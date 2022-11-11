BIRTHS
Gifford Health CareA son, Eli Hayes Battey, was born Oct. 25, 2022, to Leann Kimmons and Nicholas Battey, of Rutland.
Rutland RegionalA son, Lincoln Odin Mallory, was born Nov. 3, 2022, to Taylor and Sierra Mallory, of Pawlet.
AROUND TOWN
Game supperRUPERT — After a three-year lapse, the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department will host the in-person 2022 Rupert Game Supper beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Rupert Firehouse, 2673 Route 153.
The game menu includes venison stroganoff, venison meatballs, bear sauerbraten, bear meatloaf, moose and “any other game that comes along.” Also featured are real mashed potatoes, maple-sweetened squash, coleslaw, Rupert Rising bread, dessert and beverage.
For non-game, there will be roast beef and turkey. Cost is $20; takeout available for $21.
Email kellijean1201@gmail.com for more information, or call 802-394-2491.
Celebrate poetryThe Poetry Society of Vermont is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and has scheduled six events at libraries statewide, including — 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Fox Room, Rutland Free Library; 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Rotary Room at Bennington Free Library; and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Norman Williams Public Library in Woodstock.
AROUND VT
Honoring veteransThis Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the American Red Cross is recognizing veterans who continue their service in local communities across the country.
Many Red Cross volunteers are veterans who continue to support their communities after their active-duty service ends. From the front lines of disaster recovery to service in Veterans Affairs and military hospitals nationwide and around the world, their impact is integral to the Red Cross. Over 20,000 Red Cross volunteers are veterans making up 14% of our workforce.
Visit redcross.org/volunteer for more information.
Hunter safetyGreen Mountain National Forest Service officials encourage the public to use caution and to be visible and mindful of their surroundings in the coming weeks.
Saturday, Nov. 12, marks the opening day of the white-tailed deer rifle hunt in Vermont.
Hunters and other forest users are reminded that almost the entire 400,000-plus acre National Forest is open for hunting, the only exceptions are developed recreation sites such as campgrounds, day use areas or any areas that would be in violation of state laws. Please contact either the Manchester District office or Rochester District office for specific information or with any questions.
Hunters should be cognizant of other forest users. The forest is open to all other lawful uses, including mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding. Non-hunters who plan to use the National Forest during hunting season should also be cognizant of hunters using the same locations. The Forest Service recommends wearing blaze orange while hunting seasons are running concurrent with your visit. If recreating with household animals such as a dog, officials suggest that they are visible and remain on a leash.
Extra food benefitsThe Department for Children and Families announced many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in November and December.
This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase from the federal government to help those affected by the pandemic.
If eligible, benefit will be available: In October 2022, on Nov. 15 by EBT, Nov. 17 by direct deposit, or when check arrives. In November 2022, on Dec. 15 by EBT, Dec. 19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives.
Visit dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT for more information.
Facilitator trainingPrevent Child Abuse Vermont will offer the following facilitator training provided via Zoom:
Everything Everyone Needs to Know to Prevent Child Sexual Abuse — daily from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15, 16, 17.
Nurturing Healthy Sexual Development — daily from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 8.
Email mhambrick@pcavt.org for more information.
Eating disorder
The Eating Disorders Workgroup, chaired by the Department of Mental Health, seeks public input at a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Your input will be shared with Vermont’s health care providers, lawmakers and school systems. For a link to the meeting invite or more information, visit The Eating Disorder Workgroup webpage at mentalhealth.vermont.gov/about-us/boards-and-committees/eating-disorders-workgroup online.
You can share your thoughts by email to AHS.DMHCommunications@vermont.gov if you cannot join the meeting.
Energy costsEfficiency Vermont is offering free consultations to all Vermont businesses, nonprofits and farms, to lower energy costs.
To schedule a consultation, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/bizconsult online.
Worker relocation
The Agency of Commerce and Community Development offers its Worker Relocation Incentive Program, providing incentive grants to defray moving costs for out-of-state people relocating to Vermont.
The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of Act 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.
The Worker Relocation Incentive Program will provide grants of up to $7,500 to both new workers (moving to Vermont to take a Vermont job) and remote workers (moving to Vermont and bringing their job with them). The program application is now live at ThinkVermont.com online, where people can begin to apply or get pre-approved.
VTF&W
Trapping changesThe Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a public information meeting on draft changes to the state’s trapping regulations.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at White River Valley High School, 223 South Windsor St. in South Royalton. Prior to attending, the public is encouraged to review the state’s current trapping regulations in the department’s official 2022 Hunting and Trapping Guide, and Act 159, available through the department’s web page on new hunting and trapping legislation.
Final changes to trapping regulations in response to Act 159 are expected to take effect in winter 2024.
