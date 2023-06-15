YOUTH NEWS
Fishing derby
CHITTENDEN — Over 30 children participated in the annual Fran Renner Youth Fishing Derby on June 4 at Mendon Fish & Game Club in Chittenden. The children fished for trout in the club’s well-stocked pond and were treated along with their families to a free luncheon afterward. There were numerous giveaways, and each child received a prize whether they caught fish or not. The Mendon Fish & Game Club has been sponsoring this fishing derby for over 20 years. Among those businesses supporting this event were Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Stewart’s Shops, Tenney Brook Market, Applebee’s, Avellino’s Catering & Bakery, Maple Angus, Sugar and Spice, Gill’s Delicatessen, and Mendon Mini-Golf & Snack bar, Price Chopper, Grand Union and Hannaford.
Teens invited
WOODBURY — Free for anyone from Vermont and neighboring states entering Grade 7 through 10 this fall, there’s still time to sign up for the 2023 Natural Resources Management Academy, to be held July 14 to 16 at Green Mountain Conservation Camp at Buck Lake in Woodbury. You have until June 23 to register at www.uvm.edu/extension/youth. If requiring language interpretation, translation assistance and/or a disability-related accommodation to participate, email lauren.traister@uvm.edu by that date.
Green & Gold
The University of Vermont named the following graduating high school seniors among this year’s Green & Gold scholarship recipients. The scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program that considers the nomination of the most academically talented rising senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school, and Vermont residents attending select border schools.
Scholarship recipients are Elizabeth Munger, of Benson; Caitlin Hayes, of Poultney; Al Ward, of Proctor; Kirk Smith, Tristan Stute, both of Rutland; Mallory Hogan, of West Rutland.
COLLEGE NEWS
Marlee Duprey, of Rutland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
Tierney Dugan, of North Chittenden, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nuclear Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.
Spring 2023 president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, includes Kylie Davis, undeclared major, of Poultney; Toby Jakubowski, undeclared major, of Rutland.
Lauren Calvin, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Owen Perry, of Rutland, was named to the 2023 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville, New York.
The spring 2023 dean’s honor list at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, includes Tierney Dugan, Nuclear Engineering major, of North Chittenden; Brady Geisler, Architecture major, of Rutland.
Emma Stefurak, of Ira, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
AROUND TOWN
Ghost walk
CAVENDISH — In keeping with midsummer night’s eve, the Cavendish Historical Society will again host the Cavendish Village Ghost Walk Saturday, June 17. Meet at 8 p.m. at the former Duttonsville School House, 66 Duttonsville School Drive, Cavendish, wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight. Free and open to the public, donations are always welcome. For more information, call 802-226-7807 or email margocaulfield@icloud.com
Award winner
KILLINGTON — Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports volunteer Liz Mead, of Chittenden, was recognized by the Kraft family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette, along with 25 other volunteers, as a 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winner on Thursday, June 8. Mead was selected for the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award from more than 350 nominations. The 2023 award-winners range from 21- to 80-years-old and represent every New England state. The selected nonprofits provide support for many causes, including education, domestic violence prevention, health care, homelessness, mentoring and military support.
Mead was recipient of Vermont Adaptive’s Volunteer of the Year Award in 2019. She has been a volunteer with the organization since 2016 and typically skis more than 100 days a winter, the majority of that time volunteering with Vermont Adaptive.
AROUND VT
Abenaki weekend
FERRISBURGH — The public is invited to join the New England Abenaki community gathering to celebrate their history and heritage. This free event is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, at Lake Champlain Maritime Museum. One of the highlights is the Native Arts Marketplace of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association, where visitors can talk to artists, watch craft demonstrations, and purchase outstanding beadwork, paintings, jewelry, wampum, woodwork, leatherwork, drums, and other items. Visit AbenakiArt.org/abenaki-heritage-weekend for more information.
Creemee map
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets offers a new Creemee Locator Map made up of businesses with licenses from the agency that have confirmed they are selling creemees and opted to participate in the agency’s map. This ensures you find a creemee spot that is open and ready for business. Visit anrmaps.vermont.gov/websites/creemee online.
VTF&W
Moose deadline
The deadline to apply for a 2023 Vermont moose hunting permit is June 21. Moose permit applications are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department website www.vtfishandwildlife.com for the hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of the state. The goal of the department’s 2023 moose season recommendation is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.
Lottery applications for hunting permits are $10 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. The deadline to apply is June 21. Winners of the permit lottery will purchase resident hunting permits for $100 and nonresident hunting permits for $350. A drawing for permit winners is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19.
Nesting loons
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is asking boaters and anglers to enjoy loons from a safe distance this summer. Rosalind Renfrew, wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife, also reminds people to avoid using lead fishing tackle, be careful to not attract loons to their bait and lures, and especially, to not leave any fishing line behind as it can entangle and kill loons. Anglers are asked to reel in for a few minutes if loons are diving nearby. As Vermont’s loon population continues to increase and canoeing and kayaking continues to become more popular, there is greater potential for people to come into conflict with loons. Hanson reminds boaters to avoid pursuing loons in a canoe or kayak, especially loons with young. Volunteers can also survey one or two lakes on Loonwatch Day, July 15 this year, between 8 and 9 a.m. The goal is to survey all lakes greater than 20 acres at the same time, which provides a population count and checks on small lakes that are surveyed less often during the rest of the year.
