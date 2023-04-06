AROUND TOWN
Clare College choir
MIDDLEBURY — St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church presents the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, U.K., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, 3 Main St. in Middlebury.
This vocal ensemble will perform 20th-century and 21st-century choral works by composers Benjamin Britten, Leonard Bernstein, Herbert Howells, Arvo Pärt and Eric Whitacre. The choir will perform under the direction of Graham Ross with accompaniment from organ scholars Samuel Jones and Daniel Blaze.
Since the founding of a mixed-voice choir in 1972, the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, has gained an international reputation as one of the world’s leading university choirs. It has toured in Europe, the U.S., Australia, Japan, Mexico, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, the Middle East and Iceland. It has collaborated with the Academy of Ancient Music, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orchestra of the Age of the Enlightenment, the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and with many other ensembles.
VTF&W
Nesting peregrines
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont recommend people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open. Many trails and several cliff areas are currently closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons:
— Bolton Notch (Bolton), UUW cliff — cliff access and climbing closed.
— Bone Mountain (Bolton) — portions closed to climbing.
— Deer Leap (Bristol) — cliff-top and climbing closed.
— Eagle Ledge (Vershire) — closed to hiking and climbing.
— Fairlee Palisades (Fairlee) — cliff-top closed.
— Marshfield Mountain (Marshfield) — portions closed to climbing.
— Mount Horrid (Rochester) — Great Cliff overlook closed.
— Nichols Ledge (Woodbury) — cliff-top and climbing closed.
— Prospect Rock (Johnson) — cliff-top overlook and climbing closed.
— Red Rocks Park (South Burlington) — southern cliff access closed.
— Rattlesnake Point (Salisbury) — southern overlook closed.
— Snake Mountain (Addison) — entire western trail closed.
Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle works with volunteers and other conservation professionals to monitor the sites throughout the nesting season. Email margaret.fowle@audubon.org to report any sightings.
BUSINESS
Grant program
Dairy processors across the Northeast can now apply for the Existing Dairy Processor Expansion Grant through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. With a total of $12 million in funding, this grant will fund specialized equipment to help processors increase the use of regionally sourced milk and expand regional dairy processing capacity.
To accommodate processors of all scales, this grant is broken into three tiers depending on processor size. Large and mid-size processors will go through a multi-stage application process and are invited to submit pre-applications now through May 11. Small-size processors will be invited to submit a single-stage application when it opens on April 13.
For more information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/dbic/grants/existing-dairy-processor-expansion-grant online.
Nominations sought
The Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports seeks nominations for the 2023 Vermont Business Wellness Leader award, to be presented by the Gov. Phil Scott and the council as part of the May is Physical Fitness & Sports Month celebrations. Nominations should be submitted via the nomination application by May 1.
The council presents this award annually to a Vermont business leader who goes beyond occupational duties to foster well-being in the community. The award honors a person who leads by example with role modeling and service to the community and leadership in sustaining a culture of well-being.
