YOUTH NEWS
Internship fair
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Animal Science Internship Fair will be held from 1-3 p.m. March 4 at UVM's Paul R. Miller Research and Education Center, 500 Spear St., South Burlington. The drop-in event will provide an opportunity for high school and college students to explore internship and job opportunities in the animal sciences. Admission is free. Registration is not required, but anyone requiring a disability-related accommodation to participate, should call 802-656-2108 or email ckrohan@uvm.edu by Feb. 20.
-----
AROUND TOWN
RCHS
The Winter Warmth Fundraiser is happening now. To help pay for the fuel to keep the shelter warm, visit rchsvt.org to donate any amount you wish for three entries into the drawing where prizes include $300 first place, $200 second place, $100 third place. The drawing will be held March 31 at the shelter.
February is Adopt-a-Rescued-Rabbit Month. For more information, call the Adoption Center at 802-483-6700.
RCHS 2023 calendars are now half price at $10 ($14 if ordering online). All proceeds support the animals of RCHS. Stop at RCHS from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to purchase one.
Poetry presentation
CASTLETON — Performer and author David Mills will present a performance of Langston Hughes's poetry at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Castleton University's Jeffords Center Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. Sign-up can be found at localweb.castleton.edu/machform/view.php?id=216394 online.
Carving workshop
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will offer an alabaster workshop Saturday, Feb. 18, at 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. Instructor Nora Valdez will discuss the carving process from concept to finishing. To register, or for more information, visit carvingstudio.org/event/saturday-alabaster-carving email info@carvingstudio.org or call 802-438-2097.
Winterfest returns
RUTLAND — After a two-year hiatus, Winterfest returns in full Feb. 17-25 with events for all ages and abilities, including sledding down Center Street, human foosball and the Real Rutland Feud.
Things kick off Friday, Feb. 17, with a snowy story walk at Pine Hill Park. On Saturday, Giorgetti Arena opens its doors for free ice skating 5-7 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, folks can sled down Center Street and play or participate in a game of Human Foosball. Registration is $50 per team and funds go to support Come Alive Outside; spectators watch for free. Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., kids and adults can wear their PJs at the Paramount to watch a flick, then join in the Great Bigfoot Chase at the Rutland Free Library at 1 p.m. Thursday evening at 6 p.m., corn-holers will compete in a mini tournament at Rutland Recreation Center. Friday night at 6:30, bring the kids or a date to Skate with Bigfoot. The Loved Ones and Little Ones Dance wraps up Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 25, along with the Real Rutland Feud at 7 p.m. at The Paramount Theatre; tickets to the Loved Ones and Little Ones Dance are $15 per couple while tickets to the Real Rutland Feud are $30 per person.
Thank you to Winterfest sponsors Heritage Family Credit Union, Stone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, G. Stone Motors Inc., Rutland Herald, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Partners for Prevention, McCormack, Guyette & Associates and O'Brien Shortle Reynolds & Sabotka PC.
For more information, email aprilc@rutlandrec.com, visit www.rutlandrec.com/winterfestevents or call 802-773-1853.
-----
AROUND VT
Council members
The Vermont Women’s Fund of Vermont Community Foundation announced six new Vermonters to its governing board/council. The new council members are Margae Diamond, Bennington; Kimberley Rupe, Danville; Norka Chamorro, Johnson; Karen Moran, Killington; Alex Hilliard, Poultney; Alison Whritenour, Williston.
They join current members Dru Roessle, vice-chair, Danville; Mari McClure, Jericho; Sujata Moorti, Middlebury; Wangene Hall, Quechee; Dennise Casey, chair, South Burlington; Helena Van Voorst, Vergennes; Candice White, Waitsfield.
The fund grantmaking supports nonprofit organizations that work to advance gender equity and justice on behalf of women and girls in Vermont. The annual grant cycle is currently accepting applications with a deadline of March 21. Visit vermontwomensfund.org for more information.
Grants awarded
The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation awarded grants included $260,000 in funding for the Vermont Community Foundation, which will support seven subgrantees that are using creative approaches to increase equitable access to behavioral and mental health services in the Stowe, Ludlow and Mount Snow communities. In addition to the seven grantees listed below, the Community Foundation also received $25,000 to provide leadership and support for the implementation of behavioral health equity, tele-behavioral health and substance use treatment in Vermont.
The seven subgrantees receiving funding are $30,000 to Community Health Services of Lamoille County (dba Lamoille Health Partners); $20,000 to Jenna’s Promise; $25,000 to Lamoille Restorative Center; $35,000 to North Central Vermont Recovery Center; $45,000 to North Star Health FQHC; $55,000 to Susu CommUNITY Farm; $25,000 to Turning Point Center of Springfield (in partnership with Working Fields in the Ludlow area).
-----
VTF&W
Record-setting fish
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced that three fish caught in 2022 were certified as new state records.
In February, Swanton angler Matt Gingras landed a new Vermont record burbot while fishing on northern Lake Champlain in the West Swanton area. The burbot, caught on a live golden shiner set under a tip-up, weighed 10.9 pounds and measured 32.5 inches long with a 17-inch girth. It beat the previous state record burbot caught in 2012 by 2.1 pounds.
Unfortunately for Matt, his reign as the state record burbot holder lasted just two months. In early April while open water bass fishing on Lake Champlain around South Hero, Stephen Estes, of Auburn, New Hampshire, caught an 11-pound burbot casting a Ned Rig. The fish measured 34 inches in length and had a 17.5-inch girth.
In May, North Hero angler Jacob Kinney was out bow fishing at night for carp on Lake Champlain and took a fish that weighed an incredible 63.4 pounds. This monster carp smashed the previous record set just last year by Bradley DiSorda, a fish that weighed 44 pounds 11 ounces, also taken on Lake Champlain by bow. Kinney’s new record measured 39.25 inches in length while its girth was an immense 37.25 inches.
-----
