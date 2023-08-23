YOUTH NEWS
4-H Working steer
POMFRET — 4-H’ers enrolled in the working steer project demonstrated skills in handling and driving their teams at two shows this summer. The shows, July 23 and Aug. 12, were both held at the Highland Farm in Pomfret. They were sponsored by UVM Extension 4-H and served as qualifying shows for 4-H members interested in competing at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, in September.
The competition included three classes, fitting and showing, cart class and the stone boat pull. In fitting and showing, the judge awards points based on the exhibitors’ knowledge of working steers as well as how well they handle and drive their team. Both the cart class and the stone boat pull are timed events. Judged on the first, on how quickly they can hitch their team to a two-wheeled cart and navigate an obstacle course. For the other, they must get their working steer team to respond to voice commands to pull a stone boat, a type of sled used to move heavy objects.
Junior Division competitors were Charlotte Aiken, Tunbridge; Lily Larocque, Randolph Center; Clyde Tracy, South Royalton; and Matt Whitney, Chelsea. Madeliene Bates, Tunbridge, entered the Novice Division. All of the exhibitors are members of the Green Mountain Teamsters in Pomfret except for Charlotte, who belongs to the Clever Clovers 4-H Club in Tunbridge.
AROUND TOWN
SeptemberFest!
POULTNEY — Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes artists, artisans, makers of handmade crafts or food to sign up for spaces at SeptemberFest! held Saturday, Sept. 2, on Main Street in downtown Poultney. For more information, email tpeschl@keyserenergy.com, or call 802-287-2010.
AROUND VT
Invasive insect
SWANTON — The invasive insect known as Elm zigzag sawfly (Aproceros leucopoda; EZS) has been confirmed for the first time in Vermont. Larval samples collected in May 2023 from affected elm foliage have now been officially confirmed within the state. Initial confirmation came from samples located in the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton; since then, additional evidence of feeding has been noted in Alburgh, North Hero and Milton.
Elm zigzag sawfly is native to East Asia, and feeds on multiple elm (Ulmus) species in, as the name implies, a zigzag pattern on leaves. When present in high numbers, full defoliation of elm trees can occur, and repeated years of defoliation could lead to crown dieback and/or tree mortality. EZS is a relatively new invasive pest to North America, having arrived in Quebec in 2020.
Little is known about the management of the species, but small populations can be removed by hand. Pesticide application has been effective in controlling larvae in other countries. However, the pesticides available for use in these countries are not specific to EZS larvae and will likely have significant effects on other invertebrates inhabiting elm trees. If you think you’ve found an invasive insect, report it at VTInvasives.org online.
NAMI support
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is forming a new Connection Recovery Support Group offered virtually via Zoom. This program is intended for individuals living with mental health challenges. The new peer support group will begin Sept. 11 and meet the second and fourth Monday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Visit namivt.org/csg for the Zoom login. Meetings are free and do not require any registration. For more information, email program@namivt.org, call 802-876-7949, ext. 102, or visit namivt.org/csg online.
BUSINESS
Storm resilient
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power announced Green Mountain Solar of South Burlington was selected as the exclusive rooftop solar installer for the Resilient Neighborhood program, an all-electric, fully storm-resilient neighborhood under construction in South Burlington in partnership with the Vermont property development company O’Brien Brothers. GMP and O’Brien Brothers announced the first of its kind neighborhood of 155 homes called Hillside East at O’Brien Farm in May.
Construction is already underway with the first homes expected to be completed this fall. Each home in the neighborhood comes equipped with Powerwall batteries for storage and backup power, and a rooftop solar system to keep the batteries charged. Each home will have EV chargers, all electric appliances, including ducted heat pump systems, and Span Smart Panels for homeowners to manage their usage and resiliency.
GMP plans to build on this pilot with more storm-resilient, all-electric neighborhoods as part of its Resilient Neighborhoods Program.
Energy storage
COLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power customers will have greater access to home battery backup power following an order by Vermont Public Utility Commission. Removing the enrollment cap on GMP’s Powerwall and Bring Your Own Device home battery programs allows more customers access to the programs as Vermont sees increasingly severe weather due to climate change.
The programs had been capped at 500 customers, or 5MW of energy storage, per program, per year. The waitlist for the Powerwall program is now 1,200 customers long, and the program is full into 2026. About 300 customers joined the waitlist this summer, following historic flooding in the state.
With the cap lifted, customers can now continue to sign up for GMP’s home energy storage programs online, and the timing for installations will depend on scheduling with the installer a customer selects.
