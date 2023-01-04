AROUND TOWN
Torchlight snowshoe
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum Torchlight Snowshoe events will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and Feb. 24.
For all ages, guests can walk, snowshoe or ski around the groomed Billings Farm Loop. The trail, illuminated by torchlight, meanders along the Ottauquechee River with views of Woodstock, the East End Park and the farmstead. New this year, there will be expanded terrain to explore. Guests can also learn about local wildlife, the history of the land, the people who lived here, and warm up by the outdoor fire with complimentary s’mores, hot cocoa and coffee.
Event tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, free for Billings Farm & Museum members. Advance registration is recommended. Walk-ins are welcome. A limited number of adult snowshoes are available to borrow, or equipment can be rented at the Woodstock Inn & Resort’s Nordic Center, which closes at 4 p.m. Headlamps are recommended. Visit billingsfarm.org/torchlight-snowshoe for more information.
Holiday musicHUBBARDTON — All are welcome at a rescheduled holiday music service at 6 p.m. Friday at First Congregational Church, 1985 Route 30, a short distance north of the Castleton town line, in Hubbardton. The program was rescheduled from Christmas Eve, when the church lost power. The new date coincides with the Eastern Orthodox Christmas Eve.
Musicians scheduled to perform include Mary Sherowski, church pianist and music director; Matthew von Behrens, harp; Marina Smakhtina, cello; and Andrea Tester, vocalist and flutist. The service will last about an hour. Robert Congdon will preach.
Fly Tyers
RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Fly Tyers will hold the next scheduled meeting 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer St. in Rutland. Crandy Grant will demonstrate how to tie must-have crossover dry/streamer type flies, the Crackelback and Hornberg.
Prospective members may attend a session at no cost and the club welcomes new and returning members with annual dues of $20. For more information, call 802-236-2543 or email mroussel01@comcast.net.
Privatization of Medicare
MONTPELIER — Dr. Marvin Malek, past president of Vermont Physicians for a National Health Program and current member of the Springfield Hospital care team, will give a presentation on the privatization of Medicare at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Hayes Room at Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier.
Dr. Malek will discuss Medicare Advantage, DCEs and the new ACO/REACH program, the impacts of these privatization initiatives on the care Medicare beneficiaries receive, the costs Medicare beneficiaries will be facing, and the impacts of these changes on the financial stability of the Medicare program.
For the first 20 years after its implementation in 1965, the Medicare program reimbursed hospitals and doctors directly for the care they provided to Medicare enrollees. Beginning in 1985, some Medicare recipients were given the option of electing to have their benefit managed by a private company, currently known as the Medicare Advantage program. Last year, officials in the Medicare program announced that, by the year 2030, they would be involuntarily enrolling the remaining Medicare enrollees into another managed care program, the ACO/REACH program.
The presentation will be recorded by Onion River Community Access and available later at www.orcamedia.net online.
