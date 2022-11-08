YOUTH NEWS
Mentoring Symposium
Mentor Vermont recently hosted youth mentoring coordinators and youth advocates from across the state for the 2022 Vermont Mentoring Symposium at the Waterbury State Office Complex.
The symposium theme was “Youth Voice, Youth Power and Youth Advocacy.” This annual conference brought together over 40 youth mentoring program staff and supporters for a series of networking and professional development sessions focused on building resilience and driving equity and inclusion for all Vermont youth to feel like they matter. Support for the symposium was made possible by Community Bank, N.A., The Alchemist Foundation, Larkin Hospitality and NBT Bank.
Since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020, youth mentoring programs and mentors across Vermont have stepped up and continued to adjust their approach to meet the needs of the youth they serve.
Mentoring relationships provide individualized, one-on-one attention and support, a primary component of pandemic recovery. Programs statewide are actively seeking new mentors to meet the increased need.
For more information, visit www.mentorvt.org/become-a-mentor
AROUND TOWN
Grand openingRUTLAND — The Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region is hosting a grand opening of The Hub CoWorks and StartUp Rutland during its annual meeting, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at 67 Merchants Row.
The Hub CoWorks, a newly renovated co-working facility, provides membership options for individuals who wish to rent a hot desk, a private office, private teleconference and conference rooms, and classrooms. The Hub CoWorks is also home to StartUp Rutland, a tech startup incubator to inspire a regional culture and community of tech innovation, create and implement scalable technology support, and develop a mentor and investor network providing tech entrepreneurs with needed human and financial capital.
Audubon walk
WEST RUTLAND — The public is welcome to join birders on the monthly marsh walk in this Audubon Important Bird Area. No experience necessary. Go the entire 3.7-mile loop or go halfway. Meet at the marsh boardwalk kiosk at 8 a.m. Nov. 17 on Marble Street.
For more information, visit birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
Stormwater plans
Fitzgerald Environmental in Colchester has been hired by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to complete Stormwater Master Plans for the towns of Pittsford, Chittenden and Mendon.
For more information, email frank@fitzgeraldenvironmental.com or visit www.fitzgeraldenvironmental.com
AROUND VT
Mail to military
As the holidays are approaching, so are the mailing deadlines to send items to friends and loved ones serving away from home.
To send packages to military and diplomatic addresses abroad, the Postal Service offers a discounted price of $20.95 on its largest Priority Mail Flat Rate Box. The price includes a $1.50 discount per box for mail sent to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) destinations worldwide.
Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes are available at no cost at Post Office locations and can also be ordered via usps.com. Postage, labels and customs forms can also be printed online anytime using the Click-N-Ship feature. All mailing products can be found at the Postal Store.
For more USPS holiday details, visit usps.com/holidaynews
VTF&W
Wildlife food
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reporting several important fall foods for wildlife are less abundant this year, following the bountiful 2021 fall season.
Fish and Wildlife biologists survey oak and beech stands statewide each fall season to assess how plentiful these foods are for wildlife. Last year, acorns and beechnuts were plentiful across much of Vermont.
Results for this year found acorns and beechnuts are less abundant. Surveyed beech stands had complete crop failures and acorn surveys showed the lowest counts in 10 years.
Without these important foods, many of Vermont’s wildlife species will be on the move looking for alternative food options before winter strikes. The last time Vermont saw poor production of acorns and beechnuts in the same year was 2018.
BUSINESS
DAV support
ALBANY, N.Y. — Price Chopper/Market 32 launched its November campaign to help raise funds for the Disabled American Veterans nonprofit organization.
Through Nov. 30, Price Chopper/Market 32 customers will have the opportunity to round up their change at checkout, 100% of which will go directly to DAV. Price Chopper/Market 32 began the fundraising with a $10,000 donation. DAV’s goal is to empower veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.
Executive director
The Vermont Bar Association is announced it has re-hired Robert M. Paolini to serve as its executive director.
Waterbury resident Paolini practiced law in the Montpelier-Barre area and served two terms in the Vermont House before he became the association’s executive director in February 1996, serving for 20 years, then retiring in June 2016. After leaving, he maintained a legislative presence with his own lobbying and consulting business.
Last spring, after previous executive director Therese Corsones, announced her departure for the court administrator position, Paolini stepped in as interim executive director.
Utility-sale battery
Nomad Transportable Power Systems (NOMAD), a Delaware-based company founded by U.S.-based battery manufacturer KORE Power, has sold the industry’s first mobile energy storage unit to Green Mountain Power in Vermont.
The sale makes NOMAD first-to-market with a utility-scale transportable power solution, which was designed and built in Vermont and will deliver benefits for GMP customers.
Health care tool
The Vermont Department of Health has launched a first-of-its-kind program to support health care professionals with timely information on disease diagnosis, testing, treatment and patient education resources. The Clinician Support Initiative provides access to images and clinical information about public health threats, including hMPXV (human monkeypox virus), COVID-19 and Lyme disease.
Available on the web or through an app, these tools help improve the speed and accuracy of diagnosis and facilitate the timely reporting to public health for diseases of public health significance. These resources are being made available to Vermont health care professionals in partnership with VisualDx, a health care informatics company based in Rochester, New York.
A phased rollout is currently underway, and all Vermont medical professionals can expect access by the end of the year. For more information, visit visualdx.com/vdhcsi
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.