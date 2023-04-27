COLLEGE NEWS
Whaley retires
NORTHFIELD — After four decades of service to Norwich University, David Whaley, senior administrator, announced he will retire June 30. Part of the Norwich Class of 1976, he returned to the university in 1981 as its director of Alumni Affairs, later alumni director, director of Planned Giving, executive vice president and current corporate secretary to President Mark Anarumo.
A gathering to honor Whaley will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Plumley Armory on Norwich University’s Northfield Campus and is open to all. Visit alumni.norwich.edu/DWhaleyRetirement for tickets.
AROUND VT
Book awards
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Book Awards event will be held 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in Alumnx Hall at VCFA. The award is an annual prize for literature by Vermont authors, supported by a partnership between Vermont College of Fine Arts, the Vermont Department of Libraries, and Vermont Humanities. Four prizes will be awarded for the best poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and children’s literature published by Vermont authors in 2022. A dessert reception with cash bar will be followed by a brief program awarding the four winning authors.
Compost event
MONTPELIER — The 17th annual Vermont Organics Recycling Summit, “For Healthier Soil, Healthier Food … COMPOST!” celebrates compost and organics recycling to support regenerative agriculture, the health of the environment, communities and the economy.
The free online and in-person events take place from May 1 through 5. Attendees learn about topics like on-farm composting, organics diversion, maximizing the value of finished compost, and more. Kitchen-to-Compost tours are held May 3 at Philo Ridge Farm in Charlotte. For more information and to register, visit www.compostingvermont.org/vors-2023 or email info@compostingvermont.org or call 802-373-6499.
AROUND TOWN
Fundraiser
RUTLAND — The Sit-Up Challenge Fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Green Mountain Rock Climbing Gym. Created in honor of Mark Lapointe, GMRCC donates the event proceeds to the Rutland Boys & Girls Club.
Opening reception
BRANDON — The Brandon Artists Guild presents “Five New Members” opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at 7 Center St. in Brandon. The show will run through October and features Garrett Sadler, functional and decorative fused glass; Guy Rossi, woodcrafter; Brian Hewitt, New England landscape colors; Lynn Austin, animals and nature pastels; Liza Myers, sculptor and Realism painter.
Hobby show
RUTLAND — The Tri Town Collectors Club and area sports card collectors will hold a Coin, Sports, Postcard and Comic Book Family Hobby Show from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Rutland Elks Lodge on Pleasant Street. There is no admission charge; anyone wishing to set up a table to sell their material may do so without charge by calling 802-379-2353, or email Pepsijoseph@yahoo.com.
Ride & walk
RUTLAND — Homeless Prevention Center will host its second annual Spring Sprockets & Walk-Its from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Pine Hill Park in Rutland. In addition to social rides and walks, scavenger hunts and nature activities, DJ Bill Moore and Rollin’ Rooster food truck are featured. The event’s sponsors include Heritage Family Credit Union, Alpine Bike Works, Community Care Network, Engineering Services of Vermont, the Granite Group, Come Alive Outside, Vermont Bedrooms, Installation Station, Peter Lakatos, DMD, Jay Kullman, and Goodro Lumber. Local businesses, such as Baird Farm, Green Mountain Bikes, Roots, Phoenix Books, Wild Kind Toys, have donated prizes for the trail scrambles.
Spring Tea
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center will host Spring Tea & Sweet Treats with Artisan Market & Makerie to celebrate mothers everywhere, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the center, 16 South Main St. in Rutland. Tea & Sweet Treats is $5 donation per person. Artisan Market & Makerie offers gift ideas and free activities such as card-making, floral pour painting, cookie/cupcake decorating, tarot card reading, floral teapot arranging, pine cone flowers workshop. Door prizes include spring floral teapot arrangement, decorated cake, decorated cookies and more.
Pork supper
PAWLET — The next roast pork dinner will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Pawlet Community Church, 38 Route 133 in Pawlet. Cost is $12 per person, $6 for children ages 6-12, free age 5 and younger. Call ahead to place orders to-go at 802-325-3022, for pickup any time after 4:30 p.m.
VTF&W
Hunting safety
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department spring turkey hunting seasons are April 29 and 30 for youths and novices, and the regular season is May 1 through 31. Safety tips are — Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it. Never stalk a gobbling turkey. Avoid red, white, blue or black in clothing and equipment. Stick with hen calls. Avoid unnecessary movement. Don’t hide so well as to impair your field of vision. Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle. Always sit with your back against a tree trunk, big log or a boulder that is wider than your body. Place decoys on the far side of a tree trunk or a rock. Wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up. If you see another hunter, call out to them, but don’t move until they respond. Make sure you know your effective range when shooting.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.