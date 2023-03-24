AROUND TOWN
Happy campers
RUTLAND — Rutland South Rotary Club announced Jaimee Kuhl, of Ticonderoga, New York, was the grand-prize winner of Rutland South Rotary’s recent fundraising raffle. The drawing took place on March 17 and Jaimee chose the brand-new 18-foot Bushwacker Plus Travel Trailer from Dan Kearney’s RV in Center Rutland, instead of the $8,500 cash prize. Cash prize winners were Rick Lalancette $1,000; Bill Meub $500; Rob Parker $400; Steve Marcoux $300; Angelo and Lena Tedesco $200; and Lee Nutting $100. The raffle raised over $48,000 to benefit youth programs in Rutland County. Opioid epidemic
MIDDLEBURY — The film, “Life After You,” will be showing at 3:15 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at The Marquis Theatre in Middlebury, followed by a talk-back with members of the production and community to provide resources and answer questions about both the film and the opioid epidemic. For the screenings, Cardinal Flix Inc. will partner with Jenna’s Promise, a recovery community in northern Vermont focused on the treatment of substance use disorders. For tickets and more information, visit www.middleburymarquis.com online.
Audubon event
RUTLAND — Presented by Rutland County Audubon, Martha Leb Molnar will offer a slide show on the importance of meadows to birds and insects, “A Home for Meadow Birds,” at 7 p.m. March 29 at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. in Rutland. For more information, email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Warmth fundraiser
PITTSFORD — Supporting Rutland County Humane Shelter in its winter warmth fundraiser helps pay for the fuel to keep the shelter warm for animals in need. Donate any amount you wish for three entries into the drawing. Prizes include: first place $300, second place $200, third place, $100. The drawing will be held March 31 at the shelter. For more information, call 802-483-9171
Storytelling heals
RUTLAND — Trinity Church welcomes author Mark Yaconelli hosting a workshop on storytelling as a mechanism for community healing. He will be guest preacher on Palm Sunday, April 2, and then at 11:30 a.m., a potluck banquet lunch will be in the parish hall followed by the workshop.
Science Pub
BOMOSEEN — Friends of Castleton Free Library present the Science Pub at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Taproom at Lake Bomoseen. Molly Anderson, Middlebury College professor of food studies, will speak on The Right to Food. Admission is free.
Grant award
MIDDLEBURY — Gov. Phil Scott announced the first round of approved Community Recovery and Revitalization Program grants. Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater received the highest award amount for a non-municipal project, with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development allocating $500,000. The project will help fund the creation of a $6.5 million, three-story wing and public plaza. The new center will feature a dedicated all-ages education space hosting a wide variety of classes beyond the performing arts; an additional 75-100 seat performance space that doubles as rental and rehearsal space; a scene shop that will also facilitate technical education; a large public plaza with an outdoor stage featuring free performances; and balconies overlooking the Otter Creek River.
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
YOUTH NEWS
Poetry honors
Greer Kennedy, a student at St. Johnsbury Academy, took top honors at the 2023 Poetry Out Loud State Finals held March 16 at The Flynn Main Stage, and will represent Vermont in the Poetry Out Loud National Competition held in May in Washington, D.C., Anne Hauze, a student at Woodstock Union High School, was the runner-up, and third-place finalist was Grace Bruley, a student at Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans.
The other finalists were Mary Bosco, Thetford Academy; Melissa Hall, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax; Lily Hutcheson, Burr and Burton Academy; Moorea Lambert, Rice Memorial High School; Brenna Lee, Williamstown High School; Mira Novak, Champlain Valley Union High School; and Andi Marie Tisdell, Peoples Academy,
Poetry recitations were evaluated by the judges, using the criteria of physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy, and overall performance.
COLLEGE NEWS
Audrey Grant, of Castleton, and Ashley Sarnowski, of Rutland, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Bridget Graham, political science major, of Middlebury and Lucy Woodward, educational studies and environmental science major, of Rutland, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
VLGS dean
SOUTH ROYALTON — Beth McCormack has been named dean of the law school at Vermont Law and Graduate School. She was chosen because of her student-centered leadership at VLGS over the last two years. McCormack first joined the school in 2011 as an assistant professor of law. She has since served as a professor of law, assistant director of academic success, assistant director of the legal writing program, deputy vice dean for academic affairs and vice dean for students. In January 2021, McCormack became the first woman in the school’s history to serve as interim president and dean, then, in July 2022, she was appointed to the interim role of her now-permanent position.
Around VT
Grant award
Northeast Kingdom Community Action has been awarded a $500,000 Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant to help promote and raise awareness of and participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.
NEKCA is an organization addressing poverty through education, community collaborations and community action. NEKCA will be the main grantee and will subgrant out funding across the five different Community Action Agencies of the Vermont Community Action Partnership, including NEKCA, BROC, CVOEO, SEVCA and Capstone.
BUSINESS
New CEO
DORSET — JK Adams owner and chairman Malcolm Cooper Jr. announced the appointment of Adam Sigel as the company’s new chief executive officer. Sigel’s experience includes executive roles at several consumer goods companies nationwide, most recently as vice president of the Georgia-based Savannah Bee Co. gourmet foods and gift company. While serving on the executive team at the brand Mariposa, he partnered with JK Adams with a line of co-branded wood and slate cheese boards.
