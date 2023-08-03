AROUND TOWN
Antique Tractor Day
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum’s 23rd annual Antique Tractor Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, featuring tractor parades and a slow race, tractor-drawn wagon rides, crafts, lawn games, food and more. The tractors on display include models dating back to 1935. Visitors can meet the tractor exhibitors and ask about their tractor’s story.
Billings Farm & Museum acknowledges Season Sponsor Townline Equipment, whose support advances the goal to share stories and educate the public about Vermont’s agricultural heritage. This year, Antique Tractor Day will be part of Dig in Vermont’s Open Farm Week, which features farm events happening statewide. Billingsfarm.org/events/antique-tractor-day-2023
On Antique Tractor Day, there are a number of volunteer positions and time slots available. Volunteers will greet guests, give out Billings Farm Cheese samples, assist with crafts and more. Visit billingsfarm.org/volunteer for more information.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 62nd annual Art in the Park Summer Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in Rutland’s Main Street Park at the junction of routes 4 and 7. A voluntary donation is appreciated.
Juried fine artists, craftspeople, specialty food producers are featured, as well as food vendors, live music, free kids’ activities and demonstrations of works in progress. New this year is the chalk art contest, “Chalk Around the Park!” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, entrants can work their chalk art on the sidewalk that goes around Main Street Park, and winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Open to the public, those who pre-register by email info@chaffeeartcenter.org will be assigned a 3 foot-by-3 foot space to design, and an email with info and criteria will be sent. If inclement weather, the contest will be moved to Sunday.
Volunteers are needed to help during the event from set-up on Friday to gates on Saturday and Sunday. To sign up, email info@chaffeeartcenter.org or call 802-775-0356.
Art in the Park is the Chaffee Art Center’s major fundraising event, occurring in mid-summer and autumn. The festival is sponsored by MVP Health Care, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Heritage Family Credit Union, Stewart’s Shops, Voity Electrical, Price Chopper Supermarkets/Market 32; in-kind, Casella Waste Management, Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, Hull Maynard Hersey Insurance; kid’s activities, Rutland Free Library, Green Mountain Music and Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
AROUND VT
Flooding relief
The Realtors Relief Foundation (RRF), a charitable, nonprofit arm of the National Association of Realtors, has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Vermont Association of Realtors (VAR) to aid Vermonters who have been impacted by recent floods. These funds will be made available to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis to help with homeownership-related challenges. Visit vermontrealtors.com/RRF for more information. Successful applicants should receive RRF funding within four weeks.
In response to the devastating July floods, VAR has established a Disaster Relief Fund to help Vermonters with immediate needs. Individuals and families impacted by the floods are encouraged to apply for assistance through the VAR website at vermontrealtors.com/fund. VAR will assess each application promptly to ensure the funds are distributed quickly to those most in need. For more information, email floodrelief@vermontrealtors.com.
Donations can be made at vermontrealtors.com/floodrelief for corporations and individuals who wish to contribute and support relief efforts. Donations made to support disaster relief are fully tax-deductible. VAR will cover all administrative costs so that 100% of all funds raised will help Vermonters.
Democrat women
Emerge Vermont, an organization for recruiting and training Democrat women to run for office, announced it is accepting applications from now until Oct. 20, for its 2024 Signature Training five-month program expected to begin on Jan. 6, 2024. This training program offers Democrat women who are accepted over 70 hours of education intended to inspire them to run for office and gives them the tools to win. Visit vt.emergeamerica.org/application-process for more information.
DMV director
Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Wanda Minoli announced the appointment of Wade Cochran, of Waterford, as the DMV Enforcement and Safety Director. He has been chief of police in Norwich since October 2022. Prior to that, Cochran spent more than 17 years at Montpelier Police Department as Detective Sergeant. He previously worked at police departments in Barre City and Hardwick.
The Enforcement and Safety Division is responsible for vehicle inspections, licensing and training management, dealer regulations, investigations, commercial vehicle regulation and motor carrier safety among other programs and services.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)