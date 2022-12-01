YOUTH NEWS
School fundraiserLUDLOW — This year’s Ski and Snowboard Swap raised over $37,000 for Okemo Mountain School. The proceeds from the Swap will go towards operating costs to keep tuition as affordable as possible for all students.
Mariel Meringolo, head of the school, acknowledges all volunteers who donated their time, as well as all the mountain personnel who went above and beyond their normal duties to provide support to the event.
Dates for next year’s 2023 OMS Ski and Snowboard Swap are Nov. 11, 12, 15 for equipment drop-off; Nov. 17-19 open for business.
Okemo Mountain School is a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to the academic and athletic development of snow sports athletes.
For more information, email kfoster@okemomountainschool.org or call 802-975-0126.
AROUND TOWN
Tree of Remembrance
RUTLAND — Commemorate a loved one by participating in the 2022 VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region’s Annual Tree of Remembrance Ceremony. Held virtually again this year, the tree will be illuminated, and the names of loved ones read during a Facebook broadcast.
The broadcast will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VNAHSR. Dr. Allan Eisemann, hospice medical director and medical director of Foley Cancer Center, will be featured, along with Jesse Bradley, hospice chaplain of VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
Individuals who wish to submit the name(s) of a loved one should call 802-855-4225 or send an email request to jesse.bradley@vnahsr.org.
The deadline to submit names is Dec. 2.
