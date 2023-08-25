AROUND TOWN
Barn quilts
WOODSTOCK — The Green Mountain Quilters Guild invites quilters and non-quilters alike to an information session about barn quilts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock.
There is no charge. Advance registration is suggested; email mkotch731@gmail.com or call 802-476-4185.
Featured speakers will include Sharon Perry and Fern Mercure, coordinators of barn quilt activities in Franklin County; Carrie Caouette-DeLallo and Sarah Caouette, of the Chelsea Arts Collective; and Kimberly O’Brine Hess, of Barn Quilt Therapy. The efforts of these people have resulted in the creation and documentation of over 500 barn quilts in Franklin County and more than 125 barn quilts in the Chelsea area, as well as the recent creation of many more.
The guild hopes to encourage and document barn quilts statewide, with the aim of creating a comprehensive virtual self-guided tour.
Cemetery cleanup
RUTLAND — The Rutland Moose Lodge 1122 will be doing a West Street Cemetery cleanup on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 8 a.m. The cemetery is at the corner of Forest Street in Rutland. Organizers are looking for volunteers. Please bring shovels, rakes, whatever you have. There will be a lunch after the cleanup at the Rutland Moose Lodge on Center Street.
COLLEGE NEWS
Alumni award
ONEONTA, N.Y. — Hartwick College announced Rejoice Scherry ’13, of Plymouth, was named the Outstanding Employee by its Alumni Association. She was one of five winners of a 2023-24 Alumni Award, honoring graduates and current faculty or staff for their service to the college and Hartwick community.
VLGS director
SOUTH ROYALTON — Faculty member and former public defender Jessica Brown is now the new director of the Center for Justice Reform at Vermont Law and Graduate School. In her new role, Brown will lead efforts to address deficiencies in the justice system and will oversee the statewide, regional, national and international educational and training center for justice reform work, including restorative justice.
AROUND VT
WALK for Children
MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont has changed the in-person WALK for Children this year due to the devastation in downtown Montpelier This event is to raise funds for PCAVT; the goal is $80,000. The Montpelier PCAVT offices were flooded along with the rest of downtown, and many of its materials were lost. For more information and to register, visit pcavt.org/events or call 1-800-CHILDREN.
Bond sale
State Treasurer Mike Pieciak announced that up to $53.5 million of State of Vermont Citizen Bonds were offered for sale on Aug. 24. It’s the state’s first bond offering in more than two years. Vermont residents and businesses will be given first priority to the bonds. Maturities will range from one to 10 years, with proceeds going toward previously issued state debt. Bonds may be purchased in $1,000 increments and must be transacted through a registered broker or dealer. The Treasurer’s Office does not sell the bonds.
The state of Vermont’s credit ratings were recently reaffirmed by S&P Global Ratings (AA+), Fitch Ratings (AA+), and Moody’s (Aa1). Aa1 and AA+ are the second-highest ratings an entity can receive. The issued reports affirm Vermont’s strong financial health and ability to pay off debt. Vermont and Massachusetts are the highest rated states in New England. The credit rating agencies generally credited the state’s strong financial outlook to historically high cash balances and budget reserves. Also favorably noted were recent legislative reform efforts aimed at reducing long-term pension and other post employment benefits.
Encouraging demographic trends also contributed to the state’s strong credit rating. Vermont experienced an uptick in domestic in-migration of high-income earners in 2020 and 2021 due to the acceptance of remote work and the state’s unique landscape attracting out-of-staters. Whether this recent momentum fosters long-term demographic and economic growth in line with the rest of the United States will be closely monitored by the rating agencies.
Compost basics
The online Vermont Master Composter course teaching backyard composting basics starts Sept. 1 and will run for eight weeks, with all course materials available to participants until Nov. 16. The registration fee is $50 for Vermonters and $150 for out-of-state residents and includes all materials. Visit go.uvm.edu/mastercomposter to register. The deadline is Aug. 31.
Two tracks are offered. The at-your-pace track allows you to view the modules at your own convenience. If you want to become a certified Vermont Master Composter to teach people in your community how to become better composters, then sign up for the volunteer track. If you live out of state or are not interested in the volunteer component, you may take the online course at your leisure and earn a Backyard Composter Certificate of Completion.
For more information or to request a disability-related accommodation to participate, email debra.heleba@uvm.edu or call 802-656-1777.
BUSINESS
Partners change
RUTLAND — The Davis & Hodgdon Advisory group announced the appointment of new partner, Matthew S. Cleare, and retirement of Founding Partner John W. Davis.
Cleare has been in the finance industry for 16 years specializing in accounting, business management and strategy, tax and finance. He currently serves as chair on the Vermont Society of CPAs Board, is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, and he resides in St. Albans.
In 1990, Davis founded John Davis and Associates CPAs, and with the addition of Bret Hodgdon as a partner in 2005, the firm was renamed to Davis and Hodgdon Associates. He is a member of the South Burlington Rotary, previously served as vice chair of the Vermont Economic Progress Council, as board member of the Vermont Employee Ownership Center and treasurer of the executive committee for Age Well.
