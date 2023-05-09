AROUND TOWN
Job fest
The Vermont Department of Labor, in partnership with local employers and sponsors, is hosting a series of hiring events over the next two months. Each event will feature on-the-spot interviews and hiring with Vermont companies. Career specialists will provide resources and direct support for jobseekers. Upcoming events include:
Rutland Job Fest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 11, Depot Park, 49 Evelyn St., Rutland.
USPS Springfield Hiring, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17, Springfield Regional Office, 56 Main St., Suite 101, Springfield.
Bennington Job Fest, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 18, Deer Park Lawn, 399 North St., North Bennington.
Fearless Futures Summit 2023 (Youth and Career College Fair), 9 a.m. to noon, June 6, Bellows Falls Union High School, 4299 Vermont Route 100, Whitingham.
For more information, visit www.Labor.Vermont.gov online.
Plant sale
TINMOUTH — Tinmouth-grown perennials and shrubs will be sold to help fund Tinmouth Continuing Education Scholarships from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 13 to 21 at Squier Family Farmstand, 12 McNamara Road. Cost is $6 plants, $12 shrubs and peonies; all plants remaining on May 21 will be half-price.
Food drive
U.S. Postal Service letter carriers will again hold the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, Saturday, May 13. Postal customers will be receiving a postcard in the coming days as a reminder and a plea to “Fill a bag, help feed families.” Local Branch 521 of the National Association of Letter Carriers has collected an average of 38,934 pounds of food annually since 2016. To participate, leave nonperishable item(s) at your mailbox Saturday, May 13, and your letter carrier will collect them as they deliver your mail.
AROUND VT
Senior volunteers
Each May, AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrates National Older Americans Month and the positive impacts older adults make. Older adults lend their time and wisdom to make communities stronger, more informed, and better connected. While doing so, older volunteers gain mental and physical health benefits, including lower mortality rates, increased strength and energy, lower rates of depression and fewer physical limitations. For more information, visit AmeriCorps.gov/Seniors online.
Nursing scholarship
The shortage of direct care nursing staff statewide is a challenge to providing critical, in-home supports. A new initiative is underway to increase the number of trained direct care workers providing in-home health care, improve recruitment and retention of direct service workers, and promote health care careers through scholarships and mentorships.
The scholarship program is now accepting applications. Each scholarship will be valued at $5,000 and can be used towards education or training for in-home direct care workers. This could include LNA certificate programs, LNA-LPN-RN career ladder or specific skill development (behavior management, nutrition, Alzheimer’s specialty training, etc.).
The mentorship program is an opportunity for direct care workers to gain knowledge, connect with others, and have the support of experienced workers. The program is still in development stages.
For more information, visit the website Vermont Direct Care Initiative | Disabilities Aging and Independent Living or email Jamie.Blondin@vermont.gov or call 802-904-3820.
Nominations open
Nominations are now being accepted for the $15,000 Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial, Community Leadership. The award is to encourage and reward leaders who share Hogan’s vision of a better Vermont, placing the highest value on the public good. The prize money provides opportunity to nurture the recipient’s leadership capacity and may be spent however the awardee chooses.
The awardee must be a Vermont resident who has not yet received the prize and must be nominated by another individual. Nominations will be accepted via Vermont Community Foundation’s website until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29. For more information, visit vermontcf.org/conhoganaward online.
VDOL hire
The Vermont Department of Labor recently hired Kristen Rengo as its equal opportunity and accessibility manager to increase diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility to its programs. She has experience working with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and the Howard Center, with new Americans coordinating interpretation and translation services. Previously, Rengo served as the Department of Labor’s state monitor advocate and foreign labor certification program administrator in the Workforce Development Division.
BUSINESS
Regional president
BURLINGTON — M&T Bank announced the appointment of Heidi Stumpff as the new regional president for Vermont. With 24 years in the banking industry, including the last decade at People’s United Bank, she will oversee the bank’s operations in Vermont, including strategic planning, business development, commercial banking, community markets and community engagement. Stumpff’s also served as vice president of commercial lending at TD Bank and Wells Fargo, as well as on nonprofit boards.
Food bank support
Price Chopper/Market 32 launched its two-month-long “Fill A Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise” campaign in partnership with Northeast American Dairy Association, Garelick Farms and local food banks. From now to June 30, customers may round up their totals at the register to help provide local food banks with the means to purchase milk and other nutritious foods for the families they serve.
Applebee’s events
National Nurses Day and Teacher Appreciation now through May 13: Participating nurses and teachers can enjoy a free appetizer with any entrée purchase, dine-in only with a valid work badge.
New England North Special Olympics Fundraiser now through May 28: Guests can purchase pin-up cards for $1 or $5, with all proceeds going to local Special Olympics chapters in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
Pasture walks
Two summer pasture walks, hosted by UVM Extension, will give farmers insight in how to enhance bird, bee and beneficial insect habitats on their pastures and farms. The walks are free, but registration is required. Both walks will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
On June 9, Ryan and Rachel Gray will lead a tour of their Owl’s Head Farm, a pick-your-own blueberry operation and sheep farm in Richmond. Ashlyn Bristle and Abraham McClurg, owners of Rebop Farm in Brattleboro, will host a pasture walk on July 19.
To register for either or both walks, call 802-656-4829 or email kelsie.meehan@uvm.edu. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, contact her at least three weeks prior to the event.
