Virtual exhibition
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Museum will host a free virtual program, “Slate, Strikes, and Unions: Exploring the History of Labor in the Slate Industry,” at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26. The museum will launch the exhibition during an online curator’s talk on May 25. Anyone interested in attending will be able to locate a link at www.SlateValleyMuseum.org online. For more information, email mail@slatevalleymuseum.org.
Free vaccines
RUTLAND — BROC Community Action will hold free, monthly, walk-in, vaccine clinics for ages 18 to 64 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, beginning from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 24, at 45 Union St. Vermont Department of Health staff will be on hand to offer Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HPV, Tdap, Mpox, as well as COVID and flu (seasonal) vaccines. No appointment needed.
Revolutionary War
ORWELL — Mount Independence State Historic Site presents “John Trumbull and The Declaration of Independence” at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at 497 Mount Independence Road, six miles west of the intersections of Vermont Routes 22A and 73 near Orwell village. Site admission fee is $8 adults, $1 children age 6 to 14, under age 6 free. For more information, call 802-948-2000.
Memorial Day Parade
WEST RUTLAND — The annual Memorial Day Celebration in West Rutland continues at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, beginning with a parade, followed by an awards ceremony and picnic at the American Legion. If you or your business would like to participate in the parade, call 802-438-2263.
COLLEGE NEWS
Carlene Looney, of Rutland, graduated with an MS in Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts.
Stephen Burch, of Rutland, graduated with an MA in Biblical Studies from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Nathan Depatie, of Brandon, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education from SUNY Potsdam.
Bailey Sevigny, of West Rutland, was inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha National Honor Society at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Honors College
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Board of Trustees approved the naming of the Patrick Leahy Honors College, aligning student and faculty excellence across a wide range of academic programs with the ongoing legacy of the retired senator’s 48 years of service to the nation and support for his home state of Vermont.
MILITARY NEWS
Poppy Day
Begin your Memorial Day weekend by remembering the meaning behind the day, and supporting the needs of our veterans, military and their families. The Friday before Memorial Day, Friday, May 26, this year, is National Poppy Day.
The tradition of wearing a red poppy began following the deadly battles of World War I. It started after red poppies bloomed on the battlefields in France and Belgium. Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” while serving on the front lines. Moina Michael, of Georgia, read the poem and vowed to always wear a red poppy as a sign of remembrance. The American Legion family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, and the tradition of American Legion Auxiliary members distributing red crepe paper poppies began.
Throughout Memorial Day weekend, American Legion Auxiliary members countrywide will distribute red poppies in exchange for a donation that supports veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families, with medical and financial needs. To take part in National Poppy Day, donate in exchange for a poppy; wear a poppy to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country; share social media posts from ALA National Headquarters @ALAforVeterans; use hashtags #NationalPoppyDay #AmericanLegionAuxiliary.
AROUND VT
Historic sites
The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation announces the opening of the State Historic Sites for the 2023 season. Opening on Friday, May 26, are the Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point, Hubbardton Battlefield, Mount Independence, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, and Senator Justin Morrill State Historic Site. The President Chester A. Arthur State Historic Site will open for the season on Saturday, May 27.
Open Studio
Vermont Spring Artists Open Studio Weekend, May 27 and 28, welcomes visitors to over 155 sites statewide from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. More details about the artists, including pictures of their work, is available at Vermontcrafts.com. Pick up a Vermont Studio Tour Map booklet at travel information centers on I-89 and I-91, from participating artists or request one at www.vermontcrafts.com/open-studio-weekend online.
Wastewater funding
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Environmental Conservation announced the availability of $3.6 million in grants to municipalities to upgrade their wastewater pretreatment facilities and capacity management. Any Vermont municipality may apply by July 21. For more information, visit anr.vermont.gov/special-topics/arpa-vermont/pretreatment-capacity or call 802-522-9721 or email Ashley.Hellman@vermont.gov.
BUSINESS
Northeast agriculture
The Farm Credit Northeast AgEnhancement Program, a joint effort of Farm Credit East and CoBank, recently provided $100,000 in grant funding to 22 organizations to assist their efforts to support young and beginning farmer initiatives, encourage youth leadership development, promote diversity equity and inclusion, and advance Northeast agriculture, forestry and commercial fishing. Submissions for the next round of grant funding are due by Aug. 1. For more information, visit FarmCreditEast.com/AgEnhancement online.
VCF hires
The Vermont Community Foundation announce it has recently filled two positions. Barry S. Pius has joined as vice president for finance, and Dawn Archambault-Perry has joined as brand & marketing officer.
