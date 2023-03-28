YOUTH NEWS
IBOTS honored
RUTLAND COUNTY — Rutland County’s very own high school robotics team, Team 2370_The IBOTS, were awarded the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST Robotics Challenge (FRC) Week 3 event held March 17-18 at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The IBOTS met the design challenges of the current 2023 FRC Season, themed Charged Up!, of designing, building and operating an innovative 125-pound robot within a strict set of parameters and guidelines to accomplish several distinct tasks.
Team 2370_The IBOTS, is headed to Worcester Polytechnic Institute March 31 through April 2 to compete with 40 teams, at the event their Alliance won last year. Stream the matches online starting 10 a.m. Saturday at www.twitch.tv/NEFIRST_blue and www.twitch.tv/NEFIRST_orange on Twitch.
Youth opportunity
MONTPELIER — The Future of Vermont Action Team is launching a statewide Youth Opportunity Initiative, facilitated by Vermont Council on Rural Development, to draw input from youth, community members, parents, advocates, municipal leaders, educators, school administrators, business owners, policy experts and more, to identify strategies and action to advance youth opportunity, aspiration and community connection.
The first public forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Oxbow High School in Bradford: all Upper Valley community members are invited. The second forum will be May 23 in St. Albans and cover the northwest region of the state. Dates for additional forums will be available at www.futureofvermont.org/youth-opportunity-initiative online. Online surveys will also be made available.
AROUND TOWN
Assault awareness
RUTLAND — NewStory Center presents “Coffee and Conversation: Sexual Violence in Rutland County” from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at PEGTV, Howe Center, 1 Scale Ave. in Rutland. “Coffee and Conversation” is being presented as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. A panel discussion, featuring representatives from local agencies, will give a general overview of sexual assault in Rutland County, what prevention efforts are currently happening, and discuss what more can be done. There is no cost to attend; RSVP by calling 802-775-6788 or email at info@nscvt.org.
Easter egg hunt
NORTH CLARENDON — Searching for eggs and treats at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Bailey Library, 111 Moulton Ave. in North Clarendon.
Tax assistance
RUTLAND — From now through April 18, free tax assistance for seniors and low- to middle-income younger taxpayers is offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers certified by IRS. Taxes done by appointment only. Call 802-772-0530 for appointment.
AROUND VT
Spring construction
With the spring construction season ahead, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to remind Vermonters about additional requirements to help protect the state’s waterways. Construction activities require a Construction Stormwater Permit under the Vermont Construction General Permit 3-9020 when total land disturbance is: Equal to or greater than 1 acre, or; Less than 1 acre, but is part of a larger common plan of development, if the larger development will ultimately result in the disturbance of 1 or more acres. Permittees must have an Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control plan. From marking construction limits to installing stone check dams, measures in the EPSC plan must follow the Vermont Standards and Specifications.
Teachers conference
WARREN — The Vermont Council on Literacy, formerly the Vermont Council on Reading, will hold its spring conference May 5 at Sugarbush Resort and Conference Center in Warren. Ralph Fletcher, author of books for children and young adults, will be the keynote speaker at this opportunity for Vermont teachers to gather. To register, visit vermontcouncilonliteracy.org online.
BUSINESS
Nominations needed
Nominations for the 2023 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year award will be accepted until May 1. Previous nominees who were not chosen as the winner may be nominated again. The winner is chosen by a committee of past award recipients who visit the finalists’ farms in early summer. Each farm is evaluated on criteria, including overall farm management, milk quality, pastures and crops, innovative practices and leadership in agricultural organizations and the community. Download the nomination form at go.uvm.edu/vdfya online. To request a copy of the form by mail, email peggy.manahan@uvm.edu or call 800-639-2130.
Farm stewardship
A new state-funded program, the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program, will assist Vermont farmers to achieve high levels of stewardship on their land by supporting them to enroll in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). CSP helps land managers enhance natural resources and improve their business operations. CSP requires producers to meet certain environmental objectives and commit to five years of enhanced conservation on their land. In return, producers receive an annual conservation payment. To apply for CSP, producers must first contact their local Farm Services Agency (FSA) to ensure their farm records are up-to-date, and then submit a CSP application to NRCS by April 21. Producers must complete a separate application for state assistance under the Vermont Farmer Ecosystem Stewardship Program by May 8. Application materials and more information can be found at agriculture.vermont.gov/CSP-Assist online.
Tourism Day
MONTPELIER — Tourism Day at the State House returned March 22 for the first time since 2020. Over 150 tourism and hospitality industry leaders were present to engage with legislators and raise awareness of their collective contributions to the Vermont economy. Business and policy leaders connected during a coffee hour with Gov. Phil Scott, a joint hearing on the visitor economy with the House Commerce and Economic Development and the Senate Economic Development, Housing, and General Affairs Committee, and an evening reception.
Hauser now director
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty announced Deborah Hauser has joined the company as director of strategic growth. She comes to the company with over 20 years of real estate experience in sales, marketing, coaching, mentoring and operations. Hauser has been part of Sotheby’s for much of her career, beginning as a sales associate with Daniel Gale SIR and eventually rising to chief operating officer.
In 2021, in the Boston area, she was principal broker for an independent start-up and was named an “Achiever” by RIS Media; has been recognized as Top 50 Women in Business by Long Island Business News; and named an Outstanding Woman in Real Estate by Boston Real Estate Times in 2022. Hauser recently completed the T3 Fellow Program.
