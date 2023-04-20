AROUND VT
New coordinator
Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has hired Robyn Palmer for the newly created education and civic engagement coordinator position. Palmer is known in Vermont’s nonprofit sector for her work during the past 10 years as director of an AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America program based at the Vermont Agency of Human Services. Among other outreach and engagement work, Palmer will assist the secretary with creating a 2024 General Election voter guide and developing resources for a statewide K-12 civics curriculum.
Volunteer week
AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrates National Volunteer Week April 16-22. The observance honors the lasting contributions of volunteers. Volunteers remain an essential resource throughout American schools, shelters, hotlines and hospitals, as well with civic, faith-based and nonprofit organizations.
GALs needed
When the Department for Children and Families seeks to take a child into its custody, Vermont law requires the court to appoint a guardian ad litem. GALs are volunteer, court-appointed, special advocates who protect a child’s best interests in juvenile court cases that involve allegations of abuse or neglect. GALs come from all walks of life, and no prior experience or education is required.
There is an urgent need for GAL volunteers, especially in Orleans, Franklin, Grand Isle, Caledonia, Lamoille and Essex counties. All GALs must complete 32 hours of training and a mentorship with an experienced GAL prior to being appointed to their own cases. Training begins on May 8.
For more information, email JUD.VermontGAL@vermont.gov, visit VermontJudiciary.org/GAL or call 800-622-6359. The Judiciary welcomes volunteer candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply.
Water danger
The National Weather Service, U.S. Coast Guard and various state agencies urge extreme caution when boating, canoeing or kayaking in any waterways across Vermont and New York this spring due to the dangers of cold water and potential hypothermia. To raise awareness, they offer these safety tips:
— No matter the season, when you are on the water, always wear a personal flotation device.
— Consider postponing small-craft boating activities until water temperatures become warmer in late spring and summer.
— If you do choose to boat, canoe or kayak in the early season, wear all recommended protective gear to guard against the cold water (temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s) in the event of an accident or capsize.
YOUTH NEWS
Art contest
The Vermont Wildlife Coalition, sponsor of the second annual Vermont Student Wildlife Art competition, announced the details for the second annual student wildlife art exhibit and awards ceremony. The “Give Wildlife a Voice” art competition showcases the artistic talents of Vermont students in grades 7-12.
The art exhibit will be held from April 21 to 30 at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, where the awards ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. April 21. During the ceremony, the top 10 winners will be announced.
AROUND TOWN
Poetry month
POULTNEY — National Poetry Month is celebrated with more than two dozen poems by area poets on display in storefront windows on Poultney’s Main Street. A complete list of poems and locations is in the window at Williams Hardware. Poultney Poetry Downtown is sponsored by Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill.
Hand-spinning
WOODSTOCK — The Billings Backyard Workshop, Wool to Yarn: Intro to Hand-Spinning, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Billings Farm & Museum. Participants will transform the fleece of the Billings Farm Southdown sheep into hand-spun yarn, as fiber arts educator Tiana St. James explores methods of spinning, plying, and more in this introductory workshop. The session will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A. The workshop is $20/person or $15/Billings Farm member, which includes materials. Visit billingsfarm.org/billings-backyard to register in advance.
En plein air
WEST RUTLAND — Join fellow artists for an afternoon of painting en plein air (paint nature outdoors) at Rutland County Audubon’s first plein air group meetup at 12:30 p.m. April 29, at the West Rutland Marsh Marble Street boardwalk. All are invited to come set up an easel and paint or draw what we see. Bring your own supplies and don’t forget protection from the weather. Artists may sign up at forms.gle/gY78wwupy36ZvnubA online.
VTF&W
Work-cation weekends
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to get the conservation camps ready for the 2023 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe “workcation” weekend will be May 6-7 on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and the GMCC Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 20-22 in Woodbury.
Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to: one hour, one day or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins, or they can bring their own tent. Lunch and dinner will be provided. For more information and to register as a volunteer, email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call 802-249-4199.
Deer ages
Hunters who provided the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department with a tooth from their deer can now find out how old their deer was by visiting the department’s website vtfishandwildlife.com with a link from the home page. The oldest deer harvested was a 19-year-old doe taken in Pittsford. The oldest buck was 10 years old and was taken in Lincoln.
Game wardens
The Vermont Warden Service will hold a public information meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. April 20 at the Orvis Store, 4180 Main St. in Manchester, to raise awareness about updated recruitment criteria. These include a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in any field of study; or, an associate degree in natural resources, biology or life sciences, or criminal justice, and three years of full-time work experience; or, a high school diploma or equivalent, and four years of law enforcement service or active-duty military service; or a high school diploma or equivalent, and five years of full-time work experience.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.