AROUND TOWN
Silent films
BRANDON — Buster Keaton’s “The General” (1926) will screen at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, Route 7, in Brandon. All are welcome to this family-friendly event. Admission is free, with free-will donations accepted in support of ongoing Town Hall renovations.
Other silent films, all at 7 p.m. in this Brandon Town Hall series include Friday, Aug. 18, “The Ten Commandments” (1923); Saturday, Sept. 9, Harold Lloyd’s “The Freshman” (1925); Saturday, Oct. 7, “My Best Girl” (1927); Friday, Oct. 27, “The Cat and the Canary (1927); Saturday, Nov. 11, King Vidor’s “The Big Parade’” (1925).
Music show
PAWLET — The Twangtown Paramours, husband and wife musicians, will perform at 7 p.m. July 15, at the Pawlet Village Green on School Street, in front of the Pawlet Public Library. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnics. In case of inclement weather, the alternate location is Pawlet Town Hall Auditorium, 122 School St. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.pawletpubliclibrary.com or call 802-325-3123.
Camp reunion
DUMMERSTON — Alumni and friends of Green Mountain Camp for Girls are gathering at 4 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at 565 Green Mountain Camp Road, Dummerston. This reunion will also bid farewell to the familiar White House to be replaced with a new building that will serve as the director’s housing and camp office. For more information or to RSVP, email gmcforgirls@gmail.com or call 802-257-1751.
Cat care July 26
Vermont Companion Animal Neutering (VT-CAN), a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Middlesex, is a long drive from Rutland County. To help out, RCHS and VT-CAN are working together to make it easier for cat owners.
By dropping your cat at the RCHS shelter at 6 a.m., volunteers will transport your cat to VT-CAN where they will be spayed or neutered and given vaccines, and returned to RCHS for pickup between approximately 4:30 to 5 p.m. On July 26, cats 6 months old or older can be spayed or neutered at a discounted rate. First option is surgery, rabies, distemper and a dose of Revolution for fleas and ear mites applied at the clinic for $75. Another option is surgery, rabies, distemper, three doses of pyrantel dewormer sent home and a dose of Revolution for fleas and ear mites applied at the clinic for $85. If you would like your cat to be microchipped, that is an additional $25.
Prior registration is required. Cash only and exact change (no change available) required at time of cat drop-off at RCHS. Email vtcaninfo@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. If you do not have email, call 802-223-0034 and leave a message. Visit vtcaninfo@gmail.com for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Samantha Loso, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York; Loso is studying in the dental hygiene academic program.
VTF&W
Composting vs. bears
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says many people are having problems with bears looking for food near their homes, and with the food scrap ban in effect, the department is providing tips for people who are composting at home so they can avoid attracting hungry bears.
If you know bears are active in your neighborhood, the best way to avoid attracting them is to take food scraps to one of the drop-off stations by contacting your local solid waste management district or town at www.802recycles.com or ask your trash hauler if they pick up food scraps for composting.
Composting at home while minimizing the chances of attracting bears can best be done with these tips:
— Use three parts of brown material for one part of green material. Browns can be dried leaf and yard debris, wood chips, which often can be delivered to your house free by a local tree service company, or shredded paper. Greens include kitchen scraps, vegetables and small amounts of fruits. Adding lots of brown material minimizes smells and speeds up composting.
— No meat, bones or seafood leftovers. They do not break down quickly and are strong wildlife attractants.
— The food scrap ban allows people who compost at home to dispose of meat, bones and seafood in the trash, so they can be kept in a freezer until trash day.
— Give your compost oxygen by frequently mixing it or turning it over if it is in a container. This reduces odors and speeds up composting.
— Does your compost smell? If so, turning it, adding more brown material and adding a layer of wood shavings or sawdust to the top should solve the issue.
— Enclose your composter with electric fencing or compost in a hard, durable container with a lid that will be challenging for a bear to open. Some types of tumblers are bear-proof.
— Electric fencing with food scent added to the wires will discourage even persistent bears.
— If you are currently having a bear issue, delay starting your new compost pile until the bear issue resolves. Until then, keep food scraps in the freezer or bring them to a collection site.
BUSINESS
Bridal show
BOMOSEEN — The Vermont Wedding Associating present its Lake Bomoseen Bridal Show to be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 13 at Lake Bomoseen Lodge and Taproom. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.vtwed.com online.
Blankets of love
RUTLAND — Oliver Subaru of Rutland, as part of the national Subaru Loves to Care initiative, joined the upstate New York/Vermont Chapter of Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, to donate more than 80 blankets to the Foley Cancer Center. Dr. Allan Eisemann, medical director, and Lindsey Munger, director of oncology — both of Foley Cancer Center — received the blankets delivered by Claudia Oliver, vice president, and Dave Brown, general manager, both of Oliver Subaru of Rutland. As part of the initiative, LLS and Subaru retailers nationwide will deliver blankets to those fighting cancer in hospitals and treatment centers across the country.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We reserve the right to edit for length.)