AROUND TOWN
Knitters help
CASTLETON — Members of Castleton Community Center Knitters Network made more than 300 mittens and hats to deliver to children in area schools, as well as a number of area nonprofits, including Castleton Cares, Fair Haven Concerned, Dodge House, Dismas House, Rutland County Head Start, Veterans Affairs and Community Health Centers in Castleton and Shoreham.
Eat At Home
RUTLAND — Vermont Farmers Food Center, in partnership with Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, are finishing up the last of a new, 12-week, meal kit program, Eat At Home, in Rutland County. More than 15 participants, identified and referred by SVCOA, are older adults living at home and interested in cooking, but in need of some support with recipes and meal prep.
Since mid-October, participants receive weekly meal kits with chopped and packaged local ingredients, and easy-to-follow recipes that highlight local farmers and producers, such as Yoder Farm in Danby, Boardman Hill Farm in West Rutland, Tell a Tale Farm in Poultney, VFFC’s Rotary Greenhouse, Misty Knoll Farm in New Haven, Stonewood Farm in Orwell, Larson’s dairy in Wells, Quill Hill Farm in Poultney, Naga Bakehouse in Middletown Springs and Hubbardton’s Frog Hollow Farm. Over 90% of the food in each meal kit is produced locally.
Weekly recipes are crafted from one-on-one conversations with participants. Local products are purchased through Vermont Farmers Food Center’s bulk wholesale food program. Additional basic staple ingredients are made available through partnership with Rutland Area Food Co-op. All ingredients are processed and portioned out in the commercial kitchen of chef and community partner Jane Costello, of The Stevens Farmstead in Sudbury.
Candlelight vigil
The Homeless Prevention Center is hosting Rutland County’s 23rd annual Candlelight Vigil in Depot Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
This outdoor event brings attention to the pain of homelessness many Vermont families and individuals endure. It’s also an opportunity to hear about successes and learn what’s being done in the community to reduce homelessness.
The event is open to the public and should last approximately 30 minutes. Candles and hot beverages are provided. More information on this event and homelessness in Rutland County is available at www.hpcvt.org
YOUTH NEWS
Career studiesFAIR HAVEN — Hubbardton Forge in Castleton is in collaboration with Fair Haven Union High School providing students with direct workplace experiences. From September through January, students from FHUHS’s Career Exploration course participate in monthly, 90-minute field trips. Students see firsthand how subjects taught in school are directly applied within the various Hubbardton Forge departments.
During the tour, each department team leader describes the skills and content knowledge needed to accomplish the job of that area, this is then connected with topics of interest to students through inquiry. The team at Hubbardton Forge provides the students an opportunity to meet some graduation requirements while exploring career readiness.
AROUND VT
Vaccination clinics
Vermont Health Department walk-in vaccination clinics has expanded hours with more evenings and weekends through the end of December. Starting Dec. 19, many clinics will also offer the updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine newly approved for eligible children 6 months to 5 years old. Starting in January 2023, walk-in clinics will transition to more limited hours and close by Jan. 31. Vaccines will continue to be widely available, at no cost to the patient, by appointment at doctors’ offices, pharmacies or other locations where offered.
Vermonters who do not have a health care provider or access to a pharmacy can reach out to their local Health Department office to be vaccinated. The department will also continue to work with partners to vaccinate homebound Vermonters, English language learners, and immigrant or refugee community members.
Visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine for more information.
VTF&W
Licenses and laws
Vermont 2023 hunting, trapping and fishing licenses, as well as the 2023 law books for these activities, are now available on the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website and wherever licenses are sold.
BUSINESS
Winter ban
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets reminds all farm operations that the annual winter manure spreading ban began at midnight Dec. 15 and runs through April 1, 2023, when no manure or other agricultural wastes (including compost and spoiled feed) may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont. For more information, call Laura DiPietro at 802-595-1990 or Nate Sands at 802-224-6850.
Trade shows
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is accepting applications for Trade Show Assistance Grants.
These grants provide Vermont agricultural and forestry businesses with funds to identify, plan, exhibit and sell their Vermont products at out-of-state and international trade shows or virtual shows targeting out-of-state buyers. Funding totals $50,000 to support Vermont businesses with their trade show marketing between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023.
For more information, visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/tradeshow online, call 802-522-3742 or email kristen.brassard@vermont.gov.
Housing funds
FHLBank Boston awarded nearly $19.6 million in grants, loans and interest-rate subsidies to support 32 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond.
These projects, funded in part through FHLBank Boston’s Affordable Housing Program, will create or preserve 929 rental and homeownership units for individuals and families earning up to 80% of the area median income. As part of this funding round, Vermont received $900,000 for 78 affordable units of rental and homeownership housing in Hinesburg, Randolph and Vergennes.
