AROUND TOWN
Billings event
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum will host Draft Animal Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14. This day-long event showcases draft horses, oxen, working steers, goats, and the history of draft animals on Vermont farms. Local 4-H clubs and teamsters will participate in skills development clinics in fitting and show, cart class and stone boat. A parade of oxen and working steers, and a harnessing demonstration are featured. Children can earn a ribbon in hobbyhorse barrel racing or make wearable art with a Steers’ Ears headband.
Historic farm equipment used for plowing and haying will be on display and the Farm Lane will feature vendors, including leather worker Mark Humpal and a display of yokes from New England Ox Supply. Visit billingsfarm.org/events/draft-animal-day for more information.
Fundraiser
POULTNEY — Poultney Rotary Club invites the public to “Swing into Spring with Enerjazz Big Band” from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Legacy Center, 60 Kerber Lane in Poultney. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 per table of eight; the price includes a pasta bar dinner. The funds will support local and global projects, such as Poultney Recreation, Main Street holiday decorations and youth scholarships. To reserve tickets, email cstierle60@gmail.com or call 203-727-3951.
YOUTH NEWS
Open house
RUTLAND — Rutland Composite Squadron, Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Squadron Headquarters at the Rutland airport, 1002 Airport Road, Clarendon. The program for cadet youth, ages 12-18, as well as for adult volunteers, will be showcased. There will be information and activities related to aerospace education and flying, emergency services, leadership, physical fitness, and special activities. A CAP plane will also be on display along with a pilot to discuss flying in CAP. Email rutlandcap@vtwg.cap.gov for more information.
4-H summer
There’s something for everyone through UVM-Extension 4-H’s “Summer of Science,” which offers 15 free workshops and opportunities for middle and high school students. Spaces are limited, and advanced registration is required. Go to www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements for information or to register online. If a program is full, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu or call 802-656-7565 to be placed on a waiting list. Requests for language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate must be made by June 1.
Natural resources
WOODBURY — Registration is now open for the 2023 Natural Resources Management Academy outdoor weekend for teens, July 14-16, at Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury. Anyone entering Grades 7-10 in the fall is eligible to attend. The academy will be free to attend this year, thanks to Vermont EPSCoR, which is covering the full cost for all participants.
Workshops will focus on watershed science, fish health CSI, planning and zoning, converting food waste to fuels and nature awareness and ecological restoration. The weekend will also include a nature hike, fish fry, evening campfires with s’mores, a canoe scavenger hunt and free time for swimming, fishing and canoeing. The academy will conclude with cake and a graduation ceremony on Sunday morning that families are welcome to attend.
Registrations will be accepted until June 14 or until all 30 spaces are filled. If the program is full, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu to be placed on a waiting list. To request language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact her by June 14. Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/youth/announcements for more information or to register.
COLLEGE NEWS
VLGS hires
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School has hired Daniel Bromberg as the inaugural dean of its graduate school and Lisa Lance as vice president of communications.
Bromberg, who received his doctorate in public administration from Rutgers University and a master of public administration degree from the University of Vermont, will shape the future of the new graduate school and be instrumental in developing a new master’s degree in public policy as outlined in the VLGS Strategic Plan. Previously, he was the director of academic programs and then interim director of the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
Lance brings more than 20 years of experience in public relations and marketing. Most recently, she served as director of communications and marketing for ABET, the global accreditor of college and university STEM programs.
VTF&W
Leave them alone
Watching wildlife is enjoyable, especially when young animals appear in the spring. But it is best to keep your distance. Picking up young wildlife can do more harm than good, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, and it is also against the law.
When people see young animals alone, they often mistakenly assume these animals are helpless or lost, in trouble or needing to be rescued. Bringing young wildlife into a human environment often results in permanent separation from their mothers and a sad ending for the animal.
Here are some helpful tips:
— Deer and moose nurse their young at different times during the day, and often leave young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost; their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Young birds on the ground may have left their nest, but their parents will still feed them.
— Young animals such as fox and raccoon will often follow their mother. The mother of a wildlife youngster is usually nearby but just out of sight to a person happening upon it.
— Animals that act sick can carry rabies, parasites or other harmful diseases. Do not handle them. Even though they do not show symptoms, healthy-looking raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats may also be carriers of the deadly rabies virus.
— Many wildlife species will not feed or care for their young when people are close by. Obey signs that restrict access to wildlife nesting areas.
— Keep domestic pets indoors, leashed or fenced in. Dogs and cats kill many young animals each year.
— Avoid projects that remove trees, shrubs and dead snags that contain nests during the spring and summer.
— For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal, even one you suspect is sick, injured or has been abandoned.
