic and culturally appropriate produce at a weekly farmstand.
$10,288 to Vermont Farmer’s Food Center to expand their Farmacy’s geographic service area to increase food shares to rural Community Health Clinics.
$9,850 to Orange Southwest Unified Union to increase fresh farm products in their ‘Food for Thought’ grocery bag distribution for families during school breaks.
Top 10 scams
BURLINGTON — Reports of scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program totaled 3,685 in 2022. In keeping with the previous year’s trend, a scam claiming that an unauthorized order was placed, or a package is pending delivery, sometimes naming Amazon, took the number-one spot on this list of the top 10 most frequent: unauthorized order/package delivery; computer tech support; sweepstakes/lotteries; law enforcement imposter; family emergency imposter; fake websites/online listings; debt collection; deceitful solicitations; identity theft; medicare card phishing.
Significant in 2022’s top 10 list was not the emergence of a new scam, but the disappearance of an old one. For the first time in four years, the Social Security phishing scam fell from the top 10 list. This scam, where you receive a phone call, often a robocall, stating there has been criminal or fraudulent activity involving your Social Security number, accounted for only 2% of the top scam reports in 2022. The year prior, it was the second most reported scam.
Visit bit.ly/ScamPrevent0223 for more information.
