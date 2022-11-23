AROUND TOWN
Rotary treesRUTLAND — Rotary Christmas Tree sales begin Saturday, Nov. 26, at Main Street Park in Rutland. Normal tree shed hours are planned from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Rotary Club of Rutland Gift a Tree program is here to provide families in need with a Rotary Christmas tree. To make a $65 donation from now through Dec. 1, visit rutlandcityrotary.org online.
Speaker series
STOWE — Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents Heroes in Good Company: The Human Experience of the 10th Mountain Division During World War II at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, via Zoom as part of its virtual Red Bench Speaker Series.
Zoom tickets and a link are available at www.vtssm.org/new-events online. Entrance to the event is complimentary, but a $10 donation from each guest is encouraged.
Stone Valley Arts
POULTNEY — The community is invited to a Holiday Open House and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney. The fundraiser will feature the work of American photographer Alan Nyiri.
After nine years of service to Stone Valley Arts, Erika Schmidt will step down as executive director. She began in 2014 joining as a board member when the newly formed nonprofit operated from the Journal Press Building. In 2015, Schmidt was elected president of the board and, along with David Mook, was instrumental in negotiations with the Preservation Trust of Vermont toward acquiring the “Historic Stone Church” as the permanent home for the community art center. She stepped up as volunteer director to manage and oversee the visual and performing arts programming and was officially hired as executive director in 2019.
AROUND VT
Advocacy training
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is offering free NAMI Smarts for Advocacy trainings from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and Jan. 14, 2023, virtually via Zoom. The NAMI Smarts program provides participants with the knowledge and practice they need to share their story of mental health and recovery to effect legislative change. Visit namivt.org/advocacy/ for more information.
For the NAMI Smarts program, email mlemay@namivt.org or call (802) 876-7949, ext. 100.
Public input
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking for public input through a Federal Register request for information on implementation of more than $19 billion provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service will use the investments provided through IRA-funded conservation programs to support farmers and ranchers in adopting and expanding climate-smart activities and systems. NRCS asks for comments on how to target program benefits, quantify impact, and improve program delivery and outreach, especially for underserved producers.
Comments are due Dec. 22 via email to NRCS.IRA.Input@usda.gov
Open enrollment
With just weeks remaining in this year’s Medicare open enrollment season, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation reminds Vermonters to educate themselves about the various types of Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement (also known as “Medigap”) offerings.
The department’s recently developed “Medicare Open Enrollment-Protect Yourself” flyer is about enrollment options and the importance of being vigilant about scammers and other bad actors who may target Medicare participants during open enrollment. Fliers will be delivered to various area agencies on aging where trusted sources can help people choose plans and provide education around Medicare enrollment right for their individual health needs.
For more information, email dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov or call 800-964-1784.
Civic presence
Vermont Professionals of Color Network announced the launch of their Civic Engagement Listings, with a goal of providing access to previously exclusively white spaces, like nonprofit board of director positions, for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC). The new page is designed to increase visibility of nonprofit board and other civic engagement opportunities to BIPOC to fill a much-needed representation gap. It features:
— Opportunity to explore open board and civic positions across Vermont, which is home to over 6,000 nonprofit organizations.
— Resources on the roles and responsibilities of board members, as well as the benefits of sitting on a board.
Visit www.vtpoc.net/board-positions/ for the new Civic Engagement Listings.
Generator safety
If your electricity goes out as result of snow and ice, a generator can keep power flowing to your home or business. The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute trade association reminds home and business owners to keep safety in mind when using generators this winter. Tips include:
— Before a storm hits, make sure equipment is in good working order.
— Follow all manufacturer’s instructions/owner’s manuals.
— Install a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector in your home.
— Have the type of fuel on hand, recommended by the generator manufacturer. It’s best to use fresh fuel, but if you are using fuel that has been sitting in a gas can for more than 30 days, add fuel stabilizer to it. Store gas only in an approved container and away from heat sources.
— Ensure portable generators are placed outside and away from windows, doors and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to drift indoors. Never use in an enclosed area or placed inside a home, a building or a garage, even if the windows or doors are open.
— Keep the generator dry. Do not use a generator in wet conditions. Cover and vent a generator. Model-specific tents or generator covers can be found online, at home centers and hardware stores.
— Only add fuel to a cool generator. Before refueling, turn the generator off and let it cool down.
— Plug in safely. If you don’t yet have a transfer switch, you can use the outlets on the generator. It’s best to plug in appliances directly to the generator. If you must use an extension cord, it should be heavy-duty, designed for outdoor use, free of cuts and the plug has all three prongs.
— Install a transfer switch that connects the generator to the circuit panel and lets you power hardwired appliances.
— Do not use the generator to “backfeed” power into your home electrical system. Trying to power your home’s electrical wiring by “backfeeding,” where you plug the generator into a wall outlet, is dangerous.
