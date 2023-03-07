YOUTH NEWS
MedQuest program
SPRINGFIELD — Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center is offering two MedQuest Program sessions to high school students this summer at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Springfield Hospital, and North Star Health. This hands-on career exploration day camp will take place July 24-26 at Springfield Hospital and North Star Health, and Aug. 2-4 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Tuition is $175 with scholarships available. Deadline to register is March 15. For more information and to register, call 802-885-2126, ext. 102, email cknight@svtahec.org or visit www.svtahec.org/middle-high-school online.
Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center is a nonprofit, educational organization dedicated to growing and sustaining southern Vermont’s health workforce, especially in rural and underserved communities.
Beats for Good
MONTPELIER — National Life Group is now accepting submissions from Vermont high school bands to compete in 2023 Beats for Good at Do Good Fest, held July 15 on the company’s Montpelier campus. Beats for Good is open to any current Vermont high school student and their classmates. This contest is open to musical acts of all sizes and genres, acoustic or electric. Do Good Fest is a free benefit concert series to bring peace of mind to National Life’s communities. For more information, visit dogoodfest.com/beatsforgood online.
COLLEGE NEWS
Vermont Tech fall 2022 dean’s list includes: Andrew Kenosh, of Bomoseen, A.E. Mechanical Engineering Technology; Keith Carrara, of Brandon, B.S. Electromechanical Engineering Technology; Lyla Tarbell, of Cuttingsville, A.A.S. Veterinary Technology; Sherry Ross, of Danby, B.S. Nursing; Aaron Szabo, of Fair Haven, B.S. Construction Management; Andries Morin, of Pittsfield, B.S. Renewable Energy; Amber Everett, A.S. Nursing, Alexandra Harrison, A.S. Radiologic Science, Jensen Kelley, B.S. Architectural Engineering Technology, Kallista Tyler, B.S. undeclared, Carmine Jevan Valente, A.A.S. Diesel Power Technology, all of Rutland; Courtney Bates, of Wallingford, A.S. Nursing; Rylee Tiraboschi, of West Rutland, B.S. Business Technology & Management.
Local students included on the Clark University fall 2022 dean’s list in Worcester, Massachusetts, are Abbe K. Cravinho, of Bellows Falls, named to second honors; and Rory B. Carrara, of Rutland, named to first honors.
MacKenzie Carlson, of Rutland, Criminology major, has been named to the Le Moyne College fall 2022 dean’s list in Syracuse, New York.
AROUND TOWN
Fly Tyers meet
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Fly Tyers will hold its next scheduled meeting 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer St. in Rutland. Michael Roussel will speak on fishing the Upper Delaware River system, followed by a demonstration on how to tie a couple of early season dry flies. For more information, call 802-236-2543 or email mroussel01@comcast.net.
New MRI
RUTLAND — Rutland Regional Medical Center installed the new MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) this past December. The installation, which had been planned for over two years, was completed with the help of the hospital maintenance team and professionals from GE Healthcare. The site work, which involved retrofitting and making improvements for accessibility and mobility in the existing MRI building, was completed by H.P. Cummings Construction. The new MRI equipment cost approximately $1.9 million, with a design and installation cost of approximately $1.3 million.
Magnetic resonance imaging is a diagnostic tool used to take images of any part of the body and in any direction. These images provide useful information for diagnosing a wide variety of diseases and conditions. Because MRI does not use X-rays or other radiation, it is the imaging modality of choice when frequent imaging is required for diagnosis or therapy, especially in the brain.
St. David’s Society
POULTNEY — Poultney Area St. David’s Society celebrated St. David, patron saint of Wales, and held its annual meeting Feb. 25. The following officers were reelected Thomas A. Hughes, president; Nia Davies Demiray, vice-president; Barbara H. Stephenson, treasurer; Janice B. Edwards, secretary; Una Jean R. Capman, Carol J. Denniston, Sheila E. Itzo, David Gary Roberts, Shirley J. Scott, Mary Jane M. Stoneberg, John Gary Williams, Ken and Nancy Williams, all trustees/directors.
Following meeting, lunch and fellowship time, a choral group led by David Gary Roberts sang traditional Welsh songs; some verses were sung in Welsh and some in English.
AROUND VT
Choral workshops
The Black Lives Matter Commissioning Project and the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ’s Racial Justice Task Force have teamed up to teach new choral music by Black composers, to honor their work, and to share the history of appropriation of Black music.
Identical workshops will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Guilford Community Church, United Church of Christ and on Saturday, May 13, at Mallet’s Bay United Church of Christ. The workshops are open to anyone interested in supporting Black composers, but especially to singers and choral directors who can share this music in their communities. The cost is $30 per participant. To register, visit vtcucc.org/blmchoirworkshop and for help with registration, email fostere@vtcucc.org
Let’s Grow Kids
The Vermont Women’s Fund, a philanthropic resource committed to the advancement of women and girls, announces a $25,000 grant to Let’s Grow Kids in support of child care and early care providers. Let’s Grow Kids is a nonprofit leading a campaign to end Vermont’s child care crisis by 2025. The Vermont Women’s Fund council of people from around the state supports programs that provide essential services, career and workforce training opportunities, and widespread systems change to achieve gender and wage equity.
BUSINESS
Dental loans
CONCORD, N.H. — The first round of applicants in a new Northeast Delta Dental dental loan repayment program has been selected, with $300,000 in awards supporting three dental practices located in southern Maine; Berlin, New Hampshire; and Brattleboro, Vermont. These multi-year awards will assist both general dentists and oral surgeons with their loan repayment obligations.
