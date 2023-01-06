BIRTHS
RRMCA son, Liam Dennis Munger, was born Oct. 27, 2022, to Anne Marie Short and Joshua Munger, of Benson.
A son, Robert John Davenport, was born Nov. 14, 2022, to Anastasia Sargent and Matthew Davenport, of Poultney.
A daughter, Mai Anh Nguyen Baer, was born Dec. 28, 2022, to Lien Nguyen and Ama Baer, of Rutland.
YOUTH NEWS
Reach Up
Voices for Vermont’s Children will host a free series of conversations to explain Reach Up, Vermont’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
— Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Session 1: “What is Reach Up?” An exploration of Vermont’s TANF Program and historical context around TANF programs in the United States.
— Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Session 2: “Reach Up Today.” Ways current benefits impact families and child well-being and hear stories of what it means to have the program designed the way it is.
— Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Session 3: “The Future of Reach Up in Vermont.” Collectively vision how Reach-Up might effectively and equitably meet the needs of Vermont families.
For more information, email vtkids@voicesforvtkids.org or call (802) 229-6377.
COLLEGE NEWS
Kylee Bissette, of Pittsford, graduated magna cum laude with a Master of Arts in rehabilitation and mental health counseling and a certificate in addictions and substance abuse counseling, from the University of South Florida in Tampa.
Maya Sobel, of Rutland, is among 40 student government and campus leaders selected to participate in the inaugural cohort of Israel on Campus Coalition’s Geller International Fellowship, a half-year master class, which includes a trip to Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The trip will offer access to influential leaders, politicians, entrepreneurs, activists and professionals working on coexistence and economic cooperation.
AROUND TOWN
Curling club
RUTLAND — Rutland Rocks Curling Club will hold its next Winter Learn to Curl session, open to all adults aged 18 and over, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Giorgetti Arena in Rutland. Cost is $20 per person. Registration is at www.rutlandrocks.com
Upon completing Learn to Curl, new curlers are eligible to join Rutland Rocks Curling Club leagues and curl at bonspiels. Wednesday League curls start at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Sunday League starts at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Email rutlandrockscurlingclub@gmail.com for more information.
Ludlow route
RUTLAND — Marble Valley Regional Transit District will change the daily PM transit times between Rutland Transit Center and Okemo, to help accommodate higher volume ridership during the afternoon and evening hours, Sunday through Saturday, from Thanksgiving to Easter starting Monday, Jan. 23. Schedules will be available on the buses or online at www.thebus.com online. For more information, call MVRTD at 802-773-3244, ext. 117.
AROUND VT
BCBS Snow Days
BERLIN — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont’s Snow Days event will take place from Jan. 28 to Feb. 12 at 10 locations statewide to help Vermonters get outside and be active. Three ways to participate in Snow Days are:
— Register to win a Snow Days pass. From Jan. 9-15, you can register at www.bluecrossvt.org/snow-days-2023 for a chance to win a free, one-day pass at nine participating Vermont resorts.
— Attend an in-person event. Free in-person events will be held Feb. 4 at Prospect Mountain Nordic Ski Center in Woodford; Feb. 11 at Mountain Top Inn and Resort in Chittenden; and Feb. 12 at Lyndon Outing Club in Lyndonville. Each event will have free access to trails and equipment.
— Share photos to give back. Post your photos of cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding or other winter activities on the Blue Cross Facebook or Instagram pages using the hashtag #snowdaysvt from Jan. 28 through Feb. 12. For each photo shared, Blue Cross will donate $5 to Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sport, a nonprofit that empowers people of all abilities through inclusive sports and recreational programming.
BUSINESS
Funds for farmers
The Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets announced applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance program that uses environmental modeling to provide performance-based payments to Vermont farmers for reducing phosphorus losses from their agricultural fields.
Applications for the 2023 VPFP Program are due by Jan. 20, 2023. To be eligible, you must manage hay, crop or pastureland in Vermont, have an up-to-date Nutrient Management Plan that meets the Required Agricultural Practices for your farm size, and ensure your farm business is registered with the USDA Farm Service Agency. Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/VPFP for more information.
Excellence award
LEBANON, N.H. — Dartmouth Cancer Center has been named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. Press Ganey is a health care performance improvement company. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
In 2022, Dartmouth Cancer Center’s Byrne Family Cancer Research Institute was established with a milestone philanthropic gift. The Prouty, Dartmouth Cancer Center’s largest annual community fundraiser, surpassed a record in dollars raised. The Prouty offers support services free of charge to all patients and rounds out the Dartmouth Cancer Center’s ability to care for the whole person during and after cancer treatment.
