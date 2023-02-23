COLLEGE NEWS
Northern Vermont University fall 2022 academic honors include:
President’s list — Marley Parsons, of Castleton; Julia Patterson, of Rutland; Morgan Williams, of West Pawlet.
Dean’s list — Kerigan Disorda, of Benson; Madelyn Page, of Chittenden; Cristina Moreno Jacome, of Fair Haven; Halie Gates, of Middlebury; Mary McDonald, of Rutland.
The University of Maine fall 2022 dean’s list includes Pearl Jackson, of Chester; Ciaran Van Ommen Kloeke, of Danby; Patience Hanley, of Middlebury; Wyatt McDermott, of Wells; Olivia Rockwood, of Windsor.
Elizabeth Franzoni, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Elms College in Chicopee, Massachusetts.
Alex Aiken, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Charlie Hubbell, of Rutland, Music Education major, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list with high distinction at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
AROUND TOWN
Slate Valley Museum
Sip & Paint on Slate — Cabin Fever Event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the museum. Pre-registration is required. Cost of $40 per person includes all materials for painting, plus one beverage ticket and snacks. This first Sip & Paint of 2023 will feature an image of a wintertime scene with birch trees and a pair of birds. Thank you goes to event partners Adirondack Winery, Beverage Warehouse-Granville, Empire Wine, Slyboro Cider House, R.S. Taylor and Sons Brewery, Dorset Bakery, B&M Foods, Cabot Cheese, Shaw’s Market in Manchester.
The Slate Valley Museum will host its Ethnic Bread and Soup Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at 17 Water St. in Granville, New York. Featured are the flavors of cultures connected to the immigrant groups who worked in the region’s slate industry. About 20 different soup recipes, plus savory and sweet breads, are all donated by local and regional volunteers and businesses in New York and Vermont. Admission is $10. Purchase a limited-edition bowl for an additional $15, created and donated by Slate Valley artist Victoria Whitney of North Granville Pottery Co. for this event. For more information, email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or call 518-642-1417.
AROUND VT
Counterpoint chorus
MONTPELIER — In late March, Counterpoint, Vermont’s professional vocal ensemble, will present “Living Water,” a program of sacred music by composers of African heritage, with works from the 18th to the 21st centuries by José Maurício Nunes Garcia, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price and Trevor Weston. The concerts, featuring Woodstock organist Lubbert Gnodde, will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at First Church in Barre Unitarian-Universalist; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at First Congregational Church, Norwich; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at First Congregational Church, Manchester. Tickets for all performances will be available at the door.
Top 10 scams
BURLINGTON — Reports of scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program totaled 3,685 in 2022. In keeping with the previous year’s trend, a scam claiming that an unauthorized order was placed, or a package is pending delivery, sometimes naming Amazon, took the number-one spot on this list of the top 10 most frequent: unauthorized order/package delivery; computer tech support; sweepstakes/lotteries; law enforcement imposter; family emergency imposter; fake websites/online listings; debt collection; deceitful solicitations; identity theft; Medicare card phishing.
Significant in 2022’s top 10 list was not the emergence of a new scam, but the disappearance of an old one. For the first time in four years, the Social Security phishing scam fell from the top 10 list. This scam, where you receive a phone call, often a robocall, stating there has been criminal or fraudulent activity involving your Social Security number, accounted for only 2% of the top scam reports in 2022. The year prior, it was the second most reported scam.
Visit bit.ly/ScamPrevent0223 for more information.
