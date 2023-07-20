AROUND TOWN
Water pumps
If you have experienced flooding, you know that a water pump is an important part of the cleanup process, helping move gallons of water to dry out flooded basements and assist contractors on job sites.
Get the right pump for the job. There are four basic types of pumps:
— A dewatering pump sucks in water through an inlet valve and ejects it from a discharge valve. A 4-inch size inlet will finish a job faster than a 1-inch inlet.
— A semi-trash pump is used to pump clear or slightly muddy and sandy water. You will want to use a hose with a strainer so the hose doesn’t get clogged with items too big to pass through.
— A trash pump is made to handle debris and solids, such as leaves, pebbles and twigs. These pumps have larger impellers and leave debris intact. Use a hose with a strainer for a trash pump, so items that are too large don’t enter.
— Diaphragm pumps are most commonly used to pump sludge and extremely abrasive liquids. The pump diaphragm, which is pushed up and down, creates a vacuum effect that draws in water.
Know how to operate the pump. Review the manual and manufacturer’s directions.
Follow safety procedures. Make sure all safety guards and shields are in place while operating your water pump. Never use a pump in a flammable or explosive environment. Never pump substances that your pump isn’t designed to cope with. Acids, corrosive substances and flammable materials should not be pumped with an ordinary water pump. If in doubt, refrain from pumping.
Don’t run gasoline-fueled engine indoors. If you must use the pump indoors, ventilate the area to the outside and seal it off from the rest of the building. Never leave any pump in a confined space where heat can build up. Keep the pump at least 3 feet away from walls and other obstructions so it can ventilate. If a pump becomes overheated, switch it off and allow it to return to a safe temperature before using again.
Maintain a pump with inspections and proper fueling. Regular inspection and maintenance will make your pump last longer. Always fuel any gasoline-powered pump with E10 or less. It is illegal to use gasoline with more than 10% ethanol in a small engine like your pump, and higher ethanol blended fuels may damage or destroy small engine equipment. For more information on safe fueling, go to LookBeforeYouPump.com.
Store your pump safely. Remember to flush the pump case with clean fresh water, then completely drain to prevent damage from freezing. Cover the intake and discharge ports to prevent the entry of debris during storage.
Book collection
Rutland County Solid Waste District (RCSWD) and Solid Waste Alliance Communities (SWAC) announced collaboration with Discover Books to launch a book collection program in multiple Rutland County locations.
Although books are mostly paper, they are challenging to recycle because of the adhesives that bind them. Discover Books is a book collection and online reselling company which re-distributes, resells, donates and recycles used books. Over 10 million books have been donated to nonprofit organizations in North America and internationally. Over 500 million pounds of paper have been recycled, saving books from landfill demise.
In addition to all hardcover and softcover books, Discover Books also collects videos, DVDs and audiobooks. If interested in hosting a collection box, email outreach@rcswd.com or solidwastealliancecommunities@gmail.com online.
Adult event
WOODSTOCK — Meet the Jersey cows after hours and sip Vermont craft brews and spirits at “Moos & Brews & Cocktails Too!” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Billings Farm & Museum. The festivities also include live music and refreshments. Tickets are $25/person, $20/member. Ticket price includes one beer. Additional libations available for purchase. All guests must be age 21+. Bring a valid photo ID, to be checked at the Visitor Center Entrance. Infants and children will not be admitted. Billingsfarm.org/moos-brews-cocktails-too online.
AROUND VT
Camp TKT
SOUTH HERO — On Sunday, July 23, Vermont and upstate New York children, who have or have had cancer, will gather at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta in South Hero for the summer program. This year, based on the recommendations of its Wellness Team, camp will return with no masking or social distancing. Camp’s Out To Sea theme will include sing-a longs at the camp fire, a beach party, Salty Sam’s Scavenger hunt, and classic activities including swimming, climbing on the ropes course, arts and crafts. For more information, call 802-578- 2275 or email dennis@takumta.org or visit www.takumta.org online.
Homelessness forum
State Treasurer Mike Pieciak will host a Virtual Policy Forum on Homelessness at noon Monday, July 24, with Vermont housing experts and University of Washington Assistant Professor Gregg Colburn, author of “Homelessness is a Housing Problem.” Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of panelists and can register at bit.ly/VirtualPolicyForum online.
Free courses
From August 2023 to June 2024, the UVM Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program will offer free academic learning opportunities in business, education and social work, food and agriculture, health care and STEM, while funds last. The courses can result in college credit or a noncredit professional certificate. Vermonters can check eligibility requirements to apply for the scholarship at upskillvermont.org. Those who qualify will be able to take up to two free education and training courses, one per semester. Registration is expected to open Aug. 1.
COLLEGE NEWS
Kathleen Sunderland, of Center Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Spring 2023 academic honors at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, includes Aislynn Kelley, of Belmont, on the president’s list; dean’s list names Kelsey Lafaso, of Brandon, Alina Mozzer, of North Clarendon, Tara Kellogg, of Proctor.
VTF&W
Fishing clinics
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Forest Service will hold four “Introduction to Fishing Clinics” in Green Mountain National Forest.
— From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Grout Pond Recreation Area, Stratton, www.register-ed.com/events/view/201022
— From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Lefferts Pond, Chittenden, www.register-ed.com/events/view/201023
— From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Hapgood Pond Recreation Area, Peru, www.register-ed.com/events/view/201024
— From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Hike in to reach Little Rock Pond, Mount Tabor Parking Area, Forest Road 10, Mount Tabor, www.register-ed.com/events/view/201025
