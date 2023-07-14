YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy judging
BRIDPORT — Four Vermont teens have earned a spot on the 2023 State 4-H Dairy Judging Team for their high overall placements at this year’s State 4-H Dairy Judging Contest, held June 30 at Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport.
They are Erica Goodhue, Fairfield; Natalie Michaud, Greensboro Bend; Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick; and Samuel Luis, Whiting; who placed first through fourth, respectively, in the senior division (ages 14-18). They will compete this fall at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and in national competition in either Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, or Madison, Wisconsin.
Seniors capturing the next four places will comprise the B Team, which will compete at Eastern States Expo this year. They are Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (fifth); Sadie Ellner, Morristown (sixth); Emma Edenfield, Colchester (seventh); and Emma Deering, Middlebury (eighth).
Other seniors who competed for the chance to represent Vermont in regional and national competitions were Morgan White, Whiting (ninth); Maddie Perry, East Montpelier (10th); Holden Marcelino, Johnson (11th); Chyanna Stone, Brandon (12th); Max Demaine, West Glover (13th); and Gabby Ellis, Shoreham (14th).
The state contest was open to 4-H dairy members, ages 8-18, who were split into groups, according to age. All participants judged five classes of cattle: Ayrshire winter calves, Ayrshire fall calves, Ayrshire 2-year-olds, Holstein 2-year-olds and Holstein 4-year-olds, providing rankings for each class. The seniors also were required to provide oral reasons.
Placements for the juniors division (ages 8-13) were:
Juniors (12-13): Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (first); Emma Pothier, Newport Center (second); Nora Demaine, West Glover (third); Collin Chamberlin, Addison (fourth); Alexa Graham, Richford (fifth); Reegan Kelley (sixth) and Eva Bury (seventh), both from Derby; Talon Michaud, Hardwick (eighth); Cameron Rhodes, St. Albans (ninth).
Juniors (10-11): Howie Demaine, West Glover (first); Harper Cole, St. Albans (second); Molly Palmer, Fairfax (third).
Juniors (8-9): Rowdy Pope, Bridport (first); Ella Pope, Shoreham (second); Paige Chamberlin, Addison (third); Emily Palmer, Fairfax (fourth); Patrick Paquet, East Montpelier (fifth); Cora Edenfield, Colchester (sixth); Peyton Anderson, Whiting (seventh).
Scholarship awards
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has awarded the bank’s 2023 Career & Technical Education Scholarship to nine recent high school graduates from Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The $1,000 award is presented to students who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation. Vermont’s recipients are Colin Gagner, of Fairlee, a graduate of Rivendell Academy, attended Hartford Area Career & Technology Center, and plans to study illustration at Rochester Institute of Technology; Ashlynn Hamel, of Wilder, a graduate of Hartford High School, attended Hartford Area Career & Technology Center, and plans to study cosmetology at Keene Beauty School or Northeast School of Hair Design.
Grant awards
KILLINGTON — The Killington World Cup Foundation has awarded 31 grants totaling $270,000 to Northeast area nonprofits in nine states for the upcoming ski season (2023-24). Grant amounts ranged from approximately $1,500 to $18,000. Visit kwcfgivesback.org for a list of all 2023 grant recipients and how to apply. KWCF was created to support the Women’s World Cup at Killington and to benefit local and regional youth development programs.
COLLEGE NEWS
Ethan Courcelle, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Rutland County Audubon
PROCTOR — The public is welcome to attend the Rutland County Audubon annual meeting at 6 p.m. July 19 in Proctor Library. The meeting and installation of officers will follow a potluck supper; dessert, beverages and utensils provided.
RUTLAND — The Rutland County Audubon Society’s Garden Party featuring its new Pollinator Garden will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 22, rain or shine at Chaffee Art Center. Gardening talks, tours of the gardens, refreshments and music are open to all; this event is free.
Paint on slate
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum slate workshop series offers a new approach to painting, with artist Heather Bellanca conducting a workshop on transfer method painting from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 21, at 17 Water St. in Granville. The fee to participate in the workshop is $40 per person. Pre-registration and prepayment are required. Those interested in attending should call 518-642-1417 or email mail@slatevalleymuseum.org.
AROUND VT
Replace equipment
Homeowners who have experienced flood damage are advised to take important safety precautions with regard to their home’s heating and cooling systems, according to the Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute.
Equipment that should be checked by a qualified contractor includes gas furnaces and boilers, electric furnaces, propane heating, radiant floor heat, heat pumps and air conditioning systems, ductwork, water heating systems. The decision to repair or replace should be made after consultation on a case-by-case basis. Qualified contractors are listed by zip code in the North American Technician Excellence Contractor Locator at www.natex.org online.
Flood fund
The Vermont Community Foundation announced it has created a fund, VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023, to help people recover from the current devastating flooding that constitutes one of the worst natural disasters Vermont has ever seen. Donations will help with these immediate and longer-term recovery efforts. Visit vermontcf.org/vtfloodresponse for more information or to make donations.
BUSINESS
New realtor
RUTLAND — Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty announced KC Gandee has joined the company’s Rutland office as a realtor. He has spent the past 25 years working in the ski and snowboard industry, managing staffs and facilities of customer facing departments from Virginia to Vermont. Most recently, Gandee has served as the snowboard program director for Killington Mountain School (2010-14) and Gould Academy (2014-23) near Sunday River, Maine.
Specialty producers
IRASBURG — Two Vermont cannabis producers, Family Tree and Vermontijuana, have become the first in Vermont’s cannabis industry as members of the Vermont Fresh Network. VFN has classified the two cannabis businesses as “Specialty Producers” which defines as, “specialty food and beverage makers, processors using primarily local ingredients (“primarily” means more than 50% of ingredients — excluding water — measured by weight, volume or value; “local” ingredients are grown or raised in Vermont or within 30 miles of Vermont).
