AROUND TOWN
Help de-phrag
PLYMOUTH — Black River Action Team will start tackling year four of phragmites management at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the northern cove of Amherst Lake in Plymouth. Bring your own spade (a few will be available for folks who don’t have one), work gloves if you have a pair you prefer, water to drink, and a snack. Preregister and get directions by email at blackrivercleanup@gmail.com or by calling 802-738-0456.
Spaghetti fundraiser
RUTLAND — Rutland County Audubon will hold a spaghetti supper to raise money for its scholarship fund at 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Comfort Zone of Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Ave. in Rutland. Spaghetti (and meatball, if desired) dinner includes salad, rolls, drinks and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for children under age 12. Takeout available. For more information, email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Rupert events
RUPERT — Rupert Village Trust, R.K. Kittay Library and Congregational Church of Rupert will host their annual fall events Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of a joint community effort.
Rupert Village Trust will hold its Fall Basket Raffle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheldon Store, 2824 Route 153 in Rupert. Congregational Church of Rupert (across the street) will host its Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The 1786 Meeting House. R.K. Kittay Library will host its Mum & Pie Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with live music starting at 10 a.m.; pre-orders are available through the library website www.rupertkittaylibrary.org/plantsale.
‘The Art of Living’
WOODSTOCK — Finding balance and purpose in our lives is the theme of this year’s TEDxHartlandHill Conference from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Billings Farm & Museum. For this year’s lineup of speakers, visit www.tedxhartlandhill.org/speakers-2023. The day ends with an afternoon garden party. Tickets are on sale now at www.eventbrite.com/e/404300582927.
Alzheimer’s fundraiser
RUTLAND — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Rutland starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Main Street Park. The annual walk sponsored by Alzheimer’s Association celebrates the advances made in Alzheimer’s research and education. Funds raised from the walk go toward educational programs and research.
Vermont in film
POULTNEY — The Poultney Historical Society will host a lecture by Amanda Gustin, of Vermont Historical Society, titled “Vermont vs. Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont in Film” at noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at the library, 205 Main St.
Counseling workshop
RUTLAND — “Peer counseling is radical mental health” by-donation workshop will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at A Sound Space, 162 Woodstock Ave. in Rutland. A structured way to exchange emotional support effectively and cooperatively, in this model, the counseling is done in pairs. Each person has equal time to receive support and give support. People are asked to register through Eventbrite, A Sound Space’s Facebook page or www.asoundspacevt.com. For more information, call 920-316-0800
Fall festival
BENSON — Slate Valley Cares, formerly Fair Haven Concerned, will hold its third Fall Festival fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24, at Kingston Place — The Wedding Barn, 1293 Park Hill Road in Benson. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketstripe.com/3rd-Annual-Fall-Festival, in person at 49 Main St. Fair Haven, or over the phone 802-265-3666.
AROUND VT
Beekeepers
The Vermont Beekeepers Association will hold a webinar designed specifically for beekeepers with less than two years’ experience and others considering keeping bees. The session will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Participants will be invited to ask questions and encouraged to share their own experiences and “lessons learned” as a new beekeeper. This session is free; registration is required at www.vermontbeekeepers.org/newbee.
FEMA centers
Effective Sept. 16, Disaster Recovery Centers across Vermont will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The centers will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday until further notice. The centers are located at Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill; Barton Memorial Building, 17 Village Square; Wardsboro Town Hall, 99 Main St.; Waterbury Armory, 294 Armory Drive.
If you were affected by Vermont’s July 7-17 storms, visit a center to get in-person help from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Specialists can help you apply for assistance, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.
For the latest information on Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion1, the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA, or the Vermont Emergency Management Agency on Twitter at twitter.com/vemt and on Facebook at facebook.com/VermontEmergencyManagement.
Conservation awards
The Vermont Land Trust announced farmer and teacher Sam Rowley, of Green Mountain Career and Technology Center in Lamoille County, received VLT’s Land & Lives Award and Kara and Ryan Fitzbeauchamp, of Evening Song Farm in Shrewsbury, won the 2023 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award. The winners received the awards at the land trust’s annual member meeting in Barnard.
Rowley’s award recognizes qualities of leadership, resourcefulness and inclusiveness that have made an enduring difference in the well-being of Vermont’s land and people. Born in Brattleboro, he graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in plant and soil science, then lived for a year in Kenya. Rowley later managed the UVM Extension/4-H Youth Agriculture Project Farm, worked on small farms in the Brattleboro area, before becoming horticulture instructor at Windham Regional Career Center.
The Rozendaal Award recognizes outstanding service to community, land stewardship and innovation. The Fitzbeauchamps started farming and running a vegetable CSA in Pennsylvania in 2009 before moving to Cuttingsville in 2011. Their first farm here was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene; they restarted a few miles away, uphill from the Mill River. They incorporated low-till methods and other practices for soil health on a steeply sloping hillside. They grow certified organic vegetables and herbs together with a team of farmers and offer a year-round CSA.
YOUTH NEWS
Merit scholarships
Vermont semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program include Owen R. Emmons, Audrey M. Robinson, both of Arlington Memorial High School; Thomas E. Scheetz of Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington; Marian A. Wojcik of Brattleboro Union High School; Matthew H. Califano of Craftsbury Academy; Christopher L. Alfano, Sky Lewit, Isaac M. Vernon, all of Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester; Charles W. Ehrlich of Montpelier High School; Ivan S. Mokeyev of Rutland High School; Journey-Anna R. Brammer of Springfield High School.
