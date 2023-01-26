YOUTH NEWS
Online workshop
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announced a new workshop exploring polymer clay. Participants ages 12-16 will meet online over four Saturdays, Feb. 4-25. Instructor Amelia LaChance will discuss the process to create sculpture, from molding and carving to final painting and finishing. To register, or for more information, visit bit.ly/cssc0223 or call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org
Student artBRANDON — The Brandon Artists Guild gallery will exhibit the annual 2023 Student Art Show from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-2. The exhibit is presented by Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union K-12 students and their educators, John Brodowski, Jennifer Hogan, Matt Aucoin, Dasha Kalisz and Dakota Rider. Students can visit and enter a raffle to win art supplies. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
COLLEGE NEWS
Sean Young, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
AROUND VT
Tax filing
The 2023 tax season officially opens Jan. 23, and the IRS and Vermont begin accepting personal income tax returns for tax year 2022.
— Wait to receive all W-2 and 1099 forms, or any other necessary tax documents before filing. Filing too early without all your documentation is one of the most common reasons a tax refund is delayed.
— File electronically through a commercial software vendor to reduce the risk of errors and speed up refund processing time. Last year, taxpayers who e-filed their returns saw their refunds on average in less than three weeks, while the average refund time for paper filers was over eight weeks.
— Many Vermonters are eligible for free online tax preparation software through the Free File Alliance but don’t know it. Visit the list of provider links at tax.vermont.gov/free-file to see if you qualify.
— After you have filed, you can check online at myvtax.vermont.gov for the status of your tax refund, Homestead Declaration, Property Tax Credit, and Renter Credit.
This year, there are new and expanded tax credits available to a wide variety of Vermont filers including:
— A new Vermont Child Tax Credit offers filers with children aged 5 or younger a $1,000 per child refundable tax credit. Filers with less than $125,000 of income are eligible for the full credit, and filers with income up to $175,000 are eligible for a partial credit.
— The Vermont Child and Dependent Care Credit has increased to 72% of the federal credit and is fully refundable for all qualifying Vermont filers.
— The Vermont percentage of the Earned Income Tax Credit has increased to 38% of the federal credit.
Even Vermonters who are not required to file a tax return because their income is below the filing requirement, may want to consider filing if they qualify for these credits. There are also new and expanded deductions and exemptions available for those paying student loan interest and for a variety of retirees.
Visit tax.vermont.gov to learn more. The 2023 filing deadline for personal and corporate income tax returns, Homestead Declarations and Property Tax Credit claims, and fiduciary income taxes is April 18.
Avoid tax fraud
Tax season kicks off Jan. 23, and IRS Criminal Investigation reminds U.S. taxpayers to take extra steps to protect their identities and wallets when filing their taxes.
— Choose a tax preparer wisely. Look for a preparer who is available year-round.
— Ask your tax preparer for their IRS Preparer Tax Identification Number. All paid preparers are required to have one.
— Don’t use a ghost preparer. They won’t sign a tax return they prepare for you.
— Don’t fall victim to tax preparers’ promises of large refunds. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. All taxpayers must pay their fair share of taxes.
— Don’t sign a blank tax return. Taxpayers are ultimately responsible for what appears on tax returns filed with the IRS.
— Electronically file your tax return if possible. If you must mail your tax return or payments to the IRS, use a physical post office location. Using standalone mailboxes can make your tax return and payments susceptible to mail theft.
— Make sure you receive your refund. Your refund should be deposited into your bank account, not your tax preparer’s.
— The IRS will not call you threatening legal action. If you receive a call like this, hang up, it’s a scam.
— Don’t respond to or click links in text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS. They may contain malware that could compromise your personal information.
— Protect your personal and financial information. Never provide this information in response to unsolicited text messages, emails or social media posts claiming to be the IRS.
— Report fraud to law enforcement. Submit Form 3949-A, Information Referral, if you suspect an individual or a business is committing fraud.
VTF&W
Hunting blinds
Waterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from state waters earlier must do so before Feb. 15 on Lake Champlain or May 15 on inland waters according to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. State law requires removal to protect natural areas and prevent boating accidents after the ice melts. Wardens annually record names and addresses of blind owners and will follow up with inspections.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
