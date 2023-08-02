AROUND TOWN
Sculpture exhibit
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announces an exhibition of new work by resident interns, Aug. 4-12, at the Gallery, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. Resident interns are an important part of the Carving Studio’s summer season, providing support for workshop instructors and participants. A reception for the young artists, Michael Anderson, Isa Dray, Kenneth Fraker, Kylin Jia and Florian Okwu, will be held at 5 p.m. Friday. For more information, call 802-438-2097 or email info@carvingstudio.org.
RCHS benefit
PITTSFORD — The Pop-Up Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford. Rain date will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. No early birds, please. For more information, call 802-483-6700, ext. 203, or email Sam@rchsvt.org.
History events
ORWELL — The Mount Independence State Historic Site in Orwell is hosting two programs the weekend of Aug. 5 and 6. At 1 p.m. Saturday, author and educator Jason Barney will talk about American Revolution activities in northern Vermont. At noon Sunday, a guided hike will be led by Stephen Zeoli, president of the Mount Independence Coalition, the site friends group; wear sturdy shoes or boots and bring water. The events on both days are included in the price of site admission: $8 for ages 15 and up, $1 ages 6–14, and under age 6 free. Call 802-948-2000 for more information.
Grace Church concert
RUTLAND — Grace Congregational Church will offer a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in the sanctuary. The event, “Clash of Gold and Silver,” will include Grace Church’s Music Minister and Pianist Alastair Stout; Vermont musicians, Bill Keck (tuba) and Ron Wold (French horn); contemporary dancer Zoe Warren; and a new composition by local composer Dan Graves. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/GraceChurchVT or call 802-775-4301.
Book sale
RUTLAND — The August Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 10 Court St. in Rutland. Featured are thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages, as well as a selection of rare and antique books. All purchases by donation only. Limit of two grocery bags per family. No book dealers. Proceeds support library programs, collections and designated projects.
Folk trio
POULTNEY — Bread & Bones folk trio, comprised of Ripton’s Beth Duquette and Richard Ruane with Mitch Barron on bass, will perform from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Stone Valley Arts, 145 East Main St. in Poultney, as part of the Front Porch Music Series. A suggested donation of $10 is welcome.
Play festival
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Acting Company presents the second annual American Dreaming new play festival Aug. 11-13, at the Swift House Inn Tent. Show times are: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, for “Cowgirl,” by Justin Aaron Halle; 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for “Until The Day Is Done,” by Jared Michael Delaney; 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, for “Lessons,” by Matthew Chong; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, for StoryProv Time, with Andrew Ritter.
Admission is $15 per play, or passes to see all three for $40; StoryProv Time is free to all. Tickets are available at www.townhalltheater.org or call Town Hall Theater Box Office: 802-382-9222. Walk-ins are welcome at the tent.
Foodaroo
MIDDLEBURY — The eighth annual summer celebration of Vermont food, beverages, buskers, bakers and music will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Middlebury’s historic Marble Works, River Front Park, outside 137 Maple St., Middlebury. Foodaroo is a family-friendly festival that celebrates Vermont’s culinary artisans and beverage makers, with an emphasis on Addison and Chittenden County vendors and farms. Cover $5 (cash); kids age 12 and under free. Food and beverages available to purchase. Foodaroo donates a portion of proceeds to The Giving Fridge, a community organization offering free and subsidized meals purchased from local restaurants and made with ingredients from local farms and producers.
Nominations needed
POULTNEY — Nominations are being sought for the 2023 Poultney Citizen of the Year. The award is given each year to a Poultney citizen who has contributed to the betterment of the Poultney community, provided continuing outstanding service to the community, and who demonstrates the true spirit of service. The award presentation will be held in October. He or she will also be part of the Official Tree Tapping Ceremony at the next Maplefest in March, and serve as grand marshal in the next Fourth of July parade.
You do not need to be a Poultney resident to submit a nomination. Nominations can be sent by email to PoultneyVtChamber@gmail.com, or by mail to PACC Citizen of the Year, P.O. Box 151, Poultney, VT 05764. They may also be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce office at the Stonebridge. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 20. For more information, call 802-287-2010, visit www.poultneyareachamber.com or email PoultneyVtChamber@gmail.com.
