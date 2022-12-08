AROUND TOWN
Holiday lightsRUTLAND — The third annual Light Up Rutland County holiday lights competition will be displayed throughout the month of December. Households, business/organizations, and schools in Rutland County have registered to help Light Up Rutland.
A map of all competing decorators is now available on www.socialtinkering.org/lightuprutland and where you can vote for your favorite decorations through midnight Dec. 31.
All voters will automatically be entered to win prizes donated by local businesses, including Mountain Music, GreenSpell Plant Shop, Marble Valley Kitchen, and Come Alive Outside. This event is sponsored by VELCO.
AROUND VT
Vendors needed
ESSEX JUNCTION — The 2023 Vermont Flower Show Marketplace is seeking vendors to participate March 3-5, 2023, at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5.
This 15,000-square-foot Grand Garden Display “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” is designed to bring the world of Winnie-the-Pooh to life. Also included are a variety of activities from educational seminars to live art to family crafts and entertainment.
For more information, visit vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show or call 888-518-6484.
Forest conserved
One of Vermont’s largest, connected and privately-owned forests outside of the Northeast Kingdom has been protected, thanks to private landowners, Green Ridge Forest LLC, who partnered with the Vermont Land Trust and The Conservation Fund to conserve lands along the spine and easterly flank of the Northfield Mountains.
Visible from Route 12A and Interstate 89, the Green Ridge Forest spans the towns of Braintree, Granville and Rochester, and three counties — Addison, Orange and Windsor. Some of the highest elevation peaks in Vermont are found here, ranging from 800 to 3,000 feet. There are six significant streams that form headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
The Conservation Fund purchased the property from a timber company in 2014 through its Working Forest Fund program, which is dedicated to mitigating climate change, strengthening rural economies and protecting natural ecosystems through the permanent conservation of at-risk working forests.
When the fund sold the land to Green Ridge LLC, Green Ridge simultaneously conserved the land with Vermont Land Trust, thus ensuring the continued protection of the land’s resources. The land will be managed for timber as well as for its many ecological values, and provide opportunities to the public for hunting and non-motorized recreational access.
The property is predominantly a hardwood forest, with sugar maple, American Beech and yellow birch trees among others. The entire parcel is mapped by Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources as critical bear habitat. The parcel also has over 100 acres of Montane Spruce-Fir forest, a softwood forest found on fragile soils at high elevations. There is extensive frontage on the Class IV Braintree Mountain Road, which connects Braintree to Granville and is used as a corridor for the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers Trail.
Development director
BURLINGTON — Myranda Dewey, of Barre Town, recently joined the American Heart Association staff as a development director in Vermont and New Hampshire. This role will include working with local businesses and volunteers on events, such as the Go Red for Women Luncheon and CycleNation, to raise funds to support research, advocacy and educational efforts.
She served as the Norwich University assistant director of annual giving and her experience includes fundraising, event management, marketing and sales experience.
BUSINESS
Dairy farm grant
The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center, hosted by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, announced $900,000 in funding through the new Dairy Farm Innovation and Alternative Management Grant.
With a focus on climate and community-forward production strategies, this grant offers funds for farmers, producer associations and technical service providers, to implement projects that enhance the resilience of the Northeast regional food system. This grant opened for applications Dec. 1 and closes Feb. 2, 2023.
Potential grant projects may range from creating new models for collaborative and cooperative milk production to increasing new and young farmer engagement, developing green technologies to improving appropriate farm-scale technologies, and developing alternative business ownership and management models to creating a culture of continuous improvement.
Individual grants of $15,000 to $75,000 are available with a 25% (cash or in-kind) match commitment required, totaling a $900,000 investment in innovative and alternative management systems across the Northeast.
To build upon previous investment, projects coming from farmers who have received Grazing Transition, Forage Enhancement, or Alternative Farm Management Technical Assistance will receive priority access to $400,000 of the available grant funds.
Visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic for more information.
Directors elected
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Joseph Finnigan, Ethan Hutchins and Michael Costa were elected to the Vermont Federal Credit Union’ board of directors.
Finnigan is in his 44th year of service on the board. He served on the Credit Union National Association Board of Directors, and in 2005, was inducted into the Credit Union Executive Society’s Hall of Fame.
Hutchins is in his fourth year of service on the board. He is an UVM alumnus who grew up in Barre. He is currently employed at Polly as a lead software engineer and technical lead.
Costa is newly elected to the board and is chief executive officer for Northern Counties Health Care nonprofit.
National post
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — The Council of State Retail Associations announced Erin Sigrist has been elected chairwoman of its Board of Directors for 2023. She is president of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association and executive director of the Vermont Specialty Food Association.
Sigrist’s role includes leading the eight-person board of directors as the organization builds on its 18-year history of bringing state retail associations together to enhance the representation of the retail industry across the country. Her one-year term as board chair includes overseeing an annual conference, providing support for state retail associations, facilitating the exchange of information, and launching a new Women Retail Leaders program.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
