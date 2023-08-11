AROUND VT
Lake hazard
Cyanobacteria blooms have closed Lake Champlain beaches regularly this summer. To protect yourself, your loved ones and pets, understand how to recognize them, and what you should do if a bloom is present at a beach you visit.
Cyanobacteria, aka blue-green algae, can sometimes contain toxins. These toxins can irritate skin and cause hay fever symptoms by touching or inhaling them. If ingested, the toxins can affect nervous system functioning and have been known to kill dogs. While not all cyanobacteria blooms are toxic, there is no way of knowing whether toxins are present in a cyanobacteria bloom at any given time.
Cyanobacteria blooms can look foamy or like pea soup or spilled paint. They can also form streaks in the water. They are generally green to blue-green in color, but they can also be red, brown, or white. They can form scums, clumps or floating mats that can accumulate on shore and give off a foul smell.
Warming waters, nutrient runoff and more intense rainstorms contribute to the increasing frequency of cyanobacteria blooms, as well as legacy phosphorus, the accumulated phosphorus in the sediments of Lake Champlain. The more each individual can do to prevent stormwater runoff from leaving their own property, the less phosphorus will reach Lake Champlain. As a resident, some simple ways to reduce phosphorus runoff include:
— Installing rain gardens or rain barrels.
— Clearing leaves and other debris from storm drains.
— Getting a soil test before using fertilizer that contains phosphorus.
— Volunteering with a local watershed organization that is taking steps to prevent erosion from lakeshores or streambanks by planting native trees and shrubs.
Leadership award
Vermont Natural Resources Council will give its 2023 Arthur Gibb Award for Individual Leadership to Darby Bradley, in recognition of his over-three-decades-long career dedicated to Vermont’s land and people. Darby was formerly VNRC assistant director and staff attorney, president of the Vermont Land Trust and chair of the Vermont Environmental Board under Gov. Kunin. VNRC will present the award to Darby at VNRC’s Annual Meeting Sept. 21 at Lareau Farm Inn in Waitsfield.
During his time at VNRC, Bradley helped create the Environmental Law Manual, and helped design four different open space protection programs to preserve open space in Hartland. He termed the Hartland project a “major defeat” when voters rejected the proposals, but credited it with laying the foundation for two alternative methods of open space conservation, land trusts and the current use property tax program.
VTF&W
Hunter education
Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses statewide. A person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license. The courses will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. On the Home page, click on Hunt and then Hunter Education and Find the Right Class for You. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register for a course.
Bats inside house?
Summer is when some species of bats gather in colonies, to raise their young in human-made structures such as houses, barns, office buildings and bat houses, but fall is the safe time to get them out as colonies are starting to disperse now that young bats can fly.
Although rarely detected in the general bat population, rabies is a deadly disease. If you have been in direct contact with a bat, have found a bat in a bedroom while sleeping or in a room with an unattended child, a pet, a person with a cognitive disability, or an intoxicated person, call the Rabies Hotline at 800-4RABIES (800-472-2437).
Living with wildlife means considering the health and well-being of both the public and these fragile wildlife species. Instructions for safely capturing, containing and releasing a bat found inside can be found at www.vtfishandwildlife.com or call 802-353-4818 or email Alyssa.Bennett@vermont.gov. Here, you can also obtain a list of professionals who perform safe evictions.
AROUND TOWN
Artist talk
WEST RUTLAND — Metalsmith and sculptor Ben Caldwell will give a talk about his career at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland. To register or for more information about his four-day sculpture workshop, “Flora and Fauna in Copper,” call 802-438-2097, or email info@carvingstudio.org, or visit www.carvingstudio.org online.
RRMC news
RUTLAND — U.S. News & World Report has named Rutland Regional Medical Center as a 2023-24 High Performing hospital for hip replacement and knee replacement. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. Rutland Regional was one of only two Vermont hospitals in Vermont to achieve high recognition for both hip and knee replacement.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, Scott Whittier, warning coordination meteorologist for the Vermont office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, presented the StormReady® Certification to Rutland Regional Medical Center, the first Vermont hospital to received it. To become a StormReady Supporter, the hospital’s emergency preparedness team worked on incorporating weather preparedness into their existing emergency action plans, ensuring the hospital receive and disseminate emergency weather information, preparedness activities, and action items in the case of hazardous weather.
BUSINESS
USDA assistance
Vermont agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by recent catastrophic flooding. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
On farmers.gov — the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet and Loan Assistance Tool — can help producers and landowners determine program or loan options. For assistance with a crop insurance claim, producers and landowners should contact their crop insurance agent. For FSA and NRCS programs, they should contact their local USDA Service Center.
Vermont USDA Service Centers:
— Addison (802-388-6748), 66 Catamount Park, Middlebury, VT 05753.
— Caledonia/Essex (802-748-2641), 481 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
— Chittenden/Washington (802-288-8155), 94 Harvest Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
— Franklin/Grand Isle (802-527-1296), 50 South Main St., St. Albans, VT 05478.
— Lamoille (802-888-4935), 109 Professional Drive, Morrisville, VT 05661.
— Orleans (802-334-6090), 59 Waterfront Plaza, Newport, VT 05855.
— Rutland/Bennington (802-775-8034), 170 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701.
— Windham (802-254-9766), 28 Vernon St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.
— Windsor/Orange (802-295-7942), 28 Farmvu Drive, White River Junction, VT 05001.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)